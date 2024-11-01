From Charli XCX In Saint Laurent to Beyonce In Loewe, The Concert Stage Has Become the New Runway

In a dazzling fusion of music and fashion, the concert stage has emerged as a new runway. I caught my first IRL glances of the latest Saint Laurent runway show when attending the Brat Tour and watching Lorde and CharliXCX run around in a flurry of sheer and fur coats. The concert stage has become the opportunity to showcase customs designs and creative collaborations between musicians and fashion designers and I couldn't be more here for it. With Beyonce in Loewe at the renaissance tour to BLACKPINK's Jennie in custom Chanel, iconic fashion moments are redefining the barrier to entry for a noteworthy concert series.

As the boundaries between concert attire and runway looks continue to blur, it’s clear that the stage is no longer just for music. The vibrant energy of concerts has provided a fresh platform for fashion innovation, where artists are not just performing but also making powerful style statements. The spotlight shines just as brightly during a stadium tour as it does on the catwalk, setting the stage for a new era of trendsetting performances that leave lasting impressions on audiences around the world. Below, shop a few of our favorite moments in recent tours.

CharliXCX and Lorde in Saint Laurent

Lorde surprised fans by joining Charli XCX on stage at Madison Square Garden during the Sweat Tour. They both wearing sleek Saint Laurent FW24 looks that brought high fashion straight to the concert stage. As they performed "Girl, It’s So Confusing," their looks epitomized the blurring line between runway and live performance. This unforgettable moment marked a shift in the fashion world, setting a new precedent for concert stages as vibrant extensions of couture.

Shop CharliXCX's Style:

Tems in Chet Lo

Tems is quickly becoming an artist to watch, not only for her captivating voice but also for her daring, boundary-pushing style. Stepping on stage in a stunning piece by designer Chet Lo, she showcased a unique aesthetic that blends avant-garde fashion with personal expression. Her performances are unforgettable, setting her apart as a powerful style icon in the music industry.

Shop Tems's Style:

Troye Sivan in Thom Browne

Troye Sivan consistently turned heads on stage this year, wearing a series of custom looks by some of fashion’s most sought-after designers, including this impeccable Thom Browne utilitarian set. For one of his performances of "One of Your Girls," he seamlessly shifted into a striking Nensi Dojaka catsuit, capturing each song’s essence with thought provoking outfit change. Sivan’s bold wardrobe choices underscored his role as both a music and fashion trailblazer, merging performance with high-style impact.

Shop Troye Sivan's Style:

Jennie Kim in Chanel

The women of Blackpink continue to forge individual paths in the entertainment and fashion worlds, with Jennie standing out as a true fashion icon. Fresh from her role in "The Idol", she reaffirms her status as a quintessential "Chanel girl," frequently donning the brand’s ready-to-wear pieces. However, this time she opted to elevate her look with a custom Chanel creation, a perfect moment to happen on-stage during the Blackpink tour.

Shop Jennie Kim's Style:

Sabrina Carpenter in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Sabrina Carpenter’s girly-girl style has evolved with a new sultry edge, redefining her image on stage. While many of her concert looks were custom creations, her Ludovic de Saint Sernin ensemble stood out as an unforgettable fashion moment. This look captured her playful yet daring spirit, showcasing her growth as both a style icon and performer.

Shop Sabrina Carpenter's Style:

Beyoncé in Balmain

I just found out that over 100 unique outfits were worn during Beyoncé's Renaissance tour, each one a show-stopping moment in its own right. While many stood out, her Loewe look was absolutely next level, blending art and performance in a way only Beyoncé can. She consistently transforms designer pieces into iconic stage looks, solidifying her status as the ultimate fashion icon.

Shop Beyoncé's Style:

