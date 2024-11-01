From Charli XCX In Saint Laurent to Beyonce In Loewe, The Concert Stage Has Become the New Runway

celebrities concert outfits
(Image credit: Bet Bettencourt, @charli_xcx, Getty Images, @beyonce)
By
published
in Features

In a dazzling fusion of music and fashion, the concert stage has emerged as a new runway. I caught my first IRL glances of the latest Saint Laurent runway show when attending the Brat Tour and watching Lorde and CharliXCX run around in a flurry of sheer and fur coats. The concert stage has become the opportunity to showcase customs designs and creative collaborations between musicians and fashion designers and I couldn't be more here for it. With Beyonce in Loewe at the renaissance tour to BLACKPINK's Jennie in custom Chanel, iconic fashion moments are redefining the barrier to entry for a noteworthy concert series.

As the boundaries between concert attire and runway looks continue to blur, it’s clear that the stage is no longer just for music. The vibrant energy of concerts has provided a fresh platform for fashion innovation, where artists are not just performing but also making powerful style statements. The spotlight shines just as brightly during a stadium tour as it does on the catwalk, setting the stage for a new era of trendsetting performances that leave lasting impressions on audiences around the world. Below, shop a few of our favorite moments in recent tours.

CharliXCX and Lorde in Saint Laurent

celebrity attending a concert

(Image credit: @charli_xcx)

Lorde surprised fans by joining Charli XCX on stage at Madison Square Garden during the Sweat Tour. They both wearing sleek Saint Laurent FW24 looks that brought high fashion straight to the concert stage. As they performed "Girl, It’s So Confusing," their looks epitomized the blurring line between runway and live performance. This unforgettable moment marked a shift in the fashion world, setting a new precedent for concert stages as vibrant extensions of couture.

Shop CharliXCX's Style:

Knitted Pencil Skirt
Saint Laurent
Knitted Pencil Skirt

Miley Faux Fur Coat
The Frankie Shop
Miley Faux Fur Coat

Striped Wool and Mohair-Blend Sweater
MARNI
Striped Wool and Mohair-Blend Sweater

Jimmy Choo, Isabelle boots
Jimmy Choo
Isabelle boots

Saint Laurent, Buckle Belt in Shiny Leather
Saint Laurent
Buckle Belt in Shiny Leather

Tems in Chet Lo

celebrity attending a concert

(Image credit: Bet Bettencourt)

Tems is quickly becoming an artist to watch, not only for her captivating voice but also for her daring, boundary-pushing style. Stepping on stage in a stunning piece by designer Chet Lo, she showcased a unique aesthetic that blends avant-garde fashion with personal expression. Her performances are unforgettable, setting her apart as a powerful style icon in the music industry.

Shop Tems's Style:

Off Shoulder Spiky Zip Up
Chet Lo
Off Shoulder Spiky Zip Up

Archetypes Hooded Denim and Stretch-Lace Bodysuit
ALAÏA
Archetypes Hooded Denim and Stretch-Lace Bodysuit

Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Dress
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Dress

Golden Sparkle Assembly Sequined Miniskirt
Rabanne
Golden Sparkle Assembly Sequined Miniskirt

Violetta Rosette Crepe De Chine Maxi Halter Dress
De La Vali
Violetta Rosette Crepe De Chine Maxi Halter Dress

Troye Sivan in Thom Browne

celebrity attending a concert

(Image credit: Henry Redcliffe)

Troye Sivan consistently turned heads on stage this year, wearing a series of custom looks by some of fashion’s most sought-after designers, including this impeccable Thom Browne utilitarian set. For one of his performances of "One of Your Girls," he seamlessly shifted into a striking Nensi Dojaka catsuit, capturing each song’s essence with thought provoking outfit change. Sivan’s bold wardrobe choices underscored his role as both a music and fashion trailblazer, merging performance with high-style impact.

Shop Troye Sivan's Style:

Off-White Classic Tank Top
Helmut Lang
Off-White Classic Tank Top

Nensi Dojaka, cut-out panelled jumpsuit
Nensi Dojaka
cut-out panelled jumpsuit

Gender Inclusive Edith Satin Bow Blazer
Tanner Fletcher
Gender Inclusive Edith Satin Bow Blazer

Wetlook High Neck Top
Di Petsa
Wetlook High Neck Top

Jennie Kim in Chanel

celebrity attending a concert

(Image credit: @jennierubyjane)

The women of Blackpink continue to forge individual paths in the entertainment and fashion worlds, with Jennie standing out as a true fashion icon. Fresh from her role in "The Idol", she reaffirms her status as a quintessential "Chanel girl," frequently donning the brand’s ready-to-wear pieces. However, this time she opted to elevate her look with a custom Chanel creation, a perfect moment to happen on-stage during the Blackpink tour.

Shop Jennie Kim's Style:

Lorid Dallas 紧身服
Acne Studios
Lorid Dallas Bodysuit

Louis Vuitton, monogram denim shorts
Louis Vuitton
Monogram Denim Shorts

Celine, Soir Sandal
Celine
Soir Sandal

Printed Stretch-Jersey Top
Jean Paul Gaultier
Printed Stretch-Jersey Top

Crystal Half Cylinder Detail Cutout Skirt
David Koma
Crystal Half Cylinder Detail Cutout Skirt

Sabrina Carpenter in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

sabrina carpenter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter’s girly-girl style has evolved with a new sultry edge, redefining her image on stage. While many of her concert looks were custom creations, her Ludovic de Saint Sernin ensemble stood out as an unforgettable fashion moment. This look captured her playful yet daring spirit, showcasing her growth as both a style icon and performer.

Shop Sabrina Carpenter's Style:

Strapless Velvet Mini Dress
Roland Mouret
Strapless Velvet Mini Dress

Jimmy Choo, Azia 75MM Glitter Leather Sandals
Jimmy Choo
Azia 75MM Glitter Leather Sandals

Milani Maxi Dress
Mother of All
Milani Maxi Dress

Magda Butrym, faux-fur trim corset
Magda Butrym
faux-fur trim corset

Twist-Front Chiffon-Trimmed Jersey Gown
Tom Ford
Twist-Front Chiffon-Trimmed Jersey Gown

The Attico, crystal open-back minidress
The Attico
Crystal Open-Back Minidress

Beyoncé in Balmain

celebrity attending a concert

(Image credit: @beyonce)

I just found out that over 100 unique outfits were worn during Beyoncé's Renaissance tour, each one a show-stopping moment in its own right. While many stood out, her Loewe look was absolutely next level, blending art and performance in a way only Beyoncé can. She consistently transforms designer pieces into iconic stage looks, solidifying her status as the ultimate fashion icon.

Shop Beyoncé's Style:

Regenerated Cropped Denim Jacket
Marine Serre
Regenerated Cropped Denim Jacket

Evergreen Layered Ruffled High-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans
Y/PROJECT
Evergreen Layered Ruffled High-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans

Zig Zag Ruched Maxi Dress
Missoni
Zig Zag Ruched Maxi Dress

Maison Margiela, Snatched leather shoulder bag
Maison Margiela
Snatched leather shoulder bag

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, trying the latest fitness craze in New York City, or exploring luxury vintage boutiques.

Latest