IMO, This Is the Most Elegant Swimsuit Trend of the Summer

As someone who's never lived more than 12 miles from the beach, I know a thing or two about swimsuits. That doesn't mean I own a million versions, however—I've long preferred quality over quantity. When I do invest my hard-earned money in a new swimsuit, it has to be stylish, practical, and not overly trendy. I always intend to wear each suit for many years to come, so the most innovative cutouts or unusual colors just won't work for me.

So what does make the cut, you might ask? Right now, I'm honing in on one-shoulder, one-piece swimsuits in particular. The silhouette is so elegant and timeless, but it certainly doesn't have to cost a fortune. In fact, one of my favorite styles on the market right this minute is a white one-shoulder swimsuit from H&M retailing for $43. I'm excited to style it with all-white pieces for a monochrome look this sunny season. Scroll down to shop several iterations of my favorite elegant swimsuit trend for summer 2025.

Shop My Favorite One-Shoulder, One-Piece Swimsuits

Padded-Cup One-Shoulder Swimsuit
H&M
Padded-Cup One-Shoulder Swimsuit

I clicked "add to cart" immediately.

Light Shape One-Shoulder Swimsuit
H&M
Light Shape One-Shoulder Swimsuit

I love this red color.

MANGO Asymmetrical Swimsuit With Gathered Detail
MANGO
Asymmetrical Swimsuit With Gathered Detail

You can't go wrong with a classic black suit.

Gnash Velvet Asymmetrical One-Piece Swimsuit
Free People
Gnash Velvet Asymmetrical One-Piece Swimsuit

This velvet version is so darn cute.

Shein One-Shoulder Swimsuit
Shein
One-Shoulder Swimsuit

Yep, I'd also style this suit with gold jewelry.

Ziah Leme Asymmetric One-Piece Swimsuit
Free People
Ziah Leme Asymmetric One-Piece Swimsuit

I love everything about this one.

Sleek Ruched One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
J.Crew
Sleek Ruched One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

Don't sleep on J.Crew's excellent swimwear selection.

Goddess Solid Convertible One-Piece Swimsuit
Magicsuit
Goddess Solid Convertible One-Piece Swimsuit

The LBD of swimwear.

Shapermint Essentials One Shoulder Control Swimsuit
Shapermint Essentials
Essentials One Shoulder Control Swimsuit

This $38 price tag is very tempting.

Shoreline Suit - Sweet Chili Heat
Swim
Shoreline Suit in Sweet Chili Heat

Another winner.

Jessi One Piece Swimsuit
Free People
Jessi One Piece Swimsuit

This texture is so fun.

One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit With Cutout
ELOQUII
One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit With Cutout

I'm all for subtle cutouts.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

