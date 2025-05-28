IMO, This Is the Most Elegant Swimsuit Trend of the Summer
As someone who's never lived more than 12 miles from the beach, I know a thing or two about swimsuits. That doesn't mean I own a million versions, however—I've long preferred quality over quantity. When I do invest my hard-earned money in a new swimsuit, it has to be stylish, practical, and not overly trendy. I always intend to wear each suit for many years to come, so the most innovative cutouts or unusual colors just won't work for me.
So what does make the cut, you might ask? Right now, I'm honing in on one-shoulder, one-piece swimsuits in particular. The silhouette is so elegant and timeless, but it certainly doesn't have to cost a fortune. In fact, one of my favorite styles on the market right this minute is a white one-shoulder swimsuit from H&M retailing for $43. I'm excited to style it with all-white pieces for a monochrome look this sunny season. Scroll down to shop several iterations of my favorite elegant swimsuit trend for summer 2025.
Shop My Favorite One-Shoulder, One-Piece Swimsuits
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
