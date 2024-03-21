Reformation Finally Launched Swimwear, and the Collection Is Pure Elegance

(Image credit: Reformation)

Real Reformation fans will remember the brand's first foray into swimwear back in 2019, but if you thought that small drop was good, prepare to be amazed by the full-fledged collection that arrived at both Ref and Shopbop this week. This time around, in addition to a larger selection of more elevated swimsuit styles—including both bikinis and maillots—the new swim curation at Reformation is a step further when it comes to sustainability.

Originally, the brand had made its swimwear out of ECONYL, regenerated nylon made out of trash. But according to a press release, it wasn't sustainable enough for Reformation. So with this second chance, they've introduced a new, non-synthetic fabric called EVO by Fulgar, which is a renewable bio-based fiber that they used in conjunction with ECONYL leftovers in order to combat waste.

In terms of aesthetics, Reformation went with an elegant, vintage look for its official swimwear debut, with a mix of solid colors like Diana blue, burgundy, and olive green and patterns, from polka dots to florals. There are high-waisted bottoms and skimpy, tie-side ones, and full-coverage one-pieces and cut-out ones. Basically, the selection runs the gamut, but every suit has one thing in common: You'll want to buy it—immediately. With some styles already selling out on Reformation's website, I don't suggest dilly-dallying just because the weather isn't quite warm enough yet for a pool day.

Get ahead of swimsuit season by shopping Reformation's brand-new swimwear line, which ranges in price from $68 to $168 and comes in sizes XS to XL.

Reformation Victoria One Piece Swimsuit $148 SHOP NOW Catch me belting my maillots this summer.

Reformation Soleil Bikini Top $78 SHOP NOW A great choice if you hate dealing with tie-side bottoms but still want something with minimal coverage. Shop the matching Volta Bikini Bottoms ($78).

Reformation Rio One Piece Swimsuit $148 SHOP NOW This color is truly so gorgeous, especially after a day in the sun.

Reformation Tossa Bikini Top $98 SHOP NOW I have been obsessed with the dress version of this, so obviously I need the swimwear option as well. Shop the matching Azura Bikini Bottoms ($88).

Reformation Victoria One Piece Swimsuit $148 SHOP NOW I just love a simple, timeless one piece. Don't you?

Reformation Monaco Bikini Top $78 SHOP NOW And if you want something strapless, just tuck these spaghetti straps in. Voila! Shop the matching Evora Bikini Bottoms ($98).

Reformation Tossa One Piece Swimsuit $178 SHOP NOW How cute is this polka-dot option?

Reformation Sunkiss Bikini Top $78 SHOP NOW It's a yes from me. Shop the matching Porto Bikini Bottoms ($78).

Reformation Azores Bikini Top $98 SHOP NOW 99% of my swimsuit collection is made up of triangle bikinis. Shop the matching Elba Bikini Bottoms ($98).

Reformation Nile Bikini Top $98 SHOP NOW I want these bottoms just to wear as hot pants. Shop the matching Faro Bikini Bottoms ($88).

Reformation Rio One Piece Swimsuit $148 SHOP NOW Elegance is this bikini at a Saint Tropez beach club.

Reformation Maldives Bikini Top $98 SHOP NOW Bra-style bikinis are always a favorite. Shop the matching Campo Bikini Bottoms ($88).