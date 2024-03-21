Reformation Finally Launched Swimwear, and the Collection Is Pure Elegance
Real Reformation fans will remember the brand's first foray into swimwear back in 2019, but if you thought that small drop was good, prepare to be amazed by the full-fledged collection that arrived at both Ref and Shopbop this week. This time around, in addition to a larger selection of more elevated swimsuit styles—including both bikinis and maillots—the new swim curation at Reformation is a step further when it comes to sustainability.
Originally, the brand had made its swimwear out of ECONYL, regenerated nylon made out of trash. But according to a press release, it wasn't sustainable enough for Reformation. So with this second chance, they've introduced a new, non-synthetic fabric called EVO by Fulgar, which is a renewable bio-based fiber that they used in conjunction with ECONYL leftovers in order to combat waste.
In terms of aesthetics, Reformation went with an elegant, vintage look for its official swimwear debut, with a mix of solid colors like Diana blue, burgundy, and olive green and patterns, from polka dots to florals. There are high-waisted bottoms and skimpy, tie-side ones, and full-coverage one-pieces and cut-out ones. Basically, the selection runs the gamut, but every suit has one thing in common: You'll want to buy it—immediately. With some styles already selling out on Reformation's website, I don't suggest dilly-dallying just because the weather isn't quite warm enough yet for a pool day.
Get ahead of swimsuit season by shopping Reformation's brand-new swimwear line, which ranges in price from $68 to $168 and comes in sizes XS to XL.
A great choice if you hate dealing with tie-side bottoms but still want something with minimal coverage.
Shop the matching Volta Bikini Bottoms ($78).
This color is truly so gorgeous, especially after a day in the sun.
I have been obsessed with the dress version of this, so obviously I need the swimwear option as well.
Shop the matching Azura Bikini Bottoms ($88).
And if you want something strapless, just tuck these spaghetti straps in. Voila!
Shop the matching Evora Bikini Bottoms ($98).
It's a yes from me.
Shop the matching Porto Bikini Bottoms ($78).
99% of my swimsuit collection is made up of triangle bikinis.
Shop the matching Elba Bikini Bottoms ($98).
I want these bottoms just to wear as hot pants.
Shop the matching Faro Bikini Bottoms ($88).
Bra-style bikinis are always a favorite.
Shop the matching Campo Bikini Bottoms ($88).
I'm not usually one to opt for a pattern, but this one's mega chic.
Shop the matching Azure Bikini Bottoms ($88).
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
