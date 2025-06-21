I’m Having a South of France Summer—This is the Swimwear Trend I’m Packing to Look the Part

Elegant, comfortable and a little bit retro, halterneck swimsuit designs are trending for a reason. From & Other Stories to Reformation, discover our edit of the best styles to shop this summer.

Influencers @vikilefevre and @sabinasocol wear halterneck swimsuits at the beach.
(Image credit: @vikilefevre, @sabinasocol)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

I firmly believe that nothing feels quite as magical as a seaside escape. From the languid, sun-drenched afternoons to the carefree coastal energy and ultra-relaxed summer styling, I savour every element. Naturally, I like to make the most of every beach day with a wardrobe that helps me feel my best.

While swimwear trends don't shift with the same speed as the broader fashion cycle, they do evolve—and this season, there's one elegant silhouette that's earned its place at the top of my packing list.

Influencer sits on the edge of a boat out on the ocean wearing a red halterneck swimsuit, holding black sunglasses in her hands.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Echoing the neckline I’ve been favouring across dresses and tops lately, halterneck swimsuits are the style I’m gravitating towards the most. With a subtle nod to 1950s glamour, the halterneck offers a refined, retro edge that feels undeniably chic. Paired with a silk headscarf knotted at the neck and oversized sunglasses, it transforms a beach-day look into something entirely elevated and explicitly cool.

Influencer @vikilefevre sits on the beach wearing a white halterneck swimsuit in a with a beige headscarf and black sunglasses.

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Of course, I’ll be packing a few bikinis too, but for effortless elegance and all-day comfort, I have a feeling the halterneck one-piece will be my go-to throughout the season.

Keep scrolling to discover my edit of the best halterneck swimsuits to shop now.

SHOP HALTERNECK SWIMSUITS:

Polka Dot Halter Swimsuit With Raised Floral Detail
ZARA
Polka Dot Halter Swimsuit With Raised Floral Detail

It's polka-dot, it's from Zara, it's got a chic little belt... it's a no-brainer!

MANGO, Draped Halter Swimsuit - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Draped Halter Swimsuit

For me, a simple black swimsuit is a holiday non-negotiable.

Halterneck Swimsuit
& Other Stories
Halterneck Swimsuit

I can't see this staying in stock for long.

Légendaire Halterneck Swimsuit
Eres
Légendaire Halterneck Swimsuit

If you're ever to invest in a classic swimsuit, make it a quality style from Eres.

Ribbed Underwired Halterneck Swimsuit
COS
Ribbed Underwired Halterneck Swimsuit

Style this with a pair of linen trousers for the chicest seafront look.

Zebra-Print Halterneck Swimsuit
The Attico
Zebra-Print Halterneck Swimsuit

The zebra print fashion trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Plunge U-Bar Swimsuit
Heidi Klein
Plunge U-Bar Swimsuit

They may seem daunting but white swimming costumes are supremely elegant.

Orchidee Printed Halterneck Swimsuit
Pucci
Orchidee Printed Halterneck Swimsuit

Add a pop of colour to your summer capsule wardrobe.

Algarve One Piece Swimsuit
Reformation
Algarve One Piece Swimsuit

While I love this in the black and pink, it also comes in three other shades.

Halterneck Swimsuit
Max Mara
Halterneck Swimsuit

The halterneck design gives this a retro energy that makes it so easy to dress up with the right accessories.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸