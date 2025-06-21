I’m Having a South of France Summer—This is the Swimwear Trend I’m Packing to Look the Part

I firmly believe that nothing feels quite as magical as a seaside escape. From the languid, sun-drenched afternoons to the carefree coastal energy and ultra-relaxed summer styling, I savour every element. Naturally, I like to make the most of every beach day with a wardrobe that helps me feel my best.

While swimwear trends don't shift with the same speed as the broader fashion cycle, they do evolve—and this season, there's one elegant silhouette that's earned its place at the top of my packing list.

Echoing the neckline I’ve been favouring across dresses and tops lately, halterneck swimsuits are the style I’m gravitating towards the most. With a subtle nod to 1950s glamour, the halterneck offers a refined, retro edge that feels undeniably chic. Paired with a silk headscarf knotted at the neck and oversized sunglasses, it transforms a beach-day look into something entirely elevated and explicitly cool.

Of course, I’ll be packing a few bikinis too, but for effortless elegance and all-day comfort, I have a feeling the halterneck one-piece will be my go-to throughout the season.



Keep scrolling to discover my edit of the best halterneck swimsuits to shop now.

SHOP HALTERNECK SWIMSUITS: