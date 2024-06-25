Every Chic European Woman Is Wearing This One, Sub-$50 Swimwear Trend
While we New Yorkers can tend to be obsessed with wearing all-black year-round, oftentimes in the summer, we shed our dark layers in favor for bold, fun colored bikinis and patterned swimwear as we head on vacation. Although I'm all for a summer fun bikini, this year, after spending two weeks in Mallorca, Spain, I'm ditching my worn-in swimsuits for a sleek, black bikini.
On the shores of Deia, Palma, and nearly every cool girl-approved beach club on the Mallorcan coast, European women from France, Italy, and Spain are all wearing minimalist, black string bikinis. While this trend looks incredibly expensive, you'd be shocked to find out it can come in under $50—a full set ringing in at just $35, to be exact.
Below, shop a few affordable black bikinis that European women everywhere are flinging into their carry-on luggages this spring. Plus, browse through styling inspiration and look at a few more luxe pairs, too.
Shop the look:
Shop more black bikinis:
