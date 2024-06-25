Every Chic European Woman Is Wearing This One, Sub-$50 Swimwear Trend

By
published

Woman wearnig black bikini, black sunglasses, white cover-up shirt, and oversize straw hat while lounging on boat.

(Image credit: @symphanisoto)

While we New Yorkers can tend to be obsessed with wearing all-black year-round, oftentimes in the summer, we shed our dark layers in favor for bold, fun colored bikinis and patterned swimwear as we head on vacation. Although I'm all for a summer fun bikini, this year, after spending two weeks in Mallorca, Spain, I'm ditching my worn-in swimsuits for a sleek, black bikini.

On the shores of Deia, Palma, and nearly every cool girl-approved beach club on the Mallorcan coast, European women from France, Italy, and Spain are all wearing minimalist, black string bikinis. While this trend looks incredibly expensive, you'd be shocked to find out it can come in under $50—a full set ringing in at just $35, to be exact.

Below, shop a few affordable black bikinis that European women everywhere are flinging into their carry-on luggages this spring. Plus, browse through styling inspiration and look at a few more luxe pairs, too.

Woman wearing black bikini.

(Image credit: @sydneyandavis)

Shop the look:

Padded Triangle Bikini Top
H&M
Padded Triangle Bikini Top

Tie Bikini Bottoms
H&M
Tie Bikini Bottoms

Shop more black bikinis:

Woman wearing black bikini.

(Image credit: @coco_floflo)

Zara, Rib Bikini Top
Zara
Rib Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottom.

Maldives Bikini Top
Reformation
Maldives Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottom.

Zara, Wide Triangle Bikini Top
Zara
Wide Triangle Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottom.

Lindsay Bikini Top
LSPACE
Lindsay Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottom.

Woman wearing black bikini.

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Verne Bikini Top
Reformation
Verne Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottom.

Zara, Tied Bandeau Bikini Top
Zara
Tied Bandeau Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottom.

Swimsuits For All, Elite Triangle Bikini Top
Swimsuits For All
Elite Triangle Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottoms.

Triangle Bikini Top
& Other Stories
Triangle Bikini Top

Woman wearing black bikini.

(Image credit: @kelseymerritt)

Padded One-Shoulder Bikini Top
H&M
Padded One-Shoulder Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottoms.

Triangle Bikini Top
H&M
Triangle Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottoms.

Monday Swimwear, Tamarama Top - Black
Monday Swimwear
Tamarama Top

Shop the matching bottoms.

Exclusive Thea Triangle String Bikini Top
Éterne
Exclusive Thea Triangle String Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottoms.

Woman wearing black bikini.

(Image credit: @symphanisoto)

Triangle Bikini Top
St. Agni
Triangle Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottoms.

H&m+ Non-Padded Bikini Top
H&M
H&m+ Non-Padded Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottom.

Joni Top
Dippin Daisys
Joni Top

Shop the matching bottoms.

Woman wearing black bikini.

(Image credit: @cassdimico)

Textured Bikini Top
Mango
Textured Bikini Top

Shimmer Triangle Bikini Top
Mango
Shimmer Triangle Bikini Top

Monday Swimwear, Copacabana Top - Black
Monday Swimwear
Copacabana Top - Black

Shop the matching bottoms.

Woman wearing black bikini.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Cup-Detailed Balconette Bikini Top
Ziah
Cup-Detailed Balconette Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottom.

X Georgia Fowler Balconette Bikini Top
Bond-Eye
X Georgia Fowler Balconette Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottom.

COS, Underwired Halterneck Bikini Top
COS
Underwired Halterneck Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottom.

Woman wearing black bikini.

(Image credit: @isabellecoheen)

Eloquii, Grommet Detail Bikini Top
Eloquii
Grommet Detail Bikini Top

Elle Square Neck Bikini Top
Bondi Born
Elle Square Neck Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottom.

Underwired Triangle Bikini Top
COS
Underwired Triangle Bikini Top

Shop the matching bottom.

Explore More:
Bikini
Ana Escalante
Assistant Shopping Editor
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸