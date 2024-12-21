10 Ways to Style a Cashmere Sweater That Feel Very 2025

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

If your styling MO is looking elegant, being wrapped in swathes of cashmere will be much more effective than any in-your-face designer logos. Knitwear was used throughout the fall/winter 2024 collections to create beautiful and dramatic shapes. Scarves and sweaters were draped and contorted around the body—as seen at Erdem, Brandon Maxwell, and Chloé. It's all about creating a layered look with knitted separates and using oversize scarves to add drama and depth to a look. You want your layered knits to look artfully thrown together, but it can be easy for your wafting scarf to look sloppy and hurried. "frazzled Englishwoman" isn't the goal here. Another popular knitwear layering trick is to have your sweater draped over your shoulders, either layered over the top of another cashmere knit or over coats and jackets.

Besides layering, another way to make your cashmere outfit look very 2025 is to opt for a sweater or cardigan in the color of spring—a romantic powder pink. Alternatively you could pair your knitwear with the print of 2025—a plaid skirt, that is more '90s Nirvana, rather than a preppy kilt. Keep reading for more styling ideas for how to wear your cashmere collection in 2025 and beyond.

1. Looped Around Shoulders

Cashmere outfit ideas: Jessica Skye with gray sweater as scarf

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: Drape your cashmere sweater over your shoulders for an elevated, layered look. If you do knot it, keep it relaxed, to stop it from looking too preppy.

2. In the Color of 2025—Pink

Cashmere outfit ideas: pink jumper on Lindsey Holland

(Image credit: @lindseyholland)

Style Notes: A soft powder pink is the color of the season and an easy way to incorporate it into your everyday looks is with a cashmere sweater.

3. Paired with '90s Plaid

Cashmere outfit ideas: gray sweater and 90s plaid

(Image credit: @lunaisabellaa)

Style Notes: When it comes to prints, moody '90s grunge plaids will be trending in 2025. Pair your skirt or dress with a cashmere sweater in moss, gray or navy.

4. With A Bonnet, Hood or Balaclava

cashmere sweater knitwear: knit scarf and cardigan

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: And don't forget the accessories. British girls are loving knitted scarves, balaclavas and bonnets—a look that is bound to head Stateside.

5. Tonal Brown Outfit

cashmere sweater outfits: brown cardigan and knit skirt

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Brown continues to be a popular color trend, and looks chicest when worn head-to-toe.

6. With A Matching Scarf or An In-Built Scarf

cashmere outfit ideas; matching scarf and sweater

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: There is a shortcut to achieving this layered look that won't require clever positioning: the scarf sweater.

7. A Gray Crewneck With Tailored Separates

Cashmere sweater outfits: gray crewneck and tailored separates

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Relaxed tailoring is set to be popular in 2025 (it's a trend we have dubbed soft power.) Pair a cashmere crewneck with your pants and wool separates.

8. A Cashmere T-Shirt

Cashmere sweater outfits: short sleeved top

(Image credit: @sobalera)

Style Notes: Cashmere T-Shirts always look elegant and will be a useful addition to your wardrobe in spring and summer, too.

9. A Brushed Sweater + Knee-High Boots

cashmere sweater outfits

(Image credit: @fredrika_ekerot)

Style Notes: Add some texture to your outfits with a brushed cashmere sweater. Trust us, this looks expensive.

10. Loop A Belt Over Your Sweater

Cashmere sweat outfits: Belt over jumper

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Add definition to your look by looping a belt around the waist.

