I Searched Zara, H&M and M&S for the Best Summer Basics—24 Chic Pieces You'll Wear Till September

This summer, I want to redefine the notion of a summer basic, because basics do not have to be boring. Taking a look at what stylists and trendy tastemakers are wearing, I curated a list of pieces that are simple yet striking, ensuring that you’ll never reach for a simple white t-shirt or settle for an average pair of jeans again.
My findings? A simple browse through Zara, M&S and H&M will arm you with the best summer basics, without having to spend a fortune on elevated staples whilst still ensuring you look and feel incredibly stylish.
You see, when I'm in a rush, I’ll always reach for summer basics, making me somewhat of an expert in shopping this category. My formula is quick and simple: flip-flop kitten heels (or ballet flats), baggy pants and a tank top or button-down. Easy and effortless, especially when paired with sunglasses. You'll definitely look like you took longer than ten minutes to get ready for the day. So, when it came to updating these trusted favourites, these were the exact pieces I looked to refresh first.
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Flip-flops are everywhere and in all shapes and sizes. I am personally ecstatic about this because they are low effort and a great way to show off a fresh pedicure. Go bold next time you're at the nail salon and slip on some fun flip-flops, whether they are platform, kitten-heeled, or flat; the possibilities are endless.
Barrel-leg jeans are another favourite of mine. They give that expensive, designer-looking structure without the crazy price point. I was suspicious when this trend first emerged a few years ago, but I have become quite smitten with them.
The best part about these pieces is their versatility. They can be mixed, matched, dressed up, or dressed down, depending on your plans. I want to feel excited to get dressed this summer, and I think this list will allow for that.
So, whether you’re ready to update your own wardrobe or are just curious about the high-street staples I stocked up on this season, scroll through for the best summer basics from Zara, H&M and M&S.
The Best High-Street Summer Basics from Zara, M&S and H&M
The Best High-Street Summer Basics from Zara
ZARA
Braided Leather Shoulder Bag