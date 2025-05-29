I'm 5'4" and Refuse to Wear Bermuda Shorts—5 Bottoms Trends I'm Shopping Instead

So, I have absolutely nothing against bermuda shorts. I've come across some wildly chic outfits recently that include them, but I find that they look ridiculous on me. I'm 5'4", which is obviously on the short side, but I've seen plenty of petite people who look incredible in bermuda shorts. I am not one of them. Since I've determined that I can't pull off the very trendy style, I've been searching for other bottoms trends—a mix of pants and shorts—to wear this summer that are undoubtedly easier to wear, and just as chic.

If you've also come to the conclusion that bermuda shorts aren't for you, or just want some alternate ideas to wear instead of jeans this summer, I've compiled five of my favorite styles that fashion people are scooping up. Scroll on to get some styling ideas and shop the best of each bottoms trend for your own summer wardrobe.

A-Line Shorts

First up is my favorite: A-line shorts. I find that this style is flattering on everyone. I used to think that since my 20s are now far, far away, my shorts inseams needed to lengthen, but I've abandoned that notion. Short shorts look far more polished on someone of my height, so that's what I'm sticking with, and A-line styles are my current go-to.

Shop My A-Line Short Picks

Capri Pants

Like bermuda shorts, I used to think that I couldn't pull capri pants off either, but I've officially changed my mind. The key is to wear them with heels—especially if you're on the petite side.

(Image credit: @)

Shop My Capri Pant Picks

Athletic Shorts

Big fan of the athletic shorts trend here. I've been gravitating toward short style, elastic-waist styles in nylon. The 2025 way is to style them with dressier pieces and non-sneaker flats.

Shop My Athletic Short Picks

Cropped Flare Pants

Take it from Bella Hadid—cropped flares are back. This trend is pretty much all I wore approximately ten years ago, and I kind of missed it, to be honest. I've always found them to be flattering and versatile, and that they look equally good with flats or heels.

Shop My Crop Flared Pant Picks

Skorts

I love a miniskirt, but skorts are a more carefree alternative, as they offer additional coverage. Brands are really leaning into the skort trend, and I'm a fan of both types—hidden or exposed shorts.

Shop My Skort Picks