I'm 5'4" and Refuse to Wear Bermuda Shorts—5 Bottoms Trends I'm Shopping Instead
So, I have absolutely nothing against bermuda shorts. I've come across some wildly chic outfits recently that include them, but I find that they look ridiculous on me. I'm 5'4", which is obviously on the short side, but I've seen plenty of petite people who look incredible in bermuda shorts. I am not one of them. Since I've determined that I can't pull off the very trendy style, I've been searching for other bottoms trends—a mix of pants and shorts—to wear this summer that are undoubtedly easier to wear, and just as chic.
If you've also come to the conclusion that bermuda shorts aren't for you, or just want some alternate ideas to wear instead of jeans this summer, I've compiled five of my favorite styles that fashion people are scooping up. Scroll on to get some styling ideas and shop the best of each bottoms trend for your own summer wardrobe.
A-Line Shorts
First up is my favorite: A-line shorts. I find that this style is flattering on everyone. I used to think that since my 20s are now far, far away, my shorts inseams needed to lengthen, but I've abandoned that notion. Short shorts look far more polished on someone of my height, so that's what I'm sticking with, and A-line styles are my current go-to.
Shop My A-Line Short Picks
Capri Pants
Like bermuda shorts, I used to think that I couldn't pull capri pants off either, but I've officially changed my mind. The key is to wear them with heels—especially if you're on the petite side.
Shop My Capri Pant Picks
Athletic Shorts
Big fan of the athletic shorts trend here. I've been gravitating toward short style, elastic-waist styles in nylon. The 2025 way is to style them with dressier pieces and non-sneaker flats.
Shop My Athletic Short Picks
Cropped Flare Pants
Take it from Bella Hadid—cropped flares are back. This trend is pretty much all I wore approximately ten years ago, and I kind of missed it, to be honest. I've always found them to be flattering and versatile, and that they look equally good with flats or heels.
Shop My Crop Flared Pant Picks
Skorts
I love a miniskirt, but skorts are a more carefree alternative, as they offer additional coverage. Brands are really leaning into the skort trend, and I'm a fan of both types—hidden or exposed shorts.
Shop My Skort Picks
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Not Leggings, Not Bike Shorts: The Very Specific Activewear Trend L.A. Fashion Girls Wear to Pilates and the Gym
Perfect for a West Coast summer.
-
Stylish Women in Marseille and Cadaqués Swap Out Their Cashmere Sweaters for This Breezier Alt Every Summer
Vintage J.Crew coded.
-
From Saint-Tropez to Sardinia: These 7 Elegant Swimwear Trends Will Be Everywhere
They're at high tide.
-
No Hate to the '60s and '80s, But EmRata Just Called the Decade Defining Cool Summer Style
Thanks to Kurt Geiger's latest campaign.
-
Return Those New Flats—*These* Are the Cool Shoes Fashion People Are Wearing With Dresses and Skirts
Fresh and unexpected.
-
FYI: The Accessory Trend Everyone Is Wearing With Swimsuits Right Now Is $26 at H&M
Don't miss the boat.
-
I'll Know You Have Good Taste If These 30 New Arrivals Are Already in Your Shopping Cart
A little summer wardrobe update.
-
This Summer, Everyone Everywhere Will Be Swapping Skirts for One of These Shorts Trends
Plus, learn how to pull them off with ease.