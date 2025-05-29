I'm 5'4" and Refuse to Wear Bermuda Shorts—5 Bottoms Trends I'm Shopping Instead

Influencers wearing summer outfits
(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck; @emilisindlev; @anoukyve)
Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in Features

So, I have absolutely nothing against bermuda shorts. I've come across some wildly chic outfits recently that include them, but I find that they look ridiculous on me. I'm 5'4", which is obviously on the short side, but I've seen plenty of petite people who look incredible in bermuda shorts. I am not one of them. Since I've determined that I can't pull off the very trendy style, I've been searching for other bottoms trends—a mix of pants and shorts—to wear this summer that are undoubtedly easier to wear, and just as chic.

If you've also come to the conclusion that bermuda shorts aren't for you, or just want some alternate ideas to wear instead of jeans this summer, I've compiled five of my favorite styles that fashion people are scooping up. Scroll on to get some styling ideas and shop the best of each bottoms trend for your own summer wardrobe.

A-Line Shorts

First up is my favorite: A-line shorts. I find that this style is flattering on everyone. I used to think that since my 20s are now far, far away, my shorts inseams needed to lengthen, but I've abandoned that notion. Short shorts look far more polished on someone of my height, so that's what I'm sticking with, and A-line styles are my current go-to.

Influencer wearing a summer outfit with white top and tan A-line shorts

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Shop My A-Line Short Picks

Exclusive Riviera Perri Checked Linen Shorts
Posse
Riviera Perri Checked Linen Shorts

Zoey Linen Short
Reformation
Zoey Linen Shorts

Staud Magpie Shorts
Staud
Magpie Shorts

Arbre Broderie Anglaise Cotton Shorts
DÔEN
Arbre Broderie Anglaise Cotton Shorts

Pleated Short in Drapey Denim
J.Crew
Pleated Short in Drapey Denim

Capri Pants

Like bermuda shorts, I used to think that I couldn't pull capri pants off either, but I've officially changed my mind. The key is to wear them with heels—especially if you're on the petite side.

Emilie Sindlev wearing capri pants

(Image credit: @)

Shop My Capri Pant Picks

Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pant
Reformation
Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pants

Bette Super Slim Capri
Free People
Bette Super Slim Capris

Melvin Capri Trousers
Sandy Liang
Melvin Capri Trousers

Capri Leggings
ELOQUII
Capri Leggings

Aritzia, Sunday Best Scribe Capris
Aritzia
Sunday Best Scribe Capris

Athletic Shorts

Big fan of the athletic shorts trend here. I've been gravitating toward short style, elastic-waist styles in nylon. The 2025 way is to style them with dressier pieces and non-sneaker flats.

Influencer wearing athletic shorts

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop My Athletic Short Picks

Motivate Track Short
Alo
Motivate Track Shorts

Cotton-Blend Twill Shorts
NIKE
Cotton-Blend Twill Shorts

Sunrise Shorts
LIONESS
Sunrise Shorts

Road Trip Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Zella
Road Trip Crinkle Nylon Shorts

Adicolor 3-Stripes Sprinter Shorts
Adidas
Adicolor 3-Stripes Sprinter Shorts

Cropped Flare Pants

Take it from Bella Hadidcropped flares are back. This trend is pretty much all I wore approximately ten years ago, and I kind of missed it, to be honest. I've always found them to be flattering and versatile, and that they look equally good with flats or heels.

Summer outfit featuring white cropped flares

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop My Crop Flared Pant Picks

Le Bop Eloise Pants
Le Bop
Eloise Pants

Mid-Rise Kick-Flare Linen Ankle Pant
Banana Republic
Mid-Rise Kick-Flare Linen Ankle Pants

The Dream Kick Flare Pants
Everlane
The Dream Kick Flare Pants

Donni. Rib Kick Flare Trousers
Donni.
Rib Kick Flare Trousers

Kick Cropped Stretch-Cotton Flared Pants
HIGH SPORT
Kick Cropped Stretch-Cotton Flared Pants

Skorts

I love a miniskirt, but skorts are a more carefree alternative, as they offer additional coverage. Brands are really leaning into the skort trend, and I'm a fan of both types—hidden or exposed shorts.

Summer outfit with white T-shirt a green Prada skort

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Shop My Skort Picks

Dissh, Soho Bitter Choc Skort
Dissh
Soho Bitter Choc Skort

Belted Skort
ZARA
Belted Skort

Madewell, Denim Micro Mini Skort in Northam Wash
Madewell
Denim Micro Mini Skort in Northam Wash

Gap, Linen-Blend Mini Skort
Gap
Linen-Blend Mini Skort

Favorite Daughter the Favorite Skort
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Skort

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸