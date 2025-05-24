FYI: The Accessory Trend Everyone Is Wearing With Swimsuits Right Now Is $26 at H&M

These days, what you wear with a swimsuit is as important as the swimsuit itself. Swimwear-friendly accessory trends are key summer buys, and the top one for summer 2025 has officially emerged: raffia cowboy hats. It's only May, but I've already come across a slew of chic dressers pairing them with their swimsuits—one of them being Sofia Richie Grainge, who wore the viral Miu Miu logo one which is pretty much responsible for the trend.

Sadly, the Miu Miu hat is sold out everywhere, but don't worry that your summer won't be complete without a raffia cowboy hat, thanks to H&M. At the moment, it's offering a perfect, breezy version of the trend that's on sale for a mere $26, which means it'll likely be sold out soon. If that happens, keep scrolling because I found several other chic raffia cowboy hats that I'm sure will get lots of wear this summer. Keep scrolling to shop all of these options, but first up: the H&M one.

Shop *the* H&M Hat

H&M Straw Cowboy Hat $35 $26 SHOP NOW

Shop More Raffia Cowboy Hats