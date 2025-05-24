FYI: The Accessory Trend Everyone Is Wearing With Swimsuits Right Now Is $26 at H&M

These days, what you wear with a swimsuit is as important as the swimsuit itself. Swimwear-friendly accessory trends are key summer buys, and the top one for summer 2025 has officially emerged: raffia cowboy hats. It's only May, but I've already come across a slew of chic dressers pairing them with their swimsuits—one of them being Sofia Richie Grainge, who wore the viral Miu Miu logo one which is pretty much responsible for the trend.

Sadly, the Miu Miu hat is sold out everywhere, but don't worry that your summer won't be complete without a raffia cowboy hat, thanks to H&M. At the moment, it's offering a perfect, breezy version of the trend that's on sale for a mere $26, which means it'll likely be sold out soon. If that happens, keep scrolling because I found several other chic raffia cowboy hats that I'm sure will get lots of wear this summer. Keep scrolling to shop all of these options, but first up: the H&M one.

Influencer wearing a raffia cowboy hat with a swimsuit

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Sofia Richie wearing a raffia cowboy hat with a swimsuit

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Influencer wearing a raffia cowboy hat with a swimsuit

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Shop *the* H&M Hat

Straw Cowboy Hat
H&M
Straw Cowboy Hat

Shop More Raffia Cowboy Hats

Raffia Western Cowboy Hat
Treasure & Bond
Raffia Western Cowboy Hat

Lasso Raffia Cowboy Hat
Aritzia
Lasso Raffia Cowboy Hat

Raffia Cowboy Hat
Lack of Color
Raffia Cowboy Hat

Candy Woven Cowboy Hat
Free People
Candy Woven Cowboy Hat

Hat Attack Raffia Crochet Cowboy Hat
Hat Attack
Raffia Crochet Cowboy Hat

Millie Woven Raffia Cowboy Hat
Urban Outfitters
Millie Woven Raffia Cowboy Hat

Rhett Hat
Gigi Pip
Rhett Hat

