FYI: The Accessory Trend Everyone Is Wearing With Swimsuits Right Now Is $26 at H&M
These days, what you wear with a swimsuit is as important as the swimsuit itself. Swimwear-friendly accessory trends are key summer buys, and the top one for summer 2025 has officially emerged: raffia cowboy hats. It's only May, but I've already come across a slew of chic dressers pairing them with their swimsuits—one of them being Sofia Richie Grainge, who wore the viral Miu Miu logo one which is pretty much responsible for the trend.
Sadly, the Miu Miu hat is sold out everywhere, but don't worry that your summer won't be complete without a raffia cowboy hat, thanks to H&M. At the moment, it's offering a perfect, breezy version of the trend that's on sale for a mere $26, which means it'll likely be sold out soon. If that happens, keep scrolling because I found several other chic raffia cowboy hats that I'm sure will get lots of wear this summer. Keep scrolling to shop all of these options, but first up: the H&M one.
Shop *the* H&M Hat
Shop More Raffia Cowboy Hats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
