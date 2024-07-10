Trust Me, These 8 Luxury Buys Are Destined to Elevate Summer Looks Year After Year

For us Brits, summertime can feel like a fleeting moment. A few weeks of sunshine are dispersed by grey clouds and soft showers, making any chance of embracing the sunshine even more special. So whether you're off on a weekend city break, exploring the wonders of the UK or jetting off on tropical adventures, when the sun arrives we want to make the most of it and ensure our wardrobes are fully primed to look the part.

In the spirit of building a forever wardrobe, I'm committed to each standout moment in our calendars, including holiday shopping, and curating an everlasting summer travel wardrobe has recently become my top priority. Of course, I'm a great fan of the high street, and there are some real gems to be found, but I can't deny the longevity of luxury items. From high-quality fabrications made to last to elegant designs that will go the distance, there are a few summer pieces that justify investment over their more affordable counterparts. As an expert in all things shopping, I've done the hard work by narrowing them down.

Having dreamt about beachside days for months I've concluded that there are a few pieces we always come back to, and can do with a luxurious injection for style and longevity. Think of the perfect white summer dress, adding a fresh wave to your summer looks at home or abroad, or versatile linens that bring breathability and style together. I added a Loewe basket bag to my collection three years ago, and each summer since I've pulled it out as my seasonal companion. Not only is it seriously practical for plane and beachside essentials, but it adds an elevation to my high street summer ensembles.

Sandals are a key buy for the summer months and a truly classic pair will go the distance with you (even if that's just from your hotel room to the pool). Through the uncertainty, my most used summer items tend to be an umbrella and sunglasses, but only the latter really deserves celebrating with a luxurious edge. Forget a last-minute scramble for next-day delivery or a stressful dash through duty-free, these 8 items will form the backbone of your highly elevated holiday looks for years to come.

Keep scrolling to explore the 8 luxury holiday fashion items that are truly worth investing in.

1. BASKET BAG

Style Notes: A basket bag is the ultimate symbol of summer's arrival, and each year you'll turn back to your luxury style. From classic raffia to sleek woven leathers, practicality and style comes together when adding a versatile basket to your arsenal.

Shop basket bags:

Saint Laurent Panier Small in Raffia and Vegetable-Tanned Leather £1950 SHOP NOW Tan and raffia is a classic summer combo.

Loewe Basket Bag in Palm Leaf and Calfskin £450 SHOP NOW Featuring Loewe's iconic anagram logo and an adjustable strap to wear over the shoulder or tote in hand.

Dragon Diffusion Big Nantucket Woven Leather Basket Bag - Dragon Diffusion - Women | Luisaviaroma £454 SHOP NOW A favourite amongst fashion people.

2. LINEN TROUSERS

Style Notes: No matter the year, linen trousers are a key piece in my suitcase, making them deserving of a little investment for high-quality fabrics and design. From al fresco dinners to plane looks, a pair of light linen trousers is a considered way to embrace the heat.

Shop linen trousers:

Aexae Straight-Leg Linen Trousers £190 SHOP NOW During the summer months I wear my black linen trousers on repeat.

Brunello Cuccinelli Pleated Striped Cotton and Silk-Blend Wide-Leg Pants £1500 SHOP NOW Classic stripes are eternally stylish.

Zimmermann Golden Belted Pleated Linen Wide-Leg Pants £495 SHOP NOW Zimmermann knows all about excellent summer styles.

3. WHITE SUMMER DRESS

Style Notes: Of all the holiday pieces we rely on, the white summer dress might be the hardest working. From strolling through beachside towns to elegant dinners, this dress always looks the part.

Shop white summer dress:

Matteau Ruched Cotton Maxi Dress £455 SHOP NOW The delicate ruching is exquisite.

Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW You'll wear this throughout the summer, at home or abroad.

Dôen Ischia Dress in Salt £358 SHOP NOW The Ischia is an iconic style to the brand who knows all about excellent dresses.

4. SANDALS

Style Notes: Your loafers and ballet flats can take a break as the summer holidays call for sun-ready sandals. Forget cheap flip flops that break after a season, and look to a long-term wardrobe addition in the form of the sleek sandals below.

Shop sandals:

Saint Laurent Tribute Mules in Smooth Leather £595 SHOP NOW The ultimate minimalist sandal.

The Row Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops £960 SHOP NOW Years on, fashion people are still turning to The Row's beloved Ginza sandal.

Bottega Veneta Patch Flat Mule £1010 SHOP NOW Forget logos, these Bottega mules are recognisable from the woven leather design.

5. SHORTS

Style Notes: Whilst we play around with scarves and swimsuits as tops on holidays, our bases are consistent, and a great pair of shorts is always on my packing list. Be they pull-on or tailored, these will be a main feature in all your warm-weather outfits.

Shop shorts:

James Perse Cotton Jersey-Trimmed Linen Shorts £275 SHOP NOW This easy pull-on style will go with everything in your wardrobe.

Loro Piana Pleated Linen Straight-Leg Shorts £800 SHOP NOW Loro Piana brings its sleek tailoring to summer shorts.

Róhe Black Wide-Leg Tailored Shorts £290 SHOP NOW A pair you can wear from work to beach.

6. SWIMWEAR

Style Notes: Poolside or beachside, great swimwear is a packing must. To keep the eternal appeal, I'm looking to classic, understated styles that will bring a polished edge summer after summer.

Shop swimwear:

Eres Les Essentiels Mouna Triangle Bikini Top £170 SHOP NOW A black triangle bikini is a classic for a reason.

Eres Les Essentiels Malou Bikini Briefs £170 SHOP NOW I always opt for tie-side briefs to get the perfect fit.

Faithfull The Brand Sol and Costa Ruched Stretch-Repreve® Bikini £175 SHOP NOW There's something about this deep brown shade that feels endlessly premium.

Hunza G Square Neck Swim in Black £165 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a forever style, look to the Hunza G swimsuit.

7. COVER-UP

Style Notes: On a boat, poolside or on the beach, there's no denying that a chic cover-up is something we'll always reach for. There's plenty of variation on what this can be, from a classic linen shirt to a playful printed sarong, however you choose to cover-up make it just as elegant as the rest of your wardrobe.

Shop cover-ups:

Toteme Monogram Beach Sarong Ecru/black £310 SHOP NOW A very in-the-know piece.

Haight Luciana Open-Knit Midi Dress £332 SHOP NOW Easily throw this knit dress over your bikini and add some sandals.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Linen, White £110 SHOP NOW A classic white shirt can truly do it all, and I often wear mine as a beach cover-up.

8. SUNGLASSES

Style Notes: Whilst sunglasses come into their own during the sunnier months, bright days come about all year round making these a worthwhile investment at any time.

Shop sunglasses:

Celine Eyewear Triomphe Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses £400 SHOP NOW A cult favourite that will go the distance.

Miu Miu Cat-Eye Sunglasses £280 SHOP NOW Whilst bags and shoes have moved away from logos, we're still happily embracing them in eyewear.