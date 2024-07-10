Trust Me, These 8 Luxury Buys Are Destined to Elevate Summer Looks Year After Year

For us Brits, summertime can feel like a fleeting moment. A few weeks of sunshine are dispersed by grey clouds and soft showers, making any chance of embracing the sunshine even more special. So whether you're off on a weekend city break, exploring the wonders of the UK or jetting off on tropical adventures, when the sun arrives we want to make the most of it and ensure our wardrobes are fully primed to look the part.

Woman sitting on beach wears white bikini, straw hat and sunglasses

(Image credit: @spiritedpursuit)

In the spirit of building a forever wardrobe, I'm committed to each standout moment in our calendars, including holiday shopping, and curating an everlasting summer travel wardrobe has recently become my top priority. Of course, I'm a great fan of the high street, and there are some real gems to be found, but I can't deny the longevity of luxury items. From high-quality fabrications made to last to elegant designs that will go the distance, there are a few summer pieces that justify investment over their more affordable counterparts. As an expert in all things shopping, I've done the hard work by narrowing them down.

Woman on boat wearing white shirt and blue cap

(Image credit: @kimturkington)

Having dreamt about beachside days for months I've concluded that there are a few pieces we always come back to, and can do with a luxurious injection for style and longevity. Think of the perfect white summer dress, adding a fresh wave to your summer looks at home or abroad, or versatile linens that bring breathability and style together. I added a Loewe basket bag to my collection three years ago, and each summer since I've pulled it out as my seasonal companion. Not only is it seriously practical for plane and beachside essentials, but it adds an elevation to my high street summer ensembles.

Sandals are a key buy for the summer months and a truly classic pair will go the distance with you (even if that's just from your hotel room to the pool). Through the uncertainty, my most used summer items tend to be an umbrella and sunglasses, but only the latter really deserves celebrating with a luxurious edge. Forget a last-minute scramble for next-day delivery or a stressful dash through duty-free, these 8 items will form the backbone of your highly elevated holiday looks for years to come.

Keep scrolling to explore the 8 luxury holiday fashion items that are truly worth investing in.

1. BASKET BAG

Loewe bag on boat

(Image credit: @rachelingramrabin)

Style Notes: A basket bag is the ultimate symbol of summer's arrival, and each year you'll turn back to your luxury style. From classic raffia to sleek woven leathers, practicality and style comes together when adding a versatile basket to your arsenal.

Shop basket bags:

Panier Small in Raffia and Vegetable-Tanned Leather
Saint Laurent
Panier Small in Raffia and Vegetable-Tanned Leather

Tan and raffia is a classic summer combo.

Medium Anagram Basket Bag in Iraca Palm and Calfskin
Loewe
Basket Bag in Palm Leaf and Calfskin

Featuring Loewe's iconic anagram logo and an adjustable strap to wear over the shoulder or tote in hand.

Big Nantucket Woven Leather Basket Bag - Dragon Diffusion - Women | Luisaviaroma
Dragon Diffusion
Big Nantucket Woven Leather Basket Bag - Dragon Diffusion - Women | Luisaviaroma

A favourite amongst fashion people.

2. LINEN TROUSERS

Woman on boat wears striped swimsuit and white linen trousers

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: No matter the year, linen trousers are a key piece in my suitcase, making them deserving of a little investment for high-quality fabrics and design. From al fresco dinners to plane looks, a pair of light linen trousers is a considered way to embrace the heat.

Shop linen trousers:

Straight-Leg Linen Trousers
Aexae
Straight-Leg Linen Trousers

During the summer months I wear my black linen trousers on repeat.

Pleated Striped Cotton and Silk-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
Brunello Cuccinelli
Pleated Striped Cotton and Silk-Blend Wide-Leg Pants

Classic stripes are eternally stylish.

Golden Belted Pleated Linen Wide-Leg Pants
Zimmermann
Golden Belted Pleated Linen Wide-Leg Pants

Zimmermann knows all about excellent summer styles.

3. WHITE SUMMER DRESS

Woman by Trevi fountain wears white dress

(Image credit: @kristincabat)

Style Notes: Of all the holiday pieces we rely on, the white summer dress might be the hardest working. From strolling through beachside towns to elegant dinners, this dress always looks the part.

Shop white summer dress:

Draped Dress in White
Matteau
Ruched Cotton Maxi Dress

The delicate ruching is exquisite.

Tagliatelle Linen Dress
Reformation
Tagliatelle Linen Dress

You'll wear this throughout the summer, at home or abroad.

Ischia Dress -- Salt
Dôen
Ischia Dress in Salt

The Ischia is an iconic style to the brand who knows all about excellent dresses.

4. SANDALS

Image of Hermes sandals

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Style Notes: Your loafers and ballet flats can take a break as the summer holidays call for sun-ready sandals. Forget cheap flip flops that break after a season, and look to a long-term wardrobe addition in the form of the sleek sandals below.

Shop sandals:

Tribute Mules in Smooth Leather
Saint Laurent
Tribute Mules in Smooth Leather

The ultimate minimalist sandal.

Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops
The Row
Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops

Years on, fashion people are still turning to The Row's beloved Ginza sandal.

Patch Flat Mule
Bottega Veneta
Patch Flat Mule

Forget logos, these Bottega mules are recognisable from the woven leather design.

5. SHORTS

Woman wears cream top, white shorts and flip flops

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Whilst we play around with scarves and swimsuits as tops on holidays, our bases are consistent, and a great pair of shorts is always on my packing list. Be they pull-on or tailored, these will be a main feature in all your warm-weather outfits.

Shop shorts:

Cotton Jersey-Trimmed Linen Shorts
James Perse
Cotton Jersey-Trimmed Linen Shorts

This easy pull-on style will go with everything in your wardrobe.

Pleated Linen Straight-Leg Shorts
Loro Piana
Pleated Linen Straight-Leg Shorts

Loro Piana brings its sleek tailoring to summer shorts.

Womens Róhe Black Wide-Leg Tailored Shorts | Harrods Uk
Róhe
Black Wide-Leg Tailored Shorts

A pair you can wear from work to beach.

6. SWIMWEAR

Emma wears a brown bikini

(Image credit: @emswells)

Style Notes: Poolside or beachside, great swimwear is a packing must. To keep the eternal appeal, I'm looking to classic, understated styles that will bring a polished edge summer after summer.

Shop swimwear:

Les Essentiels Mouna Triangle Bikini Top
Eres
Les Essentiels Mouna Triangle Bikini Top

A black triangle bikini is a classic for a reason.

Les Essentiels Malou Bikini Briefs
Eres
Les Essentiels Malou Bikini Briefs

I always opt for tie-side briefs to get the perfect fit.

Sol and Costa Ruched Stretch-Repreve® Bikini
Faithfull The Brand
Sol and Costa Ruched Stretch-Repreve® Bikini

There's something about this deep brown shade that feels endlessly premium.

Square Neck Swim - Black
Hunza G
Square Neck Swim in Black

If you're looking for a forever style, look to the Hunza G swimsuit.

7. COVER-UP

Woman by sea wears brown bikini top and sarong

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: On a boat, poolside or on the beach, there's no denying that a chic cover-up is something we'll always reach for. There's plenty of variation on what this can be, from a classic linen shirt to a playful printed sarong, however you choose to cover-up make it just as elegant as the rest of your wardrobe.

Shop cover-ups:

Monogram Beach Sarong Ecru/black
Toteme
Monogram Beach Sarong Ecru/black

A very in-the-know piece.

Haight, Luciana Open-Knit Midi Dress
Haight
Luciana Open-Knit Midi Dress

Easily throw this knit dress over your bikini and add some sandals.

The Boyfriend: Linen, White
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Linen, White

A classic white shirt can truly do it all, and I often wear mine as a beach cover-up.

8. SUNGLASSES

Table with wine glass, sunglasses, white bag

(Image credit: @coco_floflo)

Style Notes: Whilst sunglasses come into their own during the sunnier months, bright days come about all year round making these a worthwhile investment at any time.

Shop sunglasses:

Celine Triomphe Sunglasses
Celine Eyewear
Triomphe Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

A cult favourite that will go the distance.

Miu Miu, Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Miu Miu
Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Whilst bags and shoes have moved away from logos, we're still happily embracing them in eyewear.

Prada Symbole Sunglasses
Prada
Prada Symbole Sunglasses

This Prada pair is instantly recognisable.

