Trust Me, These 8 Luxury Buys Are Destined to Elevate Summer Looks Year After Year
For us Brits, summertime can feel like a fleeting moment. A few weeks of sunshine are dispersed by grey clouds and soft showers, making any chance of embracing the sunshine even more special. So whether you're off on a weekend city break, exploring the wonders of the UK or jetting off on tropical adventures, when the sun arrives we want to make the most of it and ensure our wardrobes are fully primed to look the part.
In the spirit of building a forever wardrobe, I'm committed to each standout moment in our calendars, including holiday shopping, and curating an everlasting summer travel wardrobe has recently become my top priority. Of course, I'm a great fan of the high street, and there are some real gems to be found, but I can't deny the longevity of luxury items. From high-quality fabrications made to last to elegant designs that will go the distance, there are a few summer pieces that justify investment over their more affordable counterparts. As an expert in all things shopping, I've done the hard work by narrowing them down.
Having dreamt about beachside days for months I've concluded that there are a few pieces we always come back to, and can do with a luxurious injection for style and longevity. Think of the perfect white summer dress, adding a fresh wave to your summer looks at home or abroad, or versatile linens that bring breathability and style together. I added a Loewe basket bag to my collection three years ago, and each summer since I've pulled it out as my seasonal companion. Not only is it seriously practical for plane and beachside essentials, but it adds an elevation to my high street summer ensembles.
Sandals are a key buy for the summer months and a truly classic pair will go the distance with you (even if that's just from your hotel room to the pool). Through the uncertainty, my most used summer items tend to be an umbrella and sunglasses, but only the latter really deserves celebrating with a luxurious edge. Forget a last-minute scramble for next-day delivery or a stressful dash through duty-free, these 8 items will form the backbone of your highly elevated holiday looks for years to come.
Keep scrolling to explore the 8 luxury holiday fashion items that are truly worth investing in.
1. BASKET BAG
Style Notes: A basket bag is the ultimate symbol of summer's arrival, and each year you'll turn back to your luxury style. From classic raffia to sleek woven leathers, practicality and style comes together when adding a versatile basket to your arsenal.
Shop basket bags:
Tan and raffia is a classic summer combo.
Featuring Loewe's iconic anagram logo and an adjustable strap to wear over the shoulder or tote in hand.
A favourite amongst fashion people.
2. LINEN TROUSERS
Style Notes: No matter the year, linen trousers are a key piece in my suitcase, making them deserving of a little investment for high-quality fabrics and design. From al fresco dinners to plane looks, a pair of light linen trousers is a considered way to embrace the heat.
Shop linen trousers:
During the summer months I wear my black linen trousers on repeat.
Classic stripes are eternally stylish.
Zimmermann knows all about excellent summer styles.
3. WHITE SUMMER DRESS
Style Notes: Of all the holiday pieces we rely on, the white summer dress might be the hardest working. From strolling through beachside towns to elegant dinners, this dress always looks the part.
Shop white summer dress:
The Ischia is an iconic style to the brand who knows all about excellent dresses.
4. SANDALS
Style Notes: Your loafers and ballet flats can take a break as the summer holidays call for sun-ready sandals. Forget cheap flip flops that break after a season, and look to a long-term wardrobe addition in the form of the sleek sandals below.
Shop sandals:
Years on, fashion people are still turning to The Row's beloved Ginza sandal.
Forget logos, these Bottega mules are recognisable from the woven leather design.
5. SHORTS
Style Notes: Whilst we play around with scarves and swimsuits as tops on holidays, our bases are consistent, and a great pair of shorts is always on my packing list. Be they pull-on or tailored, these will be a main feature in all your warm-weather outfits.
Shop shorts:
This easy pull-on style will go with everything in your wardrobe.
Loro Piana brings its sleek tailoring to summer shorts.
6. SWIMWEAR
Style Notes: Poolside or beachside, great swimwear is a packing must. To keep the eternal appeal, I'm looking to classic, understated styles that will bring a polished edge summer after summer.
Shop swimwear:
There's something about this deep brown shade that feels endlessly premium.
If you're looking for a forever style, look to the Hunza G swimsuit.
7. COVER-UP
Style Notes: On a boat, poolside or on the beach, there's no denying that a chic cover-up is something we'll always reach for. There's plenty of variation on what this can be, from a classic linen shirt to a playful printed sarong, however you choose to cover-up make it just as elegant as the rest of your wardrobe.
Shop cover-ups:
Easily throw this knit dress over your bikini and add some sandals.
A classic white shirt can truly do it all, and I often wear mine as a beach cover-up.
8. SUNGLASSES
Style Notes: Whilst sunglasses come into their own during the sunnier months, bright days come about all year round making these a worthwhile investment at any time.
Shop sunglasses:
A cult favourite that will go the distance.
Whilst bags and shoes have moved away from logos, we're still happily embracing them in eyewear.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
