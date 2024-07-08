Packing Is My Ultimate Flex—8 Chic Staples That Are Going in My Suitcase This Summer

Scrolling through countless holiday snaps on Instagram can fool you into thinking everyone has grand summer plans. If we're lucky, a dream getaway to the Amalfi Coast or the Maldives might come along every now and then, but most years, a road trip to a pretty coastal town or remote cabin somewhere across the country is a touch more realistic. Not just realistic, but a local sojourn can be just as enjoyable and even more relaxing, free from airport-related stress and the like.

A staycation packing list is refreshingly simple compared to the extensive checklist needed for a trip overseas. There's a temptation to bring half your wardrobe to a new place, unsure which pieces best suit the ‘vibe’—while British weather is changeable, we know what to expect closer to home. Better yet, you probably already own all the items you need, preventing a last-minute scramble to find the perfect bikini or sandals that can handle Positano's steep side streets. Panicked impulse purchases, no more!

Whether you're headed to the Cotswolds or Cornwall, the following eight pieces deserve a spot in your suitcase. And if you don't already own them, we've included some easy-to-shop examples you'll continue reaching for long after your staycation.

STAYCATION CAPSULE WARDROBE:

1. Loose Jeans

Style Notes: A good pair of jeans is the perfect balance of comfortable and chic. Choose a versatile cut you can dress up for dinners out or pair with a sweatshirt for a countryside stroll.

Shop jeans:

AGOLDE 90's Distressed Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans £280 SHOP NOW There's a reason AGOLDE is loved by influencers.

ARKET Lupine High Flared Stretch Jeans £87 SHOP NOW The ’70s-style pockets add a point of interest to these jeans.

2. White Cotton Separates

Style Notes: Packing a matching set is a smart way to optimise your holiday wardrobe. White cotton goes with everything, and a top-and-skirt combo can be easily mix and matched with other pieces.

Shop separates:

Reformation Margot Top £168 SHOP NOW So cute, and perfect for an evening out.

Reformation Evelina Skirt £198 SHOP NOW If the weather takes a turn, you can layer leggings under this skirt and no one has to know.

3. Slouchy Knitwear

Style Notes: It's sensible to always have a jumper or cardigan on hand when holidaying in the UK. Choose a style you can toss in a tote bag or tie around your shoulders in case of a sudden gust of wind.

Shop knitwear:

hush Tamar Ribbed Crew Neck Jumper With Wool £99 SHOP NOW An uplifting pop of colour for those overcast days.

& Other Stories Buttoned Knit Cardigan £87 SHOP NOW This also comes in a beautiful burgundy shade.

4. One-Piece Swimsuit

Style Notes: A dip in the North Sea isn't quite as appealing as a swim in the Mediterranean, but it's sure to wake you up for the day. Make the most of mornings that don't require a wetsuit with a stylish one-piece (packing for bikini weather might be too optimistic).

Shop swimwear:

ERES Les Essentiels Asia Swimsuit £350 SHOP NOW Simplicity is the key to getting maximum wear out of a new swimsuit.

& Other Stories Textured Bandeau Swimsuit £55 SHOP NOW This comes with straps you can add on for extra support.

5. Simple Sandals

Style Notes: Shoes tend to take up the most suitcase space, so pick one pair of sandals you'll be happy wearing all weekend long. If you have room for a second shoe, we'd suggest a classic sneaker style.

Shop sandals:

Jigsaw Asymmetrical Strappy Sandal | Black £55 SHOP NOW Show off your pedicure with this barely-there pair.

& Other Stories Criss-Cross Leather Sandals £110 SHOP NOW Brown sandals are having a moment this summer.

6. Linen Trousers

Style Notes: Linen trousers are a non-negotiable for any holiday. Comfy, breezy and unbeatably versatile, they're likely to become the most worn item in your suitcase.

Shop trousers:

COS Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers £65 SHOP NOW Destined to sell out.

With Nothing Underneath The Palazzo: Linen, Storm Blue £120 SHOP NOW I love how WNU has styled these trousers.

7. Raffia Tote

Style Notes: Your holiday handbag should: A. Have enough space for a book, a cosy knit and plenty of road trip snacks, and B. Complement all your planned outfits. Enter the raffia tote.

Shop totes:

& Other Stories Large Woven Straw Tote £65 SHOP NOW With a longer handle for all-day use.

LOEWE + Paula's Ibiza Embroidered Raffia Tote £850 SHOP NOW LOEWE's basket bags have become modern icons.

8. Relaxed Button-Down

Style Notes: A relaxed-fit shirt can be layered over a swimsuit, tucked into jeans, tied at the waist... the list goes on. With limited packing space, a multi-faceted piece like this is a clear winner.

Shop shirts:

M&S Collection Pure Cotton Collared Shirt £28 SHOP NOW A lightweight staple to keep you cool on warm days.