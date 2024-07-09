6 Elegant Yet Comfortable Outfits That Are Perfect for Wearing on Short Flights
When you know you're going to be sitting on a plane for upwards of eight hours, you know the outfit formula that are going to work for that. Between wide-leg trousers and leggings, comfort always wins out. Deciding what outfit to wear for a short flight, however, is where things get more complicated. As you'll be travelling for less time, you have more options at your disposal, and that's why it's harder to pinpoint what works best for the airport and beyond.
I don't know about but every time I take a shorter flight, when I reach my destination, I'm keen to hit the ground running, whether that means dumping my bags at reception and heading out to explore my new surroundings until check in, or quickly unpacking my case and going straight out to dinner and drinks. Because of this, dressing for your post-flight plans is a viable option, as is simply wanting to look stylish in pieces that might be less practical for long-haul flights but work for anything four hours and under.
With a flight to Italy on the horizon, I decided to take it upon myself to unearth some polished outfits for short flights to try. Whether you're a diehard jeans wearer or are more likely to be found in dresses and skirts, I've found the perfect option for you. Scroll on to see them.
6 OUTFITS FOR SHORT-HAUL FLIGHTS THAT ARE CHIC AND COMFORTABLE
1. BLAZER + JEANS + TRAINERS
Style Notes: While I would never ordinarily wear jeans on long-haul flights, owing to the fact the denim can get uncomfortable after a time, I would consider wearing them for shorter journeys, especially if I opt for a trending looser fit.
2. JERSEY DRESS + JUMPER + TOTE BAG
Style Notes: Yes, dresses are a viable option for plan travel! Opt for a jersey style such as a tank dress and layer it up with other jersey staples such as vest tops and tees for extra warmth. In fact, use Monikh Dale's get-up as your blueprint and knot a jumper around your waist.
3. SHIRT + VEST + JOGGERS
Style Notes: If comfort is your primary concern, then you'll be hard pressed to find a trouser style more up to the challenge than joggers. A wide-leg pair feels slightly more polished than cuffed styles. Try pairing yours with an unbuttoned shirt for a put-together finish.
4. JUMPER + SHORTS + SANDALS
Style Notes: Shorts? On a plane? Actually not the worst idea, especially if you are heading to a hot destination. Look for styles in fabrics that are less likely to crease—linen is a no-go but nylon or cotton poplin make for suitable substitutes.
5. CARDIGAN + VEST + JEANS
Style Notes: Another denim style you might have previously overlooked? White jeans. Yes, they are a risk if you're prone to spilling, but there's no denying how chic they look, especially if you stick to a tonal palette throughout the rest of your look. Choose light layers like a vest top and a soft cardigan so you can better acclimatise to your surroundings.
6. JUMPER + MIDI SKIRT + BALLET FLATS
Style Notes: If skirts are more your thing, a full, A-line style will be supremely comfortable to sit in for the duration of your flight. Make sure you stay cosy up top by styling yours with a jumper; I always choose stripes as they disguise marks or spills better than block colours.
