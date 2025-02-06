7 Winter Style Staples I Wore in London, Paris, and Barcelona

If there’s one thing traveling with just one suitcase has taught me, it’s that your wardrobe has to work overtime. This year, I visited three of the most stylish cities—London, Paris, and Barcelona—and let me tell you, the fashion stakes were high. Each city has its own unique vibe, but one thing they all share is the need for versatile, weather-ready outfits. I needed staples that could handle gray London drizzle, the effortless elegance of Paris, and Barcelona’s mild, sunny charm without missing a beat.

Thankfully, I came prepared with a mix of practical and polished pieces that worked everywhere I went. It may or may not have required two suitcases from me but it’s a trip I’m calling a success. From a tailored coat that instantly dressed up any outfit to sleek ankle boots that handled cobblestone streets like a champ, these items were my MVPs. If you’re planning a winter getaway or just want to streamline your cold-weather wardrobe, these staples are ones I’d pack (and wear) again in a heartbeat.

1. Matching Sets

The easiest thing to pack for a trip when you have limited suitcase room is a matching set. I love to wear the two pieces as separates to make the most out of what I packed.

ASTR the Label Denisa Cardigan $98 SHOP NOW

Ganni Printed Double Satin Long Pocket Skirt $445 SHOP NOW

ALL THE WAYS Marni Skirt Set $88 SHOP NOW

2. Statement Pumps

Every trip for me requires a statement shoe that can make any simple outfit a moment. Styled with classic pieces or for a maximalist moment, it’s always a hit.

Reformation Terry Ballet Pump $278 SHOP NOW

MANGO Velvet Heeled Shoes $60 SHOP NOW

Cult Gaia Cassidy Sculptural Leather Sandals $548 SHOP NOW

GIANVITO ROSSI 70 Embellished Leather Sandals $995 SHOP NOW

VALENTINO GARAVANI Vlogo Signature 45 Leather-Trimmed Crocheted Slingback Pumps $1370 SHOP NOW

3. Baggy Jeans

In this world of a skinny jean comeback, I am just a baggy jeans person. I’ll never change so packing my favorite pairs was a no-brainer.

Lioness Eivissa Baggy Jeans $99 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie Low Rise Baggy Jean $92 SHOP NOW

MANGO High-Rise Wideleg Jeans $70 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cary Slouchy High Rise Wide Leg Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

4. Crossbody Bag

I tend to wear shoulder bags at home but when I’m worried about pickpockets, a crossbody bag always makes things feel more secure for me. Plus, with all the exploring I like to do it’s nice to be hands free.

Brandon Blackwood Jacome Bag $325 SHOP NOW

Mulberry Small Pimlico Super Luxe Leather Crossbody Bag $876 SHOP NOW

Cult Gaia Renee Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag $279 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Petite Lee Radziwill Double Bag $598 SHOP NOW

5. Statement Tights

There’s no way to make your outfit feel more “fashion girl” in 2025 than adding a pair of statement tights. It makes any outfit feel brand new and instantly elevates a look.

Calzedonia Lace Tights $25 SHOP NOW

Stems Avery Microfiber Tights $36 SHOP NOW

WOLFORD Josey 20 Denier Leopard-Print Tights $55 SHOP NOW

6. Tailored Coat

Nothing feels like the right move for a winter trip to Europe than wearing a tailored coat. It’s a structured piece that completes any outfit and you’ll fit right in with the locals.

ASTR the Label Morana Coat $269 SHOP NOW

SNDYS Victoria Detachable Floor Length Trench $140 SHOP NOW

Reiss Wool Blend Double Breasted Blindseam Coat $575 SHOP NOW

Babaton The Constant™ Coat $375 SHOP NOW

7. Knee High Boots

I’m forever a fan of these knee-high boots. They’re the footwear of choice for me at any moment because they have the luxury of wearing a heel but the comfort of wearing flats and I feel like I can be on my feet all day in them.

DOLCE VITA Gyra Boots Black $160 SHOP NOW

Vince Sol Knee High Boot $298 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Climb-Hi Knee High Boot $292 SHOP NOW