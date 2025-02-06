7 Winter Style Staples I Wore in London, Paris, and Barcelona
If there’s one thing traveling with just one suitcase has taught me, it’s that your wardrobe has to work overtime. This year, I visited three of the most stylish cities—London, Paris, and Barcelona—and let me tell you, the fashion stakes were high. Each city has its own unique vibe, but one thing they all share is the need for versatile, weather-ready outfits. I needed staples that could handle gray London drizzle, the effortless elegance of Paris, and Barcelona’s mild, sunny charm without missing a beat.
Thankfully, I came prepared with a mix of practical and polished pieces that worked everywhere I went. It may or may not have required two suitcases from me but it’s a trip I’m calling a success. From a tailored coat that instantly dressed up any outfit to sleek ankle boots that handled cobblestone streets like a champ, these items were my MVPs. If you’re planning a winter getaway or just want to streamline your cold-weather wardrobe, these staples are ones I’d pack (and wear) again in a heartbeat.
1. Matching Sets
The easiest thing to pack for a trip when you have limited suitcase room is a matching set. I love to wear the two pieces as separates to make the most out of what I packed.
2. Statement Pumps
Every trip for me requires a statement shoe that can make any simple outfit a moment. Styled with classic pieces or for a maximalist moment, it’s always a hit.
3. Baggy Jeans
In this world of a skinny jean comeback, I am just a baggy jeans person. I’ll never change so packing my favorite pairs was a no-brainer.
4. Crossbody Bag
I tend to wear shoulder bags at home but when I’m worried about pickpockets, a crossbody bag always makes things feel more secure for me. Plus, with all the exploring I like to do it’s nice to be hands free.
5. Statement Tights
There’s no way to make your outfit feel more “fashion girl” in 2025 than adding a pair of statement tights. It makes any outfit feel brand new and instantly elevates a look.
6. Tailored Coat
Nothing feels like the right move for a winter trip to Europe than wearing a tailored coat. It’s a structured piece that completes any outfit and you’ll fit right in with the locals.
7. Knee High Boots
I’m forever a fan of these knee-high boots. They’re the footwear of choice for me at any moment because they have the luxury of wearing a heel but the comfort of wearing flats and I feel like I can be on my feet all day in them.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.