7 Winter Style Staples I Wore in London, Paris, and Barcelona

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)
If there’s one thing traveling with just one suitcase has taught me, it’s that your wardrobe has to work overtime. This year, I visited three of the most stylish cities—London, Paris, and Barcelona—and let me tell you, the fashion stakes were high. Each city has its own unique vibe, but one thing they all share is the need for versatile, weather-ready outfits. I needed staples that could handle gray London drizzle, the effortless elegance of Paris, and Barcelona’s mild, sunny charm without missing a beat.

Thankfully, I came prepared with a mix of practical and polished pieces that worked everywhere I went. It may or may not have required two suitcases from me but it’s a trip I’m calling a success. From a tailored coat that instantly dressed up any outfit to sleek ankle boots that handled cobblestone streets like a champ, these items were my MVPs. If you’re planning a winter getaway or just want to streamline your cold-weather wardrobe, these staples are ones I’d pack (and wear) again in a heartbeat.

1. Matching Sets

woman wearing clothing

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

The easiest thing to pack for a trip when you have limited suitcase room is a matching set. I love to wear the two pieces as separates to make the most out of what I packed.

Denisa Cardigan
ASTR the Label
Denisa Cardigan

Ganni Printed Double Satin Long Pocket Skirt
Ganni
Printed Double Satin Long Pocket Skirt

Marni Skirt Set
ALL THE WAYS
Marni Skirt Set

2. Statement Pumps

woman wearing clothing

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

Every trip for me requires a statement shoe that can make any simple outfit a moment. Styled with classic pieces or for a maximalist moment, it’s always a hit.

Terry Ballet Pump
Reformation
Terry Ballet Pump

Velvet Heeled Shoes - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Velvet Heeled Shoes

Cassidy Sculptural Leather Sandals
Cult Gaia
Cassidy Sculptural Leather Sandals

70 Embellished Leather Sandals
GIANVITO ROSSI
70 Embellished Leather Sandals

Vlogo Signature 45 Leather-Trimmed Crocheted Slingback Pumps
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Vlogo Signature 45 Leather-Trimmed Crocheted Slingback Pumps

3. Baggy Jeans

woman wearing clothing

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

In this world of a skinny jean comeback, I am just a baggy jeans person. I’ll never change so packing my favorite pairs was a no-brainer.

Lioness Eivissa Baggy Jeans
Lioness
Eivissa Baggy Jeans

Abercrombie, Low Rise Baggy Jean
Abercrombie
Low Rise Baggy Jean

High-Rise Wideleg Jeans - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
High-Rise Wideleg Jeans

Cary Slouchy High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Slouchy High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

4. Crossbody Bag

woman wearing clothing

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

I tend to wear shoulder bags at home but when I’m worried about pickpockets, a crossbody bag always makes things feel more secure for me. Plus, with all the exploring I like to do it’s nice to be hands free.

Brandon Blackwood, Jacome Bag
Brandon Blackwood
Jacome Bag

Small Pimlico Super Luxe Leather Crossbody Bag
Mulberry
Small Pimlico Super Luxe Leather Crossbody Bag

Renee Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag
Cult Gaia
Renee Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag

Tory Burch Petite Lee Radziwill Double Bag
Tory Burch
Petite Lee Radziwill Double Bag

5. Statement Tights

woman wearing clothing

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

There’s no way to make your outfit feel more “fashion girl” in 2025 than adding a pair of statement tights. It makes any outfit feel brand new and instantly elevates a look.

Calzedonia, Lace Tights
Calzedonia
Lace Tights

Avery Microfiber Tights
Stems
Avery Microfiber Tights

Opaque Tights
WARDROBE.NYC
Opaque Tights

Josey 20 Denier Leopard-Print Tights
WOLFORD
Josey 20 Denier Leopard-Print Tights

6. Tailored Coat

woman wearing clothing

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

Nothing feels like the right move for a winter trip to Europe than wearing a tailored coat. It’s a structured piece that completes any outfit and you’ll fit right in with the locals.

Morana コート
ASTR the Label
Morana Coat

Victoria Detachable Floor Length Trench
SNDYS
Victoria Detachable Floor Length Trench

Wool Blend Double Breasted Blindseam Coat in Chocolate
Reiss
Wool Blend Double Breasted Blindseam Coat

The Constant™ Coat
Babaton
The Constant™ Coat

7. Knee High Boots

woman wearing clothing

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

I’m forever a fan of these knee-high boots. They’re the footwear of choice for me at any moment because they have the luxury of wearing a heel but the comfort of wearing flats and I feel like I can be on my feet all day in them.

Gyra Boots Black Leather
DOLCE VITA
Gyra Boots Black

Sol Knee High Boot
Vince
Sol Knee High Boot

Climb-Hi Knee High Boot
Jeffrey Campbell
Climb-Hi Knee High Boot

Camero Suede Knee Boots
GABRIELA HEARST
Camero Suede Knee Boots

Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.

