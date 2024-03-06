All My Outfits Right Now Are Built Around These 5 Items

Caitlin Burnett
By Caitlin Burnett
Jen Ceballos in a fur jacket

(Image credit: @endlesslyloveclub)

We've reached that inevitable point at the tail end of a season where I'm officially out of outfit ideas. My thoughts have moved on to spring while my physical form still resides in winter, so I find myself outfit repeating regularly. I've rotated through all my winter pieces by this point in the season, so I find myself only reaching for the pieces I absolutely love—meaning the same handful of items are getting all the attention right now.

I've been relying on various combinations of my favorite pieces, each touching on a current trend to help me feel polished without having to put too much thought behind it. From the accessory I wear with every outfit to the shoe style I ditched all the rest for, these five versatile winter basics have become the backbones of my wardrobe. The best part is each can be worn well into spring with just a few styling tweaks, so I have a feeling all my friends will be seeing plenty more of these over the next few months.

1. STRAIGHT-LEG JEANS

Anouk Yve in straight-leg jeans

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Straight-leg jeans are by no means a new trend, but after the denim pendulum swinging back and forth between slim and baggy silhouettes for a few seasons, a straight leg feels particularly polished right now. My favorite pairs have been the base of almost every outfit I've put together recently, and I know they'll continue to be on heavy rotation through spring.

SAME The Perfect Jean
SAME Los Angeles
The Perfect Jean

Reformation Abby Jeans
Reformation
Abby High Rise Straight Jeans

Everlane Original Cheeky Jeans
everlane
The Original Cheeky Jean

AGOLDE 90's Pinch Waist
AGOLDE
90's Pinch Waist

2. CREWNECK SWEATERS

Amaka Hamelijnck in a crewneck sweater

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Crewneck sweaters are a classic for a reason, but fashion people have been incorporating a subtle styling trick this season to make them feel fresh. Layering a crewneck T-shirt underneath with just a hint of it sticking out at the neckline is the current tactic, and I admit I've been endorsing this one repeatedly.

J.Crew Cashmere Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater

Jenni Kayne Cashmere Fisherman Sweater
Jenni Kayne
Cashmere Fisherman Sweater

Mango Knit Sweater
mango
Round Neck Knit Sweater

Reformation Anna Cotton Crewneck Sweater
Reformation
Anna Cotton Crewneck Sweater

3. BOLD EARRINGS

Emma Leger in Aureum earrings

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Ever since I saw big, bold earrings on the Saint Laurent runway a few seasons ago, I've been hooked. I love how the simple addition of an earring makes any outfit feel purposeful, so I've been pairing them with absolutely everything as of late.

Aureum Naomi Earrings
AUREUM
Naomi Earrings

Heaven Mayhem Double Knot Earrings
Heaven Mayhem
Double Knot Earrings

SHASHI Anna Earring
SHASHI
Anna Earring

Bonheur Hale Dome Hoops
Bonheur.
Halé Dome Hoops

4. POINTED TOES

Adenorah in pointed toe slingbacks

(Image credit: @annelaurmais)

Whether it's a pair of flats, slingback pumps, or boots, my sole shoe focus has been on all things pointed-toe. I've benched all my other shoes in favor of the angular shape. I love how they elongate your legs and make every outfit feel current.

Tory Burch Pierced Mule
Tory Burch
Pierced Mule

Mango Pointed Leather Mules
mango
Pointed Toe Leather Shoes

Khaite Dallas Ankle Boots
Khaite
Dallas Ankle Boots

Tony Bianco Vixon Heeled Boots
Tony Bianco
Vixon Heeled Boots

5. COLORFUL LEATHER

Monikh in a leather Acne jacket

(Image credit: @monikh)

I don't plan on ditching my black leather anytime soon, but lately, colorful leather has completely taken over my wardrobe. From rich chocolate browns to pops of green and red, leather has been having a rather fun moment recently, and I'm fully on board. I layer my favorite jackets, blazers, and trench coats over virtually every outfit these days and plan to continue on straight through spring.

Worn Vintage Exclusive Faded Leather Jacket
Worn Vintage
Exclusive Faded Leather Jacket

Camila Coelho Rhodes Oversized Leather Blazer
Camila Coelho
Rhodes Oversized Leather Blazer

Nour Hammour Henri Trench Coat
NOUR HAMMOUR
Henri Belted Leather Trench Coat

Mango red Leather Jacket
mango
100% Leather Jacket

