All My Outfits Right Now Are Built Around These 5 Items
We've reached that inevitable point at the tail end of a season where I'm officially out of outfit ideas. My thoughts have moved on to spring while my physical form still resides in winter, so I find myself outfit repeating regularly. I've rotated through all my winter pieces by this point in the season, so I find myself only reaching for the pieces I absolutely love—meaning the same handful of items are getting all the attention right now.
I've been relying on various combinations of my favorite pieces, each touching on a current trend to help me feel polished without having to put too much thought behind it. From the accessory I wear with every outfit to the shoe style I ditched all the rest for, these five versatile winter basics have become the backbones of my wardrobe. The best part is each can be worn well into spring with just a few styling tweaks, so I have a feeling all my friends will be seeing plenty more of these over the next few months.
1. STRAIGHT-LEG JEANS
Straight-leg jeans are by no means a new trend, but after the denim pendulum swinging back and forth between slim and baggy silhouettes for a few seasons, a straight leg feels particularly polished right now. My favorite pairs have been the base of almost every outfit I've put together recently, and I know they'll continue to be on heavy rotation through spring.
2. CREWNECK SWEATERS
Crewneck sweaters are a classic for a reason, but fashion people have been incorporating a subtle styling trick this season to make them feel fresh. Layering a crewneck T-shirt underneath with just a hint of it sticking out at the neckline is the current tactic, and I admit I've been endorsing this one repeatedly.
3. BOLD EARRINGS
Ever since I saw big, bold earrings on the Saint Laurent runway a few seasons ago, I've been hooked. I love how the simple addition of an earring makes any outfit feel purposeful, so I've been pairing them with absolutely everything as of late.
4. POINTED TOES
Whether it's a pair of flats, slingback pumps, or boots, my sole shoe focus has been on all things pointed-toe. I've benched all my other shoes in favor of the angular shape. I love how they elongate your legs and make every outfit feel current.
5. COLORFUL LEATHER
I don't plan on ditching my black leather anytime soon, but lately, colorful leather has completely taken over my wardrobe. From rich chocolate browns to pops of green and red, leather has been having a rather fun moment recently, and I'm fully on board. I layer my favorite jackets, blazers, and trench coats over virtually every outfit these days and plan to continue on straight through spring.
