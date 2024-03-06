All My Outfits Right Now Are Built Around These 5 Items

We've reached that inevitable point at the tail end of a season where I'm officially out of outfit ideas. My thoughts have moved on to spring while my physical form still resides in winter, so I find myself outfit repeating regularly. I've rotated through all my winter pieces by this point in the season, so I find myself only reaching for the pieces I absolutely love—meaning the same handful of items are getting all the attention right now.

I've been relying on various combinations of my favorite pieces, each touching on a current trend to help me feel polished without having to put too much thought behind it. From the accessory I wear with every outfit to the shoe style I ditched all the rest for, these five versatile winter basics have become the backbones of my wardrobe. The best part is each can be worn well into spring with just a few styling tweaks, so I have a feeling all my friends will be seeing plenty more of these over the next few months.

1. STRAIGHT-LEG JEANS

Straight-leg jeans are by no means a new trend, but after the denim pendulum swinging back and forth between slim and baggy silhouettes for a few seasons, a straight leg feels particularly polished right now. My favorite pairs have been the base of almost every outfit I've put together recently, and I know they'll continue to be on heavy rotation through spring.

SAME Los Angeles The Perfect Jean $395 SHOP NOW

Reformation Abby High Rise Straight Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

everlane The Original Cheeky Jean $98 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE 90's Pinch Waist $188 SHOP NOW

2. CREWNECK SWEATERS

Crewneck sweaters are a classic for a reason, but fashion people have been incorporating a subtle styling trick this season to make them feel fresh. Layering a crewneck T-shirt underneath with just a hint of it sticking out at the neckline is the current tactic, and I admit I've been endorsing this one repeatedly.

J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater $128 SHOP NOW

Jenni Kayne Cashmere Fisherman Sweater $425 SHOP NOW

mango Round Neck Knit Sweater $60 SHOP NOW

Reformation Anna Cotton Crewneck Sweater $168 SHOP NOW

3. BOLD EARRINGS

Ever since I saw big, bold earrings on the Saint Laurent runway a few seasons ago, I've been hooked. I love how the simple addition of an earring makes any outfit feel purposeful, so I've been pairing them with absolutely everything as of late.

AUREUM Naomi Earrings $250 SHOP NOW

Heaven Mayhem Double Knot Earrings $110 SHOP NOW

SHASHI Anna Earring $96 SHOP NOW

Bonheur. Halé Dome Hoops $119 SHOP NOW

4. POINTED TOES

Whether it's a pair of flats, slingback pumps, or boots, my sole shoe focus has been on all things pointed-toe. I've benched all my other shoes in favor of the angular shape. I love how they elongate your legs and make every outfit feel current.

Tory Burch Pierced Mule $398 SHOP NOW

mango Pointed Toe Leather Shoes $140 SHOP NOW

Khaite Dallas Ankle Boots $1200 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco Vixon Heeled Boots $330 SHOP NOW

5. COLORFUL LEATHER

I don't plan on ditching my black leather anytime soon, but lately, colorful leather has completely taken over my wardrobe. From rich chocolate browns to pops of green and red, leather has been having a rather fun moment recently, and I'm fully on board. I layer my favorite jackets, blazers, and trench coats over virtually every outfit these days and plan to continue on straight through spring.

Worn Vintage Exclusive Faded Leather Jacket $590 SHOP NOW

Camila Coelho Rhodes Oversized Leather Blazer $498 SHOP NOW

NOUR HAMMOUR Henri Belted Leather Trench Coat $1750 SHOP NOW