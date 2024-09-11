The Anti-Trend Outfit Every European Wears Multiple Times Per Week

Paris. Copenhagen. Lisbon. London. Each of these European capitals may have distinct style codes, but there's a few common ideas that form the through line for the continent's stereotypically polished sense of style. For one, women in these cities tend to rely on a tight edit of high-quality, timeless wardrobe staples that they always come back to—items like a pair of straight-leg jeans, loafers, trousers, button-down shirts, and a great blazer. They also share a few ways of styling them. One outfit I've noticed them iterating on year after year is the combination of a crisp button-down shirt and classic (largely straight-leg or slim-straight) jeans.

First of all, I love this look because it ensures you look put-together, even on your most casual of days. It's also the perfect base upon which to employ shoes and accessories that play to your personal style, so I can guarantee you'll never look like everybody else when wearing it. Lastly, and most importantly, it's squarely in the anti-trend category which means it's one to wear now and keep in rotation all year and for years (even decades!) to come.

Ahead, I pulled together a few of my current favorite ways my European friends are styling the button-down-and-jeans look right now and added some shopping options to inspire your next look, too.

It just doesn't get any more classic than this. Everyone has a white button-down shirt, blue jeans, and a black belt in their closet, and thrown together it's an easy and sophisticated look that will truly never be out of style.

Levi's Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

B-Low the Belt Milla Gloss Belt $168 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Cap-Toe Quilted Ballet Flats $258 SHOP NOW

Aesther Ekme Lagune Bowling Mini Leather Shoulder Bag $610 SHOP NOW

To make the combo feel a tad more current, try a denim fit like a relaxed or baggy jean. Layer with a trench coat to keep things looking classic overall.

Avec Les Filles Belted Drape Trench Coat $160 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Oversize Straight Hem Signature Poplin Shirt $85 SHOP NOW

AFRM Archer Seamed Barrel Jeans $108 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Debbie Slingback Pump $158 SHOP NOW

When it comes to making this outfit your own, it all comes down to the details. Styling the shirt with a half tuck gives it more undone look that transitions well into the evening. Crystal-embellished kitten heels don't hurt, though.

J.Crew Garçon Classic Shirt in Cotton Poplin $98 SHOP NOW

Good American Good Ease High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $169 SHOP NOW

Gucci Tom Crystal Gg Mesh Slingback Pumps $1190 SHOP NOW

For shoes, the move is to opt for something equally as timeless like a pair of loafers or ballet flats. You can never go wrong with a pair of black ballet flats to make the whole thing feel elevated.

MANGO Fitted Cotton Shirt $46 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE Riley Long High Rise Straight Jeans $198 SHOP NOW

MANOLO BLAHNIK Veralli Bow-Detailed Leather Ballet Flats $725 SHOP NOW

Striped shirting and ecru-toned jeans feel a little bit more fresh and interesting, but still have the overall tone of being non-trendy.

Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Stripe Cotton Oxford Shirt $128 SHOP NOW

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco X Revolve Krista Sandal $150 SHOP NOW

I love how Débora Rosa added a pair of T-strap pumps for a vintage feel.

Good American Poplin Shirt $159 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans $480 SHOP NOW

Sezane Hortense High Sandals $215 SHOP NOW

Keep the accessories minimal and classic. A great metal-link watch makes for the ideal finishing touch.

MANGO Oversize Poplin Shirt $130 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean $138 SHOP NOW