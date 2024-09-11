The Anti-Trend Outfit Every European Wears Multiple Times Per Week

By
published
in Features

Paris. Copenhagen. Lisbon. London. Each of these European capitals may have distinct style codes, but there's a few common ideas that form the through line for the continent's stereotypically polished sense of style. For one, women in these cities tend to rely on a tight edit of high-quality, timeless wardrobe staples that they always come back to—items like a pair of straight-leg jeans, loafers, trousers, button-down shirts, and a great blazer. They also share a few ways of styling them. One outfit I've noticed them iterating on year after year is the combination of a crisp button-down shirt and classic (largely straight-leg or slim-straight) jeans.

First of all, I love this look because it ensures you look put-together, even on your most casual of days. It's also the perfect base upon which to employ shoes and accessories that play to your personal style, so I can guarantee you'll never look like everybody else when wearing it. Lastly, and most importantly, it's squarely in the anti-trend category which means it's one to wear now and keep in rotation all year and for years (even decades!) to come.

Ahead, I pulled together a few of my current favorite ways my European friends are styling the button-down-and-jeans look right now and added some shopping options to inspire your next look, too.

fashion influencer @oliviafaeh wearing a white button-down shirt, blue jeans, blue ballet flats, and a black nylon Prada bag

(Image credit: @oliviafaeh)

It just doesn't get any more classic than this. Everyone has a white button-down shirt, blue jeans, and a black belt in their closet, and thrown together it's an easy and sophisticated look that will truly never be out of style.

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Milla Gloss Belt
B-Low the Belt
Milla Gloss Belt

Cap-Toe Quilted Ballet Flats
Tory Burch
Cap-Toe Quilted Ballet Flats

Aesther Ekme, Lagune Bowling Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
Aesther Ekme
Lagune Bowling Mini Leather Shoulder Bag

Scandinavian influencer Sylvie Mus wearing a tan trench coat, white button-down shirt, grey jeans, and black slingback heels

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

To make the combo feel a tad more current, try a denim fit like a relaxed or baggy jean. Layer with a trench coat to keep things looking classic overall.

Belted Drape Trench Coat
Avec Les Filles
Belted Drape Trench Coat

The Oversize Straight Hem Signature Poplin Shirt
Madewell
The Oversize Straight Hem Signature Poplin Shirt

Archer Seamed Barrel Jeans
AFRM
Archer Seamed Barrel Jeans

The Debbie Slingback Pump
Madewell
The Debbie Slingback Pump

British fashion influencer Abi Omole wearing a white Calvin Klein button-down with blue baggy jeans and Gucci crystal-embellished slingback heels

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

When it comes to making this outfit your own, it all comes down to the details. Styling the shirt with a half tuck gives it more undone look that transitions well into the evening. Crystal-embellished kitten heels don't hurt, though.

Garçon Classic Shirt in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt in Cotton Poplin

Good Ease High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Good American
Good Ease High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Tom Crystal Gg Mesh Slingback Pumps
Gucci
Tom Crystal Gg Mesh Slingback Pumps

Danish influencer and jewelry designer Amalie Moosgaard wearing a blue button-down shirt with blue vintage jeans and black ballet flats

(Image credit: @amaliemoosgaard)

For shoes, the move is to opt for something equally as timeless like a pair of loafers or ballet flats. You can never go wrong with a pair of black ballet flats to make the whole thing feel elevated.

Fitted Cotton Shirt
MANGO
Fitted Cotton Shirt

Riley Long High Rise Straight Jeans
AGOLDE
Riley Long High Rise Straight Jeans

Veralli Bow-Detailed Leather Ballet Flats
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Veralli Bow-Detailed Leather Ballet Flats

fashion influencer @smythsisters wearing a blue striped shirt, cream jeans, and white thong heels

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Striped shirting and ecru-toned jeans feel a little bit more fresh and interesting, but still have the overall tone of being non-trendy.

Classic Fit Stripe Cotton Oxford Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren
Classic Fit Stripe Cotton Oxford Shirt

Reformation, Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans

X Revolve Krista Sandal
Tony Bianco
X Revolve Krista Sandal

fashion influencer @deborabrosa wearing a button-down shirt, blue jeans, and T-strap heels

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

I love how Débora Rosa added a pair of T-strap pumps for a vintage feel.

Good American, Poplin Shirt
Good American
Poplin Shirt

Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
KHAITE
Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans

Sezane, Hortense High Sandals
Sezane
Hortense High Sandals

French influencer Julie of @leasy_inparis wearing a button-down shirt with wide-leg jeans

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Keep the accessories minimal and classic. A great metal-link watch makes for the ideal finishing touch.

Oversize Poplin Shirt
MANGO
Oversize Poplin Shirt

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean

Raquel Bracelet Watch, 26mm X 32mm
Fossil
Raquel Bracelet Watch, 26mm X 32mm

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

Latest