The Anti-Trend Outfit Every European Wears Multiple Times Per Week
Paris. Copenhagen. Lisbon. London. Each of these European capitals may have distinct style codes, but there's a few common ideas that form the through line for the continent's stereotypically polished sense of style. For one, women in these cities tend to rely on a tight edit of high-quality, timeless wardrobe staples that they always come back to—items like a pair of straight-leg jeans, loafers, trousers, button-down shirts, and a great blazer. They also share a few ways of styling them. One outfit I've noticed them iterating on year after year is the combination of a crisp button-down shirt and classic (largely straight-leg or slim-straight) jeans.
First of all, I love this look because it ensures you look put-together, even on your most casual of days. It's also the perfect base upon which to employ shoes and accessories that play to your personal style, so I can guarantee you'll never look like everybody else when wearing it. Lastly, and most importantly, it's squarely in the anti-trend category which means it's one to wear now and keep in rotation all year and for years (even decades!) to come.
Ahead, I pulled together a few of my current favorite ways my European friends are styling the button-down-and-jeans look right now and added some shopping options to inspire your next look, too.
It just doesn't get any more classic than this. Everyone has a white button-down shirt, blue jeans, and a black belt in their closet, and thrown together it's an easy and sophisticated look that will truly never be out of style.
To make the combo feel a tad more current, try a denim fit like a relaxed or baggy jean. Layer with a trench coat to keep things looking classic overall.
When it comes to making this outfit your own, it all comes down to the details. Styling the shirt with a half tuck gives it more undone look that transitions well into the evening. Crystal-embellished kitten heels don't hurt, though.
For shoes, the move is to opt for something equally as timeless like a pair of loafers or ballet flats. You can never go wrong with a pair of black ballet flats to make the whole thing feel elevated.
Striped shirting and ecru-toned jeans feel a little bit more fresh and interesting, but still have the overall tone of being non-trendy.
I love how Débora Rosa added a pair of T-strap pumps for a vintage feel.
Keep the accessories minimal and classic. A great metal-link watch makes for the ideal finishing touch.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
