This Is Fashion’s Most-Wanted Cashmere Jumper, and the World’s Chicest Women Own It

Loved by Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie and Taylor Swift, The Row’s Ophelia has quietly become the ultimate investment knit.

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The Row Ophelia Jumper
(Image credit: Backgrid, The Image Direct, @neelam.ahooja)

What do Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie and Taylor Swift all have in common? Aside from enviable wardrobes, they’re all proud owners of what might just be the most luxurious jumper money can buy: The Row’s Ophelia.

The wool-and-cashmere-blend knit has long been considered something of a gold standard amongst fashion people, and it’s not difficult to see why. With its satisfyingly weighty feel, oversized proportions, ribbed neckline and signature bell sleeves, the Ophelia manages to make something as simple as a jumper feel incredibly luxurious. It’s cosy enough to throw on with jeans for everyday, yet polished enough to tuck into tailored trousers or pair with a midi skirt and ballet flats. Those exaggerated sleeves lend it the kind of effortless elegance that’s surprisingly difficult to replicate, which perhaps explains why you’ll spot some of fashion’s chicest women wearing theirs with everything from denim to skirts, or nonchalantly draped over their shoulders.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a cream jumper from The Row

Jennifer Lawrence wearing The Row Ophelia jumper.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

It comes in an equally considered palette, spanning sleek navy and classic black to soft grey and neutral oyster. And after trying it on myself last year, I can confirm that the hype is deserved. The knit feels rich and substantial without being bulky, and despite its oversized proportions, it falls in that perfectly relaxed way The Row does so well. As a 5'2" editor, I’m particularly conscious of length when shopping oversized knitwear, but the Ophelia is one of those rare styles that doesn’t swallow my petite frame. Instead, it looks intentionally slouchy, effortless and refined.

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If you’re looking for the ultimate investment knit—and want to understand why some of the world’s most stylish women keep coming back to it—keep scrolling to shop the Ophelia jumper.

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Marina Avraam
Marina Avraam
Senior Shopping Editor

Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.