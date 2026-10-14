The wool-and-cashmere-blend knit has long been considered something of a gold standard amongst fashion people, and it’s not difficult to see why. With its satisfyingly weighty feel, oversized proportions, ribbed neckline and signature bell sleeves, the Ophelia manages to make something as simple as a jumper feel incredibly luxurious. It’s cosy enough to throw on with jeans for everyday, yet polished enough to tuck into tailored trousers or pair with a midi skirt and ballet flats. Those exaggerated sleeves lend it the kind of effortless elegance that’s surprisingly difficult to replicate, which perhaps explains why you’ll spot some of fashion’s chicest women wearing theirs with everything from denim to skirts, or nonchalantly draped over their shoulders.
It comes in an equally considered palette, spanning sleek navy and classic black to soft grey and neutral oyster. And after trying it on myself last year, I can confirm that the hype is deserved. The knit feels rich and substantial without being bulky, and despite its oversized proportions, it falls in that perfectly relaxed way The Row does so well. As a 5'2" editor, I’m particularly conscious of length when shopping oversized knitwear, but the Ophelia is one of those rare styles that doesn’t swallow my petite frame. Instead, it looks intentionally slouchy, effortless and refined.
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If you’re looking for the ultimate investment knit—and want to understand why some of the world’s most stylish women keep coming back to it—keep scrolling to shop the Ophelia jumper.
Shop The Row's Ophelia Jumper
The Row
Ophelia Sweater
If I were investing in one colour, grey would be hard to beat.
The Row
Ophelia Sweater
Navy knitwear always feels inherently polished.
The Row
Ophelia Sweater
Unsurprisingly, the Ophelia looks impossibly chic in black.
The Row
Ophelia Sweater
Take a break from your darker winter palette with this soft sand knit.
Shop More Cashmere/Wool Knits
COS
Rounded Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
If it’s the Ophelia’s relaxed proportions you love, COS offers a very chic high street alternative.
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew
Reformation's Cove has that same nonchalantly oversized feel I love about the Ophelia.
COS
Rounded Wool Crew-Neck Jumper
The pure-wool counterpart to COS’s cashmere style, this is a great option if you want the same sculptural silhouette for less.
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Crew Neck Knit Sweater
Massimo Dutti is another brand I regularly rely on for expensive-looking knitwear.
& Other Stories
Oversized Wool-Cashmere Jumper - Grey
This is an excellent high-street alt.
COS
Rounded Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
The perfect neutral hue.
The Row
Pato Sweater
If you love the Ophelia but want something a little different, allow me to introduce Pato.
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
M&S cashmere has earned cult status for good reason. This classic crew neck might be considerably simpler than the Ophelia, but its quality and longevity speaks for itself.
The Row
Sibem Sweater
Another lesson in exceptional knitwear from The Row.
Uniqlo
100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
Never overlook Uniqlo when searching for beautifully simple knitwear.
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.