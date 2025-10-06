I Just Really Don't Think These Under-$100 Nordstrom Items Will Be In Stock by November 1, So...

Nordstrom's under-$100 section is a trove of stellar finds. Aka, stylish pieces that skew on the more affordable side, but are modern and look premium. I'm referring to items like forward jacket silhouettes and cool knits in relevant silhouettes. I recently took a scroll through the offerings to pull out pieces like that and others that I think will elevate any fall wardrobe.
But here's the thing. Given the strong demand for these items and the fact that many other customers are viewing them (you can see how many people are looking at an item on the product page), there's a chance that many of the picks will sell out soon. Yes, potentially before November even hits. Keep scrolling for more.
These ruched loafers look more expensive than they are.
Open Edit
Twist Reversible Sweater
Treasure & Bond
Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans
BDG Urban Outfitters
Faux Suede Zip Jacket
Wit & Wisdom
Cable Stitch Twofer Tie Sleeve Sweater
Yes, it's one piece for that effortlessly-cool layered look.
adidas
Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneakers
BP.
Stripe Cotton Blend Rugby Shirt
A rugby shirt is a fall 2025 staple.
Open Edit
Ruffle Chiffon Top
Polka dots are everywhere.
Knit and Lounge
Long Sleeve Collared Pullover Sweater
MANGO
Oversize Button-Up Shirt
Franco Sarto
Brayten Ballet Flats
MANGO
Mock Neck Long Sleeve Rib Top
MANGO
Lotuina Stripe Sweater
Hopefully this sweater isn't already sold out by the time you read this.
& Other Stories
Wool & Cotton Cardigan
MANGO
Mixed Media Sneakers
Low-profile sneakers are It.
MANGO
Newrio Cotton Jacket
Open Edit
Satin Midi Skirt
Look at that button detail!
Open Edit
The Icon Relaxed Blazer
Open Edit
Fuzzy Crewneck Cardigan
Open Edit
Elara Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
These boots come in a few colors.
A brown suede bag is an essential this season.
Nordstrom
Mock Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Nordstrom
Liza Slingback Pointed Toe Pumps
These pumps look like they could be three times the price.
Levi's
501 High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Picture these shoes with your favorite jeans.
Bagatelle
Floral Jacquard Crop Jacket