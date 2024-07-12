Calling All Plus-Size Fashion People: Here’s Exactly Where I'd Buy These 3 Popular Summer Trends

The days are getting longer and hotter. That could only mean one thing: It's peak summertime. With it comes endless pool days, vacation getaways, and fun, trendy looks that define the season. But as a fashion person who's also plus-size, it can be difficult to find the perfect pieces to tap into summer's best moments. That being said, you don't have that problem, because you have me! Ahead, I've highlighted some popular summer 2024 trends (such as butter yellow, long denim shorts, and high-neck tops) and where exactly you can find them online in your size.

I've done all the digging for you to bring a hand-selected group of cute, plus-size friendly trendy items for the rest of summer. Keep scrolling to find some editor-approved pieces that'll keep your style experimentation alive for months to come.

Long Denim Shorts

Jean shorts have always been a summer staple, but the popular styles look a bit different this year. With cutouts nowhere to be seen, denim shorts with a longer inseam have officially entered the chat. Whether you call them jean shorts, Bermudas, or jorts, there's no arguing that this style is here to stay. Pair with a cute cropped tee and cool sneakers for a fun, casual vibe.

ELOQUII Denim Bermuda Short $90 $54 SHOP NOW

good american Good '90s Bermuda Shorts $139 SHOP NOW

Universal Standard Lou Loose Fit Denim Shorts $88 SHOP NOW

Lucy & Yak Lexi Shorts $46 SHOP NOW

Butter Yellow

Every now and then, a color enters the fashion ethos and steals the heart of all the style lovers. The latest hue to embrace the virality that comes with being an It color is a pale buttery yellow. This soft kiss of color adds a little brightness in a muted way that tailors to just about everyone.

J.Crew Scalloped-Trim Shift Dress in Linen $115 SHOP NOW

Reformation Dusk Knit Top Es $58 SHOP NOW

Eloquii Poplin Maxi Skirt With Side Slits $95 $48 SHOP NOW

Forever 21 Plus Size Satin Slip Mini Dress $28 SHOP NOW

All In Motion Flex Strappy Active Dress $30 $18 SHOP NOW

High-Neck Tops

(Image credit: @thechichio)

All fashion folks know the smallest details make the biggest difference. More and more style lovers are opting for higher-neck tops to achieve a more elevated, refined look. Boat-neck tank tops have become increasingly popular as well. Try styling with your favorite breezy linen pants and simple thong sandals.

J.Crew Boatneck Muscle T-Shirt in Stripe Mariner Cotton $60 $53 SHOP NOW

Reformation Aspen Linen Top Es $148 SHOP NOW

Madewell Boat Neck Rib Tank $58 SHOP NOW