Calling All Plus-Size Fashion People: Here’s Exactly Where I'd Buy These 3 Popular Summer Trends
The days are getting longer and hotter. That could only mean one thing: It's peak summertime. With it comes endless pool days, vacation getaways, and fun, trendy looks that define the season. But as a fashion person who's also plus-size, it can be difficult to find the perfect pieces to tap into summer's best moments. That being said, you don't have that problem, because you have me! Ahead, I've highlighted some popular summer 2024 trends (such as butter yellow, long denim shorts, and high-neck tops) and where exactly you can find them online in your size.
I've done all the digging for you to bring a hand-selected group of cute, plus-size friendly trendy items for the rest of summer. Keep scrolling to find some editor-approved pieces that'll keep your style experimentation alive for months to come.
Long Denim Shorts
Jean shorts have always been a summer staple, but the popular styles look a bit different this year. With cutouts nowhere to be seen, denim shorts with a longer inseam have officially entered the chat. Whether you call them jean shorts, Bermudas, or jorts, there's no arguing that this style is here to stay. Pair with a cute cropped tee and cool sneakers for a fun, casual vibe.
Butter Yellow
Every now and then, a color enters the fashion ethos and steals the heart of all the style lovers. The latest hue to embrace the virality that comes with being an It color is a pale buttery yellow. This soft kiss of color adds a little brightness in a muted way that tailors to just about everyone.
High-Neck Tops
All fashion folks know the smallest details make the biggest difference. More and more style lovers are opting for higher-neck tops to achieve a more elevated, refined look. Boat-neck tank tops have become increasingly popular as well. Try styling with your favorite breezy linen pants and simple thong sandals.
