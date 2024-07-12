Calling All Plus-Size Fashion People: Here’s Exactly Where I'd Buy These 3 Popular Summer Trends

The days are getting longer and hotter. That could only mean one thing: It's peak summertime. With it comes endless pool days, vacation getaways, and fun, trendy looks that define the season. But as a fashion person who's also plus-size, it can be difficult to find the perfect pieces to tap into summer's best moments. That being said, you don't have that problem, because you have me! Ahead, I've highlighted some popular summer 2024 trends (such as butter yellow, long denim shorts, and high-neck tops) and where exactly you can find them online in your size.

I've done all the digging for you to bring a hand-selected group of cute, plus-size friendly trendy items for the rest of summer. Keep scrolling to find some editor-approved pieces that'll keep your style experimentation alive for months to come.

Long Denim Shorts

aniyah poses on stoop in brookly wearing a white tank top tucked into long denim shorts and white sandals

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

Jean shorts have always been a summer staple, but the popular styles look a bit different this year. With cutouts nowhere to be seen, denim shorts with a longer inseam have officially entered the chat. Whether you call them jean shorts, Bermudas, or jorts, there's no arguing that this style is here to stay. Pair with a cute cropped tee and cool sneakers for a fun, casual vibe.

Denim Bermuda Short
ELOQUII
Denim Bermuda Short

levi's, 501® '90S Women's Shorts
levi's
501 '90S Women's Shorts

Good '90s Bermuda Shorts | Indigo473
good american
Good '90s Bermuda Shorts

Lou Loose Fit Denim Shorts - Broken Black
Universal Standard
Lou Loose Fit Denim Shorts

Lexi Shorts: Organic Denim - Mid Wash Blue
Lucy & Yak
Lexi Shorts

Butter Yellow

flex wears pale yellow off the shoulder top while taking a mirror selfie

(Image credit: @flex.mami)

Every now and then, a color enters the fashion ethos and steals the heart of all the style lovers. The latest hue to embrace the virality that comes with being an It color is a pale buttery yellow. This soft kiss of color adds a little brightness in a muted way that tailors to just about everyone.

Scalloped-Trim Shift Dress in Linen
J.Crew
Scalloped-Trim Shift Dress in Linen

Dusk Knit Top Es
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top Es

eloquii, Poplin Maxi Skirt With Side Slits
Eloquii
Poplin Maxi Skirt With Side Slits

Plus Size Satin Slip Mini Dress
Forever 21
Plus Size Satin Slip Mini Dress

All In Motion, Women's Flex Strappy Active Dress

All In Motion
Flex Strappy Active Dress

High-Neck Tops

chichi wears brown set and poses in joshua tree california

(Image credit: @thechichio)

All fashion folks know the smallest details make the biggest difference. More and more style lovers are opting for higher-neck tops to achieve a more elevated, refined look. Boat-neck tank tops have become increasingly popular as well. Try styling with your favorite breezy linen pants and simple thong sandals.

J.Crew, Boatneck Muscle T-Shirt in Stripe Mariner Cotton
J.Crew
Boatneck Muscle T-Shirt in Stripe Mariner Cotton

Aspen Linen Top Es
Reformation
Aspen Linen Top Es

Valentina Top
GIA/irl
Valentina Top

Boat Neck Rib Tank
Madewell
Boat Neck Rib Tank

Erin Tank - Buon Appetito Black
Lisa Says Gah
Erin Tank

