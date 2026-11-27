Those who know me know that I rarely buy anything without my mum's approval. There are a few reasons for this, but the main one is that she has over 30 years of experience in the fashion industry and exceptionally good taste (far, far better than mine). Whether it's an investment handbag, a high-street knit, a beauty product or something for the home, if it hasn't been approved by Debbie, it does not get ordered.
My approach to this year's Black Friday sales is no different. It's easy to get swept up in tempting discounts, but, as always, I'm only buying pieces I wanted before they went on sale, that I know I'll wear for years to come, and, of course, that my mum has signed off on.
In fact, just this morning, we compared the pieces sitting in our respective baskets and discovered we'd gravitated towards many of the same things. The result? A rather stylish edit, if I say so myself. And it's perfect timing, as the 2026 Black Friday sales have officially begun! While many retailers launched their offers earlier this week, all the sales are now live, although some deals are only available today, November 27. So, scroll on to see the 2026 Black Friday buys my mum and I have both approved.
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Shop My Mum and I's Black Friday Basket:
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew
Cashmere makes for an ideal sale purchase.
Maybelline
Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer
Both my mum and I swear by this concealer, which not only rivals some of the more expensive concealers I’ve tried, but is currently just £5. I use it to conceal my dark circles, whilst my mum swears by it as it’s one of the few concealers that doesn’t settle into lines.
Rise & Fall
Cashmere Merino Bandana
This is on my Christmas wish list, so hopefully my husband is seeing this!
abercrombie
Curve Love High Rise Barrel Jean
Once you try Abercrombie jeans, you never go back.
Rohe
Wool and Cashmere Jacket
A sensationally good discount on this It jacket.
Ferragamo
Hug Small leather shoulder bag
The dream Black Friday purchase.
& Other Stories
High-Neck Wool Cardigan - Dark Grey
I'd wear this at the weekend but also to the office, making it an extra smart buy.
LE MONDE BERYL
Mary Jane Leather Ballet Flats
We've both been eyeing these up for weeks.
MANGO
Wool Blend Coat With Funnel Neck
Mango's coat selection is such a standout this year.
Escentric Molecules
Molecule 01 Eau De Toilette
Our perfume on sale! It would be silly not to stock up...
DeMellier
The Brooklyn
I think The Brooklyn is my favourite DeMellier bag of them all.
Massimo Dutti
High Collar Overshirt With Buckle Detail
I tried this on in store a few weeks ago and am thrilled it's now reduced, as I was going to pay full price!
Merit Beauty
Flush Balm
Another one of our go-to beauty products reduced.
DOEN
Ischia Dress
The Ischia dress is a cult favourite. I've invested in this print for next spring/summer. Note: if you are also shopping this style, take a size down to your usual!
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Knit Cardigan With Button Details
Already on the way!
CELINE
Oval-Frame Metal Sunglasses
A timeless pair of sunnies that will become a staple in my handbag.
Reformation
Aime Cape
We are both really obsessed with this top for party season, but also with shorts or white denim in summer.
Loulou de Saison
Wes double-breasted alpaca and wool jacket
A beauty.
& Other Stories
Oversized Wool Jumper
Knitwear is never a bad sale buy!
LESET
James wool wide-leg pants
This entire set would be my dream Boxing Day outfit.
Black Friday 2026 FAQs
What Is Black Friday?
Black Friday is an annual shopping event when brands and retailers offer discounts across fashion, beauty, homeware, technology and more. Originating in the United States, it takes place the day after Thanksgiving and has become one of the biggest shopping events of the year in the UK. Today, Black Friday sales often begin weeks before the official date, giving shoppers the opportunity to find deals on everything from wardrobe staples to Christmas gifts.
When Is Black Friday 2026?
Black Friday 2026 falls on Friday, 27 November. However, many brands launch their Black Friday sales in the weeks leading up to the date, with some offers available throughout November. The Black Friday shopping period typically continues over the weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday, 30 November.
When do Black Friday Sales Start in 2026?
Black Friday sales in 2026 are expected to begin at different times depending on the brand or retailer. Whilst Black Friday itself takes place on Friday, 27 November, many brands launch early offers in the weeks beforehand. Check back regularly for the latest Black Friday deals from your favourite fashion and beauty retailers.
When Do Black Friday Sales End in 2026?
There is no official end date for Black Friday sales. Many retailers extend their offers throughout the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday, 30 November 2026, whilst others may end their promotions earlier or continue discounting into December. Always check individual retailers for confirmed sale dates and terms.
Which Brands Are Taking Part in Black Friday 2026?
What Should I Buy During the Black Friday Sales?
Black Friday is a good opportunity to invest in fashion and beauty pieces you've had your eye on, replenish everyday essentials or get ahead with Christmas shopping. Look out for discounts on winter coats, boots, cashmere, bags, skincare, makeup and fragrance. Before buying, compare prices and check the terms of each offer to make sure you're getting a worthwhile deal.
Are Black Friday Deals Worth It?
From designer handbags to jewellery and beauty favourites, plenty of brands are offering discounts for Black Friday 2026. This year, you can shop deals from brands including Zara, DeMellier, Missoma, Dyson and Elemis, with offers across selected styles and collections. We might even have a few exclusive discounts up our sleeves for you, too! We've rounded up the sales worth knowing about to help you find the best fashion and beauty deals.
Black Friday can be a useful time to shop for fashion and beauty at reduced prices, but not every offer represents the best value. If there's a particular item you've been considering, check its price before the sale begins and compare offers across retailers. Shopping with a wish list in mind can also help you prioritise pieces you'll genuinely wear or use. Our recommendations are selected by our editors who weigh up all the options for you, so you can trust their selections are, in their opinion, worth it.
Where Can I Find the Best Black Friday Fashion and Beauty Deals?
For the best Black Friday fashion and beauty deals, start with the brands and retailers you already love, then compare prices across different stockists. Who What Wear UK will be rounding up standout discounts, editor-approved buys and the fashion and beauty pieces worth shopping. Check our latest Black Friday coverage for updates on the best deals.
When Is Black Friday 2027?
Black Friday 2027 falls on Friday, 26 November. The annual shopping event takes place on the Friday after U.S. Thanksgiving, so its date changes each year. Many retailers are likely to launch deals ahead of the official date, with Cyber Monday following on Monday, 29 November 2027.
Poppy joined the Who What Wear UK team as managing editor in 2022. After graduating from university with a degree in English literature, she worked for several publications, including Women's Health, The Times and Marie Claire.
As WWW UK’s managing editor, Poppy looks after the content calendar and all output across the brand, in addition to working with contributors and supporting with social media planning, branded content, marketing and brand strategy. A keen eye for detail means Poppy oversees the production of tentpole moments such as special issues, events, gift guides and more. You won’t find many articles by Poppy on site, but when you do there’s no doubt they will either be focused on dresses, handbags or classic high-street buys she shares with her mum. Or better yet, all three!