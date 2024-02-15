French Women All Own These 7 Items, and I Found Them on Sale at Nordstrom

By Ana Escalante
published

French woman sitting on bench wearing white shirt, jeans, and gray blazer, holding coffee cup, and wearing sunglasses.

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

When Nordstrom calls, I answer. The retailer just launched its seasonal sale, and if you haven't gone to Nordstrom's site, you're missing out. The Nordstrom Winter Sale is still going strong, and after browsing for over five hours the other day, I've managed to perfect my buy list thanks to my stylish strategy—simply copying the French.

Naturally, we write tons about French women and Parisian style here at Who What Wear. When it came to shopping all of their favorite pieces and hero styles at up to 50% off, I knew I had no choice but to Insta-stalk all of my favorite style inspirations from across the pond and buy exactly what they're wearing. Not to toot my own horn, but I think I've hit the jackpot with these 28 items.

Below, see and shop all of the French-girl staples that you can add to your closet now thanks to the Nordstrom Winter Sale.

Black Boots

Woman wearing a black jacket, black mini skirt, black tights, and black calf-high boots standing in front of a doorway

(Image credit: @emanuellek_)

One thing you can count on the French for is their love for simple black boots to go with any outfit, whether in the middle of winter or transitioning their closet from sub-zero temperatures to a warmer spring climate. More than likely, you'll find a pair in a French woman's closet.

The Zaharrah Knee High Boot
Katy Perry
The Zaharrah Knee High Boot

Floria Bootie
Marc Fisher
Floria Bootie

Greyfield Chelsea Boot
Timberland
Greyfield Chelsea Boot

Lannie Knee High Boot
Marc Fisher
Lannie Knee High Boot

Maxi Coats

Woman wearing black coat in front of Parisian-style doorway

(Image credit: @saraloura)

Sometimes, the chicest thing you can throw on as you're heading out the door is a maxi coat. It's a simple yet timeless outfit hack the French crowd relies on time and again. Opt for a longline, slightly oversize style to wear with a simple white tee and your jeans of choice.

Georgio Oversize Wool Coat
Nili Lotan
Georgio Oversize Wool Coat

Calla Virgin Wool Wrap Coat
Max Mara
Calla Virgin Wool Wrap Coat

Anna Wool Blend Trench Coat
Soia & Kyo
Anna Wool Blend Trench Coat

Slick Belted Long Coat
Cole Haan Signature
Slick Belted Long Coat

Mid-Wash Jeans

Woman wearing long, mid-wash blue jeans with white sneakers, black purse, white shirt, and long black coat from the waist down.

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

All you need is a pair of simple straight-leg jeans in a mid-wash blue to make all of your outfits look 10 times more put-together. While the French swear off sweatpants and leggings while heading out for the day, most will pull on their favorite pair of lived-in jeans to complete their looks.

Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

Claudine High Waist Frayed Hem Flare Jeans
PAIGE
Claudine High Waist Frayed Hem Flare Jeans

Casey Raw Hem High Waist Ankle Flare Jeans
rag & bone
Casey Raw Hem High Waist Ankle Flare Jeans

Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans
NYDJ
Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans

Mary Jane Flats

Woman wearing black mary janes, shot from above

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

The French love their ballet flats and Mary Jane shoes almost as much as they love their croissants and café au lait. As styled above, Mary Jane shoes don't have to look too infantile to get the chic look. Just opt for a pair of jeans or wear them with sheer, neutral-colored tights.

Holly d'Orsay Flat
SARTO by Franco Sarto
Holly d'Orsay Flat

Hipplie Mary Jane Flat
Dune London
Hipplie Mary Jane Flat

Tinsley Square Toe Mary Jane Flat
Franco Sarto
Tinsley Square Toe Mary Jane Flat

Weejuns Mary Jane Moc Toe Loafer
G.H.BASS
Weejuns Mary Jane Moc Toe Loafer

Wide-Leg Pants

Woman wearing cream-colored coat and black flared pants on a Parisian-style street

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

When the French aren't wearing jeans, they're usually pulling off slouchy, oversize wide-leg pants. In lieu of denim, these trousers give a luxe, elevated feel to any outfit, whether you decide to style them with a slouchy blazer to match or with a simple white tee.

Stretch Crepe Wide Leg Pants
Vince Camuto
Stretch Crepe Wide Leg Pants

Relaxed Waist Wide Leg Trousers
Open Edit
Relaxed Waist Wide Leg Trousers

Harlow Wide-Leg Satin Pants
Madewell
Harlow Wide-Leg Satin Pants

High Waist Wide Leg Pants
Nordstrom
High Waist Wide Leg Pants

Button-Down Shirts

Woman wearing white button down shirt, jeans, and a sweater wrapped around her waist.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Is there anything more quintessentially French than a button-down shirt? I don't think so. Bonus points if it's wrinkly à la Prada, whose Paris runway shows often cast a spell of outfit inspiration for the American style crowd. Thankfully, you can wear a simple button-down with anything, pairing the classic item with jeans, trousers, or a maxi skirt being the three ways the Paris set relies on the most.

Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom
Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt

Dianna Non-Iron Cotton Shirt
Foxcroft
Dianna Non-Iron Cotton Shirt

Elle Stripe Popover Shirt
Rails
Elle Stripe Popover Shirt

Oversize Cotton Twill Shirt
BP
Oversize Cotton Twill Shirt

Slouchy Blazers

Woman standing on stairs wearing gray blazer, black skirt, Fendi baguette bag, and white tank top leaning on wall against stairwell.

(Image credit: @meganadelaide)

While Scandinavian style poster child Matilda Djerf may have made the oversize, slouchy blazer more covetable in the last few years, the French have always claimed the piece as their own. A quick scroll through Instagram will confirm French women do wear blazers year-round, and there's nothing more stylish than throwing on a larger-than-life, cool girl–approved jacket.

Recycled Wool Blend Car Coat
Vince
Recycled Wool Blend Car Coat

Boyfriend Blazer
Nordstrom
Boyfriend Blazer

Unstructured Blazer
Open Edit
Unstructured Blazer

Oversize Satin Blazer
Madewell
Oversize Satin Blazer

Ana Escalante
Assistant Shopping Editor
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.

Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
