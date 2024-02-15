French Women All Own These 7 Items, and I Found Them on Sale at Nordstrom

When Nordstrom calls, I answer. The retailer just launched its seasonal sale, and if you haven't gone to Nordstrom's site, you're missing out. The Nordstrom Winter Sale is still going strong, and after browsing for over five hours the other day, I've managed to perfect my buy list thanks to my stylish strategy—simply copying the French.

Naturally, we write tons about French women and Parisian style here at Who What Wear. When it came to shopping all of their favorite pieces and hero styles at up to 50% off, I knew I had no choice but to Insta-stalk all of my favorite style inspirations from across the pond and buy exactly what they're wearing. Not to toot my own horn, but I think I've hit the jackpot with these 28 items.

Below, see and shop all of the French-girl staples that you can add to your closet now thanks to the Nordstrom Winter Sale.

Black Boots

One thing you can count on the French for is their love for simple black boots to go with any outfit, whether in the middle of winter or transitioning their closet from sub-zero temperatures to a warmer spring climate. More than likely, you'll find a pair in a French woman's closet.

Katy Perry The Zaharrah Knee High Boot $149 $89 SHOP NOW

Marc Fisher Floria Bootie $189 $149 SHOP NOW

Timberland Greyfield Chelsea Boot $120 $84 SHOP NOW

Marc Fisher Lannie Knee High Boot $299 $238 SHOP NOW

Maxi Coats

Sometimes, the chicest thing you can throw on as you're heading out the door is a maxi coat. It's a simple yet timeless outfit hack the French crowd relies on time and again. Opt for a longline, slightly oversize style to wear with a simple white tee and your jeans of choice.

Nili Lotan Georgio Oversize Wool Coat $2000 $1300 SHOP NOW

Max Mara Calla Virgin Wool Wrap Coat $1790 $1073 SHOP NOW

Soia & Kyo Anna Wool Blend Trench Coat $595 $475 SHOP NOW

Cole Haan Signature Slick Belted Long Coat $449 $230 SHOP NOW

Mid-Wash Jeans

All you need is a pair of simple straight-leg jeans in a mid-wash blue to make all of your outfits look 10 times more put-together. While the French swear off sweatpants and leggings while heading out for the day, most will pull on their favorite pair of lived-in jeans to complete their looks.

Levi's Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans $98 $59 SHOP NOW

PAIGE Claudine High Waist Frayed Hem Flare Jeans $229 $182 SHOP NOW

rag & bone Casey Raw Hem High Waist Ankle Flare Jeans $195 $155 SHOP NOW

NYDJ Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans $99 $77 SHOP NOW

Mary Jane Flats

The French love their ballet flats and Mary Jane shoes almost as much as they love their croissants and café au lait. As styled above, Mary Jane shoes don't have to look too infantile to get the chic look. Just opt for a pair of jeans or wear them with sheer, neutral-colored tights.

SARTO by Franco Sarto Holly d'Orsay Flat $130 $60 SHOP NOW

Dune London Hipplie Mary Jane Flat $120 $83 SHOP NOW

Franco Sarto Tinsley Square Toe Mary Jane Flat $115 $81 SHOP NOW

G.H.BASS Weejuns Mary Jane Moc Toe Loafer $185 $148 SHOP NOW

Wide-Leg Pants

When the French aren't wearing jeans, they're usually pulling off slouchy, oversize wide-leg pants. In lieu of denim, these trousers give a luxe, elevated feel to any outfit, whether you decide to style them with a slouchy blazer to match or with a simple white tee.

Vince Camuto Stretch Crepe Wide Leg Pants $109 $65 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Relaxed Waist Wide Leg Trousers $59 $43 SHOP NOW

Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Satin Pants $109 $86 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom High Waist Wide Leg Pants $99 $50 SHOP NOW

Button-Down Shirts

Is there anything more quintessentially French than a button-down shirt? I don't think so. Bonus points if it's wrinkly à la Prada, whose Paris runway shows often cast a spell of outfit inspiration for the American style crowd. Thankfully, you can wear a simple button-down with anything, pairing the classic item with jeans, trousers, or a maxi skirt being the three ways the Paris set relies on the most.

Nordstrom Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt $79 $31 SHOP NOW

Foxcroft Dianna Non-Iron Cotton Shirt $94 $75 SHOP NOW

Rails Elle Stripe Popover Shirt $178 $115 SHOP NOW

BP Oversize Cotton Twill Shirt $60 $42 SHOP NOW

Slouchy Blazers

While Scandinavian style poster child Matilda Djerf may have made the oversize, slouchy blazer more covetable in the last few years, the French have always claimed the piece as their own. A quick scroll through Instagram will confirm French women do wear blazers year-round, and there's nothing more stylish than throwing on a larger-than-life, cool girl–approved jacket.

Vince Recycled Wool Blend Car Coat $595 $417 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Boyfriend Blazer $129 $70 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Unstructured Blazer $75 $33 SHOP NOW