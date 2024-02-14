I Live for Nordstrom's Epic Sales, and I'm Obsessing Over These Under-$100 Finds

Another year, another Nordstrom sale I simply can't stay away from. For the next few days, all of our editors' favorite brands like Skims, Levi's, and Madewell are on heavy discount—going up to 50% off— as part of Nordstrom's Winter Sale.

If you're like me and no-buy January was a bust, get ready to add more things to your cart. Lucky for you, I've spent the last four hours going 80 pages deep on Nordstrom's exhaustive sale section, searching for the most luxe-looking finds that will leave your friends doing a double take when you tell them you bought them for less than $100. If you think it's too good to be true, think again. The Nordstrom Winter Sale is eating this year. The only catch? The deals won't last forever.

Below, scroll and shop the best under-$100 finds from the Nordstrom Winter Sale, including irresistible shoes, swoon-worthy knits, and slouchy French girl–inspired denim.

Open Edit Relaxed Waist Wide Leg Trousers $59 $43 SHOP NOW No joke, I reach for these hero pants at least twice a week.

Sam Edelman Moe Western Boot $200 $80 SHOP NOW Khaite vibes for less than $100? Say less.

Open Edit Relaxed Fit Blazer $79 $55 SHOP NOW This slouchy blazer + a pair of simple jeans = outfit perfection.

Vince Camuto Hamden Pointed Toe Slingback Pump $99 $37 SHOP NOW My jaw is on the floor.

Caslon Rib Polo Shirt $49 $32 SHOP NOW For just shy of $32, this polo shirt is a steal.

Nike Cortez Sneaker $85 $54 SHOP NOW I own these sneakers, and yep, they're just as versatile as you'd think they are.

Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump $150 $91 SHOP NOW These trendy heels have been on my radar for the last few months.

Levi's Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans $98 $59 SHOP NOW These are loved by our editors.

Vince Camuto Stretch Crepe Wide Leg Pants $109 $82 SHOP NOW Get the quiet luxury look for under $85 with this pair of sleek white trousers.

UGG Joselyn Lounge Cardigan $138 $83 SHOP NOW So chic.

Halogen Button Cuff Crewneck Sweater $49 $29 SHOP NOW This looks ultra-expensive for under $30.

Topshop Double Breasted Coat $136 $68 SHOP NOW This rich-looking gray coat would go so well with any outfit.

SKIMS Fits Everybody Long Sleeve Crewneck Dress $88 $44 SHOP NOW This TikTok-viral dress is half off right now. Run, don't walk, to get yours before it sells out.

Open Edit Rib Half Zip Sweater $69 $48 SHOP NOW Cozy and cute—what more could you want?

Treasure & Bond Oversize Collared Bomber Jacket $99 $55 SHOP NOW Hailey Bieber would approve of this affordable find.

WAYF Twist One-Shoulder Satin Blouse $59 $47 SHOP NOW I already ordered this for my next night out downtown with my friends.

Bernardo Modern Trench Coat $200 $99 SHOP NOW Okay, this looks rich.

BLANKNYC Franklin High Waist Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants $128 $77 SHOP NOW These pants are an NYC staple among the cool-kid crowd.

Sophie Rue Chiara Collared Wool & Silk Cardigan $138 $83 SHOP NOW Need. It. Now.

Foxcroft Dianna Non-Iron Cotton Shirt $94 $73 SHOP NOW You heard it here first: Pastel-pink button-down shirts will be the latest It item to own once spring rolls around.

WAYF Georgie Off the Shoulder Sweater $79 $53 SHOP NOW I could totally see you wearing this with a pair of simple jeans and sleek black ankle boots.

VERO MODA Lizzie Herringbone Oversize Blazer $142 $92 SHOP NOW Call it the Matilda Djerf effect or the Saint Laurent impact—big, boxy blazers will always be in style.

Madewell Two Tone Wide Leg Crop Jeans $128 $86 SHOP NOW I think I need these jeans in my life.

MANGO Pleated Chalk Stripe Wide Leg Pants $90 $70 SHOP NOW These Mango pants are so versatile. Dress them up for a long day at the office or down for a busy day running errands.

Madewell Enzo Button-Up Shirt $88 $69 SHOP NOW There's something about a slinky silk shirt that always feels so chic to me.

Citizens of Humanity Sloane Strapless Rib Bodysuit $148 $57 SHOP NOW The options for layering this ahead of spring and summer are endless. My personal favorite? Tucked away under a billowy white button-down for a peekaboo moment.

Noisy may Amanda Wide Leg Jeans $80 $46 SHOP NOW There's never been a baggy pair of jeans I've said no to—these included.

WAYF Double Knit Zip Cardigan $79 $55 SHOP NOW I'll take one of each color, please.

Free People Reya Ruched Long Sleeve Bodysuit $68 $47 SHOP NOW This color is called Hot Fudge, and honestly, I think I love it even more now.

WAYF Newton Check Double Breasted Blazer $118 $53 SHOP NOW Simply adorable.

Nordstrom Crystal Encrusted Hoops $45 $29 SHOP NOW As the famous saying goes, diamonds are a girl's best friend.

River Island Pencil Skirt $86 $60 SHOP NOW Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy would be proud.