I Live for Nordstrom's Epic Sales, and I'm Obsessing Over These Under-$100 Finds

Another year, another Nordstrom sale I simply can't stay away from. For the next few days, all of our editors' favorite brands like Skims, Levi's, and Madewell are on heavy discount—going up to 50% off— as part of Nordstrom's Winter Sale.

If you're like me and no-buy January was a bust, get ready to add more things to your cart. Lucky for you, I've spent the last four hours going 80 pages deep on Nordstrom's exhaustive sale section, searching for the most luxe-looking finds that will leave your friends doing a double take when you tell them you bought them for less than $100. If you think it's too good to be true, think again. The Nordstrom Winter Sale is eating this year. The only catch? The deals won't last forever.

Below, scroll and shop the best under-$100 finds from the Nordstrom Winter Sale, including irresistible shoes, swoon-worthy knits, and slouchy French girl–inspired denim.

Relaxed Waist Wide Leg Trousers
Open Edit
Relaxed Waist Wide Leg Trousers

No joke, I reach for these hero pants at least twice a week.

Moe Western Boot
Sam Edelman
Moe Western Boot

Khaite vibes for less than $100? Say less.

Relaxed Fit Blazer
Open Edit
Relaxed Fit Blazer

This slouchy blazer + a pair of simple jeans = outfit perfection.

Hamden Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Vince Camuto
Hamden Pointed Toe Slingback Pump

My jaw is on the floor.

Rib Polo Shirt
Caslon
Rib Polo Shirt

For just shy of $32, this polo shirt is a steal.

Cortez Sneaker
Nike
Cortez Sneaker

I own these sneakers, and yep, they're just as versatile as you'd think they are.

Hazel Pointed Toe Pump
Sam Edelman
Hazel Pointed Toe Pump

These trendy heels have been on my radar for the last few months.

Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

These are loved by our editors.

Stretch Crepe Wide Leg Pants
Vince Camuto
Stretch Crepe Wide Leg Pants

Get the quiet luxury look for under $85 with this pair of sleek white trousers.

Joselyn Lounge Cardigan
UGG
Joselyn Lounge Cardigan

So chic.

Button Cuff Crewneck Sweater
Halogen
Button Cuff Crewneck Sweater

This looks ultra-expensive for under $30.

Double Breasted Coat
Topshop
Double Breasted Coat

This rich-looking gray coat would go so well with any outfit.

Fits Everybody Long Sleeve Crewneck Dress
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Long Sleeve Crewneck Dress

This TikTok-viral dress is half off right now. Run, don't walk, to get yours before it sells out.

Rib Half Zip Sweater
Open Edit
Rib Half Zip Sweater

Cozy and cute—what more could you want?

Oversize Collared Bomber Jacket
Treasure & Bond
Oversize Collared Bomber Jacket

Hailey Bieber would approve of this affordable find.

Twist One-Shoulder Satin Blouse
WAYF
Twist One-Shoulder Satin Blouse

I already ordered this for my next night out downtown with my friends.

Modern Trench Coat
Bernardo
Modern Trench Coat

Okay, this looks rich.

Franklin High Waist Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants
BLANKNYC
Franklin High Waist Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants

These pants are an NYC staple among the cool-kid crowd.

Chiara Collared Wool & Silk Cardigan
Sophie Rue
Chiara Collared Wool & Silk Cardigan

Need. It. Now.

Dianna Non-Iron Cotton Shirt
Foxcroft
Dianna Non-Iron Cotton Shirt

You heard it here first: Pastel-pink button-down shirts will be the latest It item to own once spring rolls around.

Georgie Off the Shoulder Sweater
WAYF
Georgie Off the Shoulder Sweater

I could totally see you wearing this with a pair of simple jeans and sleek black ankle boots.

Lizzie Herringbone Oversize Blazer
VERO MODA
Lizzie Herringbone Oversize Blazer

Call it the Matilda Djerf effect or the Saint Laurent impact—big, boxy blazers will always be in style.

Two Tone Wide Leg Crop Jeans
Madewell
Two Tone Wide Leg Crop Jeans

I think I need these jeans in my life.

Pleated Chalk Stripe Wide Leg Pants
MANGO
Pleated Chalk Stripe Wide Leg Pants

These Mango pants are so versatile. Dress them up for a long day at the office or down for a busy day running errands.

Enzo Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Enzo Button-Up Shirt

There's something about a slinky silk shirt that always feels so chic to me.

Sloane Strapless Rib Bodysuit
Citizens of Humanity
Sloane Strapless Rib Bodysuit

The options for layering this ahead of spring and summer are endless. My personal favorite? Tucked away under a billowy white button-down for a peekaboo moment.

Amanda Wide Leg Jeans
Noisy may
Amanda Wide Leg Jeans

There's never been a baggy pair of jeans I've said no to—these included.

Double Knit Zip Cardigan
WAYF
Double Knit Zip Cardigan

I'll take one of each color, please.

Reya Ruched Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Free People
Reya Ruched Long Sleeve Bodysuit

This color is called Hot Fudge, and honestly, I think I love it even more now.

Newton Check Double Breasted Blazer
WAYF
Newton Check Double Breasted Blazer

Simply adorable.

Crystal Encrusted Hoops
Nordstrom
Crystal Encrusted Hoops

As the famous saying goes, diamonds are a girl's best friend.

Pencil Skirt
River Island
Pencil Skirt

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy would be proud.

Hailey Faux Leather Jacket with Faux Shearling Lining
Noisy may
Hailey Faux Leather Jacket With Faux Shearling Lining

I'll leave you with this luxe-looking find.

