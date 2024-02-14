I Live for Nordstrom's Epic Sales, and I'm Obsessing Over These Under-$100 Finds
Another year, another Nordstrom sale I simply can't stay away from. For the next few days, all of our editors' favorite brands like Skims, Levi's, and Madewell are on heavy discount—going up to 50% off— as part of Nordstrom's Winter Sale.
If you're like me and no-buy January was a bust, get ready to add more things to your cart. Lucky for you, I've spent the last four hours going 80 pages deep on Nordstrom's exhaustive sale section, searching for the most luxe-looking finds that will leave your friends doing a double take when you tell them you bought them for less than $100. If you think it's too good to be true, think again. The Nordstrom Winter Sale is eating this year. The only catch? The deals won't last forever.
Below, scroll and shop the best under-$100 finds from the Nordstrom Winter Sale, including irresistible shoes, swoon-worthy knits, and slouchy French girl–inspired denim.
No joke, I reach for these hero pants at least twice a week.
I own these sneakers, and yep, they're just as versatile as you'd think they are.
These trendy heels have been on my radar for the last few months.
Get the quiet luxury look for under $85 with this pair of sleek white trousers.
This TikTok-viral dress is half off right now. Run, don't walk, to get yours before it sells out.
Hailey Bieber would approve of this affordable find.
I already ordered this for my next night out downtown with my friends.
These pants are an NYC staple among the cool-kid crowd.
You heard it here first: Pastel-pink button-down shirts will be the latest It item to own once spring rolls around.
I could totally see you wearing this with a pair of simple jeans and sleek black ankle boots.
Call it the Matilda Djerf effect or the Saint Laurent impact—big, boxy blazers will always be in style.
These Mango pants are so versatile. Dress them up for a long day at the office or down for a busy day running errands.
There's something about a slinky silk shirt that always feels so chic to me.
The options for layering this ahead of spring and summer are endless. My personal favorite? Tucked away under a billowy white button-down for a peekaboo moment.
There's never been a baggy pair of jeans I've said no to—these included.
This color is called Hot Fudge, and honestly, I think I love it even more now.
I'll leave you with this luxe-looking find.
Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
