You Have Great Taste: I Tried the Basics WWW Readers Bought the Most Last Year, and I Loved These 9

If you're a regular Who What Wear reader, you've likely noticed our obsession with wardrobe basics. We're passionate about helping others discover their personal style through timeless, versatile pieces that transcend fleeting trends. While we always share our favorite buys, we also love learning which items you, our readers, gravitate toward the most. To find that out, we worked with our e-comm strategist team to gather data on last year's top-selling not-so-basic basics.

What we discovered was both fascinating and, in some ways, predictable: a shift toward building capsule wardrobes filled with elevated essentials. The most popular categories revealed a strong preference for tees and tanks—think classic white crewneck T-shirts that can be worn alone or layered under cozy sweaters and sleek jackets.

Next were denim and trousers, particularly high-rise, wide-leg jeans, and barrel jeans, as well as comfortable pull-on pants made from lightweight linen and luxe silk. Of course, knits were a standout, which is no surprise given that a well-curated closet often revolves around stylish crewneck knits and cardigans for much of the year.

Beyond the specific styles, we also unearthed some intriguing insights about the brands and retailers that caught your attention. H&M, Nordstrom, and Zara dominated, but we also saw It girl–favorite brands like Reformation, Free People, and The Row making their mark.

Inspired by these findings, I tested the 30 most bought pieces across all verticals before narrowing the list down to my top nine favorites. Scroll down to see which pieces made the final cut.

H&M Double-Breasted Blazer

Nikki wears a double-breasted blazer, silk skirt, and black boots.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: To be honest, I've never been an avid H&M shopper, but this double-breasted blazer has made me want to become one. I was delighted by how incredibly flattering the fit is, even with its oversize silhouette. It drapes perfectly, adding a touch of chic elegance while maintaining comfort. Plus, it runs true to size, which made my shopping experience enjoyable.

Shop the blazer:

Double-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Double-Breasted Blazer

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Nikki wears a red cardigan, gray trousers, and black heels.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: I don't like to admit it, but I'm a bit of a sweater snob. I put a lot of effort into finding affordable but expensive-looking knits. One that lived up to my expectations? Reformation's Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan. Its scoop neckline and dropped shoulders rested effortlessly, and the boxy fit was relaxed without being too baggy. Additionally, the fabric felt incredibly rich, so I was genuinely surprised when I learned it was priced at under $200.

Shop the sweater:

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

H&M Wide High Jeans

Nikki wears a navy cardigan, white jeans, and black heels.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: Now, it makes sense that over 500 WWW readers snapped up these jeans last year. They hug the waist and hips flawlessly while offering a relaxed fit through the thighs and lower legs, striking the perfect balance between comfort and sophistication. I fell in love with them not only for their impeccable fit but also because they run true to size and puddle perfectly around the ankle—even for my petite five-foot frame.

Shop the jeans:

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

H&M Cotton T-Shirt

Nikki wears a white t-shirt, jeans, and black heels.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: Given the under-$10 price tag, I expected this tee to be sheer and uncomfortable. However, it turned out to be quite the opposite. The quality is surprisingly good, and there's no visible trace of a bra underneath. The arm length and neckline fit well. Follow my lead and stock up on two or three while they're still available.

Shop the T-shirt:

Cotton T-Shirt
H&M
Cotton T-Shirt

J.Crew Gwyneth Slip Skirt

Nikki wears a white button-down shirt, silk skirt, sheer tights, and black heels.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: This slip skirt looks incredibly expensive, which is why it's often sold out. Its flattering, body-hugging silhouette paired with high-quality satin fabric creates a classic look. My favorite feature is the thick, stretchy waistband that is discreetly positioned on the inside. This small yet practical detail is a major win because it supports my midriff, allowing me to feel comfortable all day.

Shop the skirt:

Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Floral Luster Charmeuse
J.Crew
Gwyneth Slip Skirt

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

Nikki wears a white button-down shirt, barrel-leg jeans, and ankle boots.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: One piece that both Who What Wear editors and readers can't get enough of is We the Free's Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans. These jeans feature a mid-rise waistline, sitting right at the belly button. Although roomy, they remain flattering. It's important to note that these jeans tend to run large, so size down if you want a more fitted appearance.

Shop the jeans:

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
We The Free
Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

Zara Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

Nikki wears Zara's leather bomber jacket and jeans.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: Lately, it feels as though every celebrity has been spotted donning Saint Laurent's stylish new leather bomber jacket. However, if you're like me and your budget doesn't quite stretch that far, fear not—Zara has you covered with an incredible alternative. This jacket boasts the same oversize, effortlessly rugged aesthetic and exudes a chic, designer flair when paired with your favorite jeans or midi skirt.

Shop the jacket:

zara,

zara
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flats

Nikki wears Reformation's Bethany flats.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: Reformation's Bethany Ballet Flats are the Parisian-inspired shoes your wardrobe needs. They are crafted from soft, buttery leather for immense comfort and feature an edgy silver buckle across the top of the foot for a polished finish.

Shop the flats:

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flats

FP Movement Hit the Slopes Fleece Jacket

Nikki wears Free People's fleece and jeans.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: This fleece has been on my radar since I saw Kaia Gerber wearing it in 2023. It wasn't until this month that I finally managed to get my hands on it, and I'm so happy I did. It has become my go-to for heading to the gym, the supermarket, and meeting friends for coffee. It is warm, soft, chic, and not too heavy. Despite constantly being introduced in new colorways, they sell out quickly, so get one.

Shop the fleece:

Hit the Slopes Fleece Jacket
FP Movement
Hit the Slopes Fleece Jacket

Shop more of WWW readers' top wardrobe basics:

Crop Stretch Cotton Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Crop Stretch Cotton Trench Coat

Perfect for transitional-weather dressing.

Full Length Trf Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jeans
ZARA
Full Length TRF Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Wide-leg jeans are trending this year, and the fashion crowd can't get enough.

Basic Soft Knit Sweater
ZARA
Basic Soft Knit Sweater

This comes in five gorgeous neutral tones.

Arazio Kitten Heel Bootie
Nordstrom
Arazio Kitten Heel Booties

These will be the hardest-working shoes in your wardrobe.

Fine-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan

Want to re-create a runway look for under $50? Grab a gray cardigan and a maxi skirt.

Satin Effect Midi Skirt
ZARA
Satin Effect Midi Skirt

Zara's slip skirt is an automatic way to look elegant on a budget.

Vintage Rib Shelf-Bra Tank Top
J.Crew
Vintage Rib Shelf-Bra Tank Top

A tank top that doesn't need a bra? Sign me up.

Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants
Caslon
Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants

These look way more expensive than they are. 

Bliss Briefs
Natori
Bliss Briefs

Over 1000 Nordstrom shoppers give these briefs 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Mini Dress Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Mini Dress

A capsule wardrobe isn't complete without an LBD.

Sylvia Knee High Boot
Sam Edelman
Sylvia Knee High Boots

Footwear doesn't get more classic than these.

Essentials Stepny Wool and Cashmere-Blend Turtleneck Sweater
THE ROW
Essentials Stepny Wool and Cashmere-Blend Turtleneck Sweater

Who wouldn't want a sleek sweater from The Row?

Pleated Skirt
H&M
Pleated Skirt

My goal this spring is to look graceful and polished, so I'm adding a pleated skirt to my wardrobe.

MW, The Greta Ballet Flat
Madewell
The Greta Ballet Flats

These flats epitomize Parisian-chic style. You'll want them on hand come spring to wear with all your lightweight jeans, skirts, and dresses.

Water Repellent Puffer Jacket
ZARA
Water Repellent Puffer Jacket

I tried on this jacket, and while it didn't make it into my top nine favorites, I still loved it. It's lightweight, which is great for the period between winter and spring, and the collarless design creates a very flattering neckline.

Pants With a High Waist
ZARA
Pants With a High Waist

Found: your new elegant pants for work.

Tasha Tank
Reformation
Tasha Tank

A few years ago, our readers loved Reformation's Dusk Top, but now, they're into the ribbed Tasha Tank, and I'm all for it.

Sl 72 Sneaker
adidas
SL 72 Sneakers

Forget about Sambas; these '70s-style sneakers are gaining popularity for their sporty appearance. Despite being casual footwear, they are incredibly versatile and can be paired with jeans and a leather bomber jacket like Bella Hadid or with shorts and a fur coat like Suki Waterhouse.

Pointelle-Knit Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
LESET
Pointelle-Knit Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

I'm not surprised that this Leset T-shirt made the cut. The brand is loved by stylish celebrities such as Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lawrence, Kaia Gerber, and Hailey Bieber, among others.

Pure Luxe Underwire T-Shirt Bra
Natori
Pure Luxe Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Readers of WWW appreciate items that elevate the basics. This bra does just that with its elegant lace straps, transforming a simple piece into something special.

