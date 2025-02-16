You Have Great Taste: I Tried the Basics WWW Readers Bought the Most Last Year, and I Loved These 9

If you're a regular Who What Wear reader, you've likely noticed our obsession with wardrobe basics. We're passionate about helping others discover their personal style through timeless, versatile pieces that transcend fleeting trends. While we always share our favorite buys, we also love learning which items you, our readers, gravitate toward the most. To find that out, we worked with our e-comm strategist team to gather data on last year's top-selling not-so-basic basics.

What we discovered was both fascinating and, in some ways, predictable: a shift toward building capsule wardrobes filled with elevated essentials. The most popular categories revealed a strong preference for tees and tanks—think classic white crewneck T-shirts that can be worn alone or layered under cozy sweaters and sleek jackets.

Next were denim and trousers, particularly high-rise, wide-leg jeans, and barrel jeans, as well as comfortable pull-on pants made from lightweight linen and luxe silk. Of course, knits were a standout, which is no surprise given that a well-curated closet often revolves around stylish crewneck knits and cardigans for much of the year.

Beyond the specific styles, we also unearthed some intriguing insights about the brands and retailers that caught your attention. H&M, Nordstrom, and Zara dominated, but we also saw It girl–favorite brands like Reformation, Free People, and The Row making their mark.

Inspired by these findings, I tested the 30 most bought pieces across all verticals before narrowing the list down to my top nine favorites. Scroll down to see which pieces made the final cut.

H&M Double-Breasted Blazer

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: To be honest, I've never been an avid H&M shopper, but this double-breasted blazer has made me want to become one. I was delighted by how incredibly flattering the fit is, even with its oversize silhouette. It drapes perfectly, adding a touch of chic elegance while maintaining comfort. Plus, it runs true to size, which made my shopping experience enjoyable.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: I don't like to admit it, but I'm a bit of a sweater snob. I put a lot of effort into finding affordable but expensive-looking knits. One that lived up to my expectations? Reformation's Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan. Its scoop neckline and dropped shoulders rested effortlessly, and the boxy fit was relaxed without being too baggy. Additionally, the fabric felt incredibly rich, so I was genuinely surprised when I learned it was priced at under $200.

H&M Wide High Jeans

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: Now, it makes sense that over 500 WWW readers snapped up these jeans last year. They hug the waist and hips flawlessly while offering a relaxed fit through the thighs and lower legs, striking the perfect balance between comfort and sophistication. I fell in love with them not only for their impeccable fit but also because they run true to size and puddle perfectly around the ankle—even for my petite five-foot frame.

H&M Cotton T-Shirt

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: Given the under-$10 price tag, I expected this tee to be sheer and uncomfortable. However, it turned out to be quite the opposite. The quality is surprisingly good, and there's no visible trace of a bra underneath. The arm length and neckline fit well. Follow my lead and stock up on two or three while they're still available.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: This slip skirt looks incredibly expensive, which is why it's often sold out. Its flattering, body-hugging silhouette paired with high-quality satin fabric creates a classic look. My favorite feature is the thick, stretchy waistband that is discreetly positioned on the inside. This small yet practical detail is a major win because it supports my midriff, allowing me to feel comfortable all day.

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: One piece that both Who What Wear editors and readers can't get enough of is We the Free's Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans. These jeans feature a mid-rise waistline, sitting right at the belly button. Although roomy, they remain flattering. It's important to note that these jeans tend to run large, so size down if you want a more fitted appearance.

Zara Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: Lately, it feels as though every celebrity has been spotted donning Saint Laurent's stylish new leather bomber jacket. However, if you're like me and your budget doesn't quite stretch that far, fear not—Zara has you covered with an incredible alternative. This jacket boasts the same oversize, effortlessly rugged aesthetic and exudes a chic, designer flair when paired with your favorite jeans or midi skirt.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flats

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: Reformation's Bethany Ballet Flats are the Parisian-inspired shoes your wardrobe needs. They are crafted from soft, buttery leather for immense comfort and feature an edgy silver buckle across the top of the foot for a polished finish.

FP Movement Hit the Slopes Fleece Jacket

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: This fleece has been on my radar since I saw Kaia Gerber wearing it in 2023. It wasn't until this month that I finally managed to get my hands on it, and I'm so happy I did. It has become my go-to for heading to the gym, the supermarket, and meeting friends for coffee. It is warm, soft, chic, and not too heavy. Despite constantly being introduced in new colorways, they sell out quickly, so get one.

Nordstrom Crop Stretch Cotton Trench Coat $179 $98 SHOP NOW Perfect for transitional-weather dressing.

ZARA Full Length TRF Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jeans $50 SHOP NOW Wide-leg jeans are trending this year, and the fashion crowd can't get enough.

ZARA Basic Soft Knit Sweater $48 SHOP NOW This comes in five gorgeous neutral tones.

Nordstrom Arazio Kitten Heel Booties $60 SHOP NOW These will be the hardest-working shoes in your wardrobe.

H&M Fine-Knit Cardigan $15 SHOP NOW Want to re-create a runway look for under $50? Grab a gray cardigan and a maxi skirt.

ZARA Satin Effect Midi Skirt $40 SHOP NOW Zara's slip skirt is an automatic way to look elegant on a budget.

J.Crew Vintage Rib Shelf-Bra Tank Top $40 $20 SHOP NOW A tank top that doesn't need a bra? Sign me up.

Caslon Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants $60 SHOP NOW These look way more expensive than they are.

Natori Bliss Briefs $20 SHOP NOW Over 1000 Nordstrom shoppers give these briefs 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Zw Collection Mini Dress $12 SHOP NOW A capsule wardrobe isn't complete without an LBD.

Sam Edelman Sylvia Knee High Boots $200 SHOP NOW Footwear doesn't get more classic than these.

THE ROW Essentials Stepny Wool and Cashmere-Blend Turtleneck Sweater $950 SHOP NOW Who wouldn't want a sleek sweater from The Row?

H&M Pleated Skirt $25 SHOP NOW My goal this spring is to look graceful and polished, so I'm adding a pleated skirt to my wardrobe.

Madewell The Greta Ballet Flats $98 SHOP NOW These flats epitomize Parisian-chic style. You'll want them on hand come spring to wear with all your lightweight jeans, skirts, and dresses.

ZARA Water Repellent Puffer Jacket $60 SHOP NOW I tried on this jacket, and while it didn't make it into my top nine favorites, I still loved it. It's lightweight, which is great for the period between winter and spring, and the collarless design creates a very flattering neckline.

ZARA Pants With a High Waist $46 SHOP NOW Found: your new elegant pants for work.

Reformation Tasha Tank $48 SHOP NOW A few years ago, our readers loved Reformation's Dusk Top, but now, they're into the ribbed Tasha Tank, and I'm all for it.

adidas SL 72 Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW Forget about Sambas; these '70s-style sneakers are gaining popularity for their sporty appearance. Despite being casual footwear, they are incredibly versatile and can be paired with jeans and a leather bomber jacket like Bella Hadid or with shorts and a fur coat like Suki Waterhouse.

LESET Pointelle-Knit Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt $78 SHOP NOW I'm not surprised that this Leset T-shirt made the cut. The brand is loved by stylish celebrities such as Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lawrence, Kaia Gerber, and Hailey Bieber, among others.