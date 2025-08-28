The last week of August might still technically be summer, but let’s be honest, it’s essentially September, which means it's autumn. And I don’t know about you, but I’m officially ready for London to get chilly. My flip-flops and seasonal, bright prints need packing away, ready to be replaced with cold-weather staples such as warm chocolate brown loafers, dark-wash denim and soft cosy knits.
Turns out, there's one place I can head to to get all of the above and more: H&M. With so many elevated, new-in H&M pieces popping up all over my socials (Hollie Mercedes at Copenhagen fashion week, I'm looking at you!), yesterday, I headed to the showroom with one goal in mind: seeking out the chicness which has infiltrated my feed. And as it turns out, it was H&M's Studio Pre-autumn capsule that had everything I needed. Having launched in 2013, the brand's Stockholm atelier now delivers a new collection every few months. This time round, the focus is on Copenhagen. Specifically, the laid-back, fashion-forward energy that the city is known for.
“The most recent capsule has a tailored but lived-in feel, like it’s been effortlessly curated over time,” says Kathrin Deutsch, H&M Studio Collection Designer. With a strong focus on texture, the team blended “leather and knits, and combined them with denim, lace, and mesh” to craft a modern, elevated capsule that feels wearable but incredibly elevated, too.
The newest collection includes buttery brown leather (as seen on Hollie herself), a sculpted fitted cardigan with a delicate ruffle, relaxed denim jeans and a sleeveless patchwork indigo top, among others. The more I saw, the more impressed I became. Each piece feels like an ideal cold-weather wardrobe addition—strong on its own and even better styled with the rest of my capsule.
An online exclusive only, I knew this was a collection you needed to see. So, I took some pics and ran back to tell you all about the seven pieces from the H&M Studio Pre-autumn capsule I’ll be investing in. Scroll down to see my top picks, read my review and shop the collection yourself.
The Most Expensive-Looking H&M Pre-autumn 2025 Studio Pieces:
1. Indigo Top + Jeans
Style Notes: I can’t lie, alongside the suede jacket (more on that below), this set was, hands down, my favourite of the bunch. Let’s start with the top. I tried it in a size small and was pleasantly surprised by the amount of give. I would say I'm a true medium, so I'd recommend sizing down. Its asymmetric finish and subtle slit are thoughtful details that add a premium touch, making it look a lot more expensive than its £45 tag. I’m already imagining it styled over a thin knit turtleneck, with a mini skirt and boots in autumn and know it'll look just as chic as it does paired with the matching jeans.
Now onto said jeans—I tried a medium and was genuinely impressed. I pride myself on being able to spot high-quality denim when I see it and my expectations were beyond exceeded. Thick and structured, yet with just the right amount of give, these jeans can be worn mid-rise with a belt or slung low for that laid-back, lived-in feel the collection was designed around.
Shop the Look:
Two-Toned Denim Top
Two-Toned Straight-Leg Jeans
I have been thinking about these jeans every day.
2. Suede Jacket
Style Notes: When I discovered that the suede jacket I couldn't take my eyes off at CHFW was from H&M, I knew I had to try it on. Spoiler alert: I was very impressed. Trying a medium, I found this jacket was perfectly oversized: roomy enough to layer over a thick knit in winter, but still ideal as a throw-on-and-go layer this autumn. Its cropped cut and washed brown colour aren't details I’m usually drawn to, but the more I styled it, the more it worked. For me, it strikes that perfect balance of being unique enough to stand out yet versatile enough to blend seamlessly into the rest of my wardrobe, two things I always consider when making an investment purchase, whatever the price tag.
Shop the Look:
Washed-Look Suede Jacket
The leather jacket of my dreams!
3. Knit Cardigan
Style Notes: With layering as on-trend as ever, there couldn’t be a better time to invest in a cardigan. My personal style usually leans towards looser, oversized silhouettes, so I was initially sceptical about trying on this fitted cardigan, but once again, I was pleasantly surprised. Made from a soft alpaca-blend, its asymmetric, sculptural design is undeniably cool, but still minimalist to be worn every day. I tried the size small for a more fitted look, but if you're after the same level of detail with a bit more room, I’d recommend sizing up.
Shop the Look:
Alpaca-Blend Cardigan
Size up for a less fitted look.
4. Wool-Blend Jumper + Circle Mini Skirt
Style Notes: I’m always on the lookout for a great, relaxed jumper. With its beige-grey tone, raised seams, ribbed crew neck and ribbed trim at the cuffs and hem, it already ticks a lot of my boxes. What really sold me was that it has a secret, standout detail: discreet openings at the back of the arms that allow you to convert the jumper from long-sleeved to short with a simple tie. I tried the jumper in a small and the fit was perfect, so I'd recommend sizing down. Note: if you are just looking for a classic grey knit, this probably isn't it, but if you want something a little different, it's 100% worth a try.
Now for the skirt. I’ll always be a sucker for a mini, but I was on the fence with this one until I tried it on. It reminded me a little of a school uniform skirt, or something I'd wear back in year 11. However, a skater-style circular mini in a textured weave it held its structure flawlessly. I acutally love the way it looks with the jumper, but I thought I could also wear it with a shirt or tee. And I love how it's styled on the model with heels, too.
Shop the Look:
Wool-Blend Jumper
This has gone straight into my basket.
Circle Skirt
I never thought I'd say this but I'm here for the skater skirt!
5. Polo
Style Notes: This might not look like the most exciting piece ever, but trust me when I say it's so comfy and easy to wear. Made from 100% heavyweight cotton in a washed ombré plum shade, it features a contrasting twill collar, dropped shoulders and long sleeves. I'd style it with jeans, a mini skirt, or even layered over something unexpected like a lace skirt. I tried on a small, but would normally be a medium, so don't worry about sizing up for a relaxed fit. H&M has already done the work for you!
Shop the Polo:
Polo Shirt
How chic!
Shop the Rest of the Capsule:
Circle-Skirt Shift Dress
I'f you're bigger busted like me, I'd advise you to size up!
Draped Mesh Top
A mesh top is always a good idea.
Ruffle-Trim Lace Dress
I'f you're looking for a show stopper, look no further!