The Amazon Big Spring Sale is officially here. My colleague just shared her favorite picks from the Amazon event, and I thought I'd enter the chat with my list of the best finds. Yes, I typically highlight strictly fashion pieces, but I wanted to create an edit of everything I'm into. So yes, the curation below is slightly random with a mix of different types of picks.
Clearly, there are style pieces, including trendy items (FYI, I bought the now-on-sale faux-fur scarf from Amazon featured above over the winter and wore it repeatedly), elevated basics (hi, Levi's jeans and matching sets), cool sneakers (looking at you, Adidas), and workout essentials. I also found amazing beauty deals at up to 40% off (ahem, It hair tool). Oh, looking for new travel staples? I have you covered. Anyway, enough chatting, there's Amazon shopping to do. Enjoy.
My Shopping Director-Approved Picks From the Amazon Sale
adidas
Grand Court Low Tops
Hi, low-profile sneakers.
SUUKSESS
Cashmere-Blend Oversized Sweater
Dyson
Supersonic Nural™ Hair Dryer
Wear this as a set or mix and match the pieces.
Philips Sonicare
Protectiveclean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Everyone in my family uses this toothbrush. And I'm pretty sure my dentist approves.
Levi's
501 Original Fit Jeans
BAGAIL
10 Set Packing Cubes
Best-selling packing cubes on sale!
ONDO
Low-Cut No Show Socks, 4 Pack
If I want the no-show look, these are the socks I wear. They actually don't slip and are super breathable.
THE GYM PEOPLE
Thick High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets
Travelers Club
Chicago Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage
This suitcase has 4.2 stars with over 37,000 reviews.
ANRABESS
Short-Sleeve Sweater
A short-sleeve sweater is always chic.
Bissell
Little Green Mini Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner