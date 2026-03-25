I'm a Shopping Director—This Is My Random (But Excellent) List of What's Worth It From the Amazon Big Spring Sale

This hair tool! That jacket!

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Amazon Sale picks
(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols)
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The Amazon Big Spring Sale is officially here. My colleague just shared her favorite picks from the Amazon event, and I thought I'd enter the chat with my list of the best finds. Yes, I typically highlight strictly fashion pieces, but I wanted to create an edit of everything I'm into. So yes, the curation below is slightly random with a mix of different types of picks.

faux fur scarf

(Image credit: @bobbyschuessler)

Clearly, there are style pieces, including trendy items (FYI, I bought the now-on-sale faux-fur scarf from Amazon featured above over the winter and wore it repeatedly), elevated basics (hi, Levi's jeans and matching sets), cool sneakers (looking at you, Adidas), and workout essentials. I also found amazing beauty deals at up to 40% off (ahem, It hair tool). Oh, looking for new travel staples? I have you covered. Anyway, enough chatting, there's Amazon shopping to do. Enjoy.

My Shopping Director-Approved Picks From the Amazon Sale