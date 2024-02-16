I've Been a Fashion Buyer for Over 10 Years—These Are the Key Items on My Spring 2024 Wish List

Unless you’ve been living under a not-so-fashionable rock, you probably already know and follow Studio B on Instagram. Started by fashion buyer Bethany Rowntree six years ago, Studio B was once an online treasure trove of a store that Bethany hand-curated, showcasing small and emerging fashion brands that she loved herself and knew her customer base would love, too. Fast forward to 2023 and Bethany rebranded the online shopping destination as a social-first platform, becoming a directory of fabulous pieces and brands that she shares daily with her 60,000 followers and ample Substack readers. With years of buying expertise under her belt and a loyal audience who can’t wait to see what she finds next, who better to share their spring 2024 wish list? Bethany, the floor is yours…

Okay, so I know we’ve been (and may still be) in hibernation mode, but I'm starting to feel a little spring in my step! These slightly lighter evenings have got me looking ahead and thinking about what I want to wear for the new season. I love rewearing pieces from previous years and scouring resale sites, but I find a little new-in refresh is sometimes needed to help breathe some new life into a capsule wardrobe.

I must admit that I'm feeling quite giddy at the thought of shedding some layers, and a spring coat has been on my radar for some time now. As has a practical (but pretty) bag, spring-ready shoes, delicious denim, heart and flower motifs and some key statement pieces. Not to blow my own trumpet (I’m imagining one with bows on), but my spring picks below have got me pretty excited, and I know they'll see me through summer too. Bring on the colourful clothes!

Shop Bethany's Spring 2024 Edit:

Aligne Luna Volume Ankle Length Skirt £99 SHOP NOW I've been after the perfect denim midi skirt since last summer. The straight-fit, long-length styles that were everywhere didn’t suit my shape though, and I’d had a flowing '70s-style one in my head instead. Hello, Aligne!

Arket Tie-Detail Denim Jacket £139 SHOP NOW A denim jacket is a spring staple, and the tie-back on this one got me. Yes, I shall be tying it in a bow just like this. Bows for spring? What would Miranda Priestly say?

Mango Rhinestone Ballerinas £50 SHOP NOW Mesh shoes are going to be everywhere this spring (thank you, Alaïa), and I love this embellished pair which has just come back in stock at Mango. I think the nude colour looks so classy-cool—very Loeffler Randall, but you know, more affordable.

Raey 31" Dad Organic-Cotton Boyfriend Jeans £160 SHOP NOW Like every other fashion person, I'm going to wax lyrical about Raey denim. The quality, weight and comfort make these jeans just the best, and they're such a good price point for premium denim. In my opinion, Raey's quality is far superior to brands twice or even three times the price. I feel the need for a really great wide-leg pair for spring that will see me through the whole year.

Raey Gait Organic-Cotton Blend Super Wide-Leg Jeans £160 SHOP NOW I like both the relaxed boyfriend pair above and this Gait style. The only thing to note is that Raey's sizing comes up pretty big; I've sized down two sizes before, so I'd recommend starting with trying one size down to begin with.

Stine Goya Kinsley Top in Peonies £209 SHOP NOW Who doesn’t love a co-ord set, especially a Stine Goya one? I used to stock this brand when Studio B was my online store and it’s always been a favourite of mine. When I think of a colourful Danish brand, Stine Goya springs to mind.

Stine Goya Isra Pants in Peonies £191 SHOP NOW These trousers are also so comfy, and I love the volume on the blouse. The brand has released both styles before and I already have them.

Cecilie Bahnsen Maxi Dress £29 SHOP NOW Price shown is rental price. As mentioned, I also shop resale. I think we all know the wonders of Vinted by now (search a specific item or brand and you’ll be surprised what gems you find), but I also recommend trying Depop, eBay, Vestiaire Collective and rental sites. Did you know that Matches has launched rental too? I also have some go-to preloved and vintage small businesses I can tell you about next time, but for now, actor Anna Shaffer had me searching for this Cecilie Bahnsen number from last year. And I found it!

Dissh Tilly Linen Longline Vest £130 SHOP NOW I think I’ve found the perfect longline waistcoat. If you liked Posse’s Emma Vest (a sell-out last summer, which is back, by the way) but were looking for a bit of an update, I love the smaller buttons on this one.

La Veste Pippi Pants £170 SHOP NOW Okay, I love the name, and how fun are these snazzy stripes?! I’m always after a jazzy trouser for the days I'm bored of jeans and fancy making passers-by smile. I love the thought of these with a loose linen shirt, wide-collar blouse, waistcoat-style vest or simply an oversized tee. See—so wearable.

Parfois Resin Heart Earrings £16 SHOP NOW I can’t guarantee these are going to be high-quality, but for £16, how loveable are they?

FARM RIO ACTIVE Red Flower Texture Knit Cardigan £310 SHOP NOW I know we’re talking spring, but that doesn’t automatically equal warm and sunny days in the UK. Sorry for the lack of optimism, but does anyone remember how cold it still was last April? Red is a big colour trend that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, and I can’t get this Farm Rio cardi off my mind. From aircon to airplane to al fresco aperitivo, this knit will have your back.

Assouline Ibiza Bohemia £85 £60 SHOP NOW Yes, I've randomly added a book, but I've been after this coffee-table bible for ages and have never seen it on sale before. Ibiza is my place, but Net-a-Porter has every desirable destination in the sale.

Sandra Alexandra Love See Through Red Glass Ring £60 SHOP NOW If someone could buy this for me this Valentine's week I’d be very happy. I’ll happily buy it for myself though—show yourself some love!

Oli Fleur Silk Pink Wrap Dress £360 SHOP NOW My heart has been set on this dress ever since I discovered Oli towards the end of last year. Everything is handmade in East London by Olivia (who is lovely, by the way). I feel like this shape will look amazing on everyone, can be styled for any season (with a roll neck and boots now and sandals come summer) and the pink checked silk looks something special.

Sissel Edelbo Rose Suzani Coat €280 SHOP NOW Spring certainly needs a coat and why not have a statement one, look out for the strawberries and the giant yin yang! A kimono style, with the most amazing embroidery, from this French brand who I love for unique, vintage looking pieces. This will see you right through summer too (for when those long light nights turn chilly).

Nicole Saldana Isabel Shoes $210 SHOP NOW A new discovery to me but how cute are these! Just add frilly socks. And yes, having seen Poor Things recently may be influencing my spring style choices somewhat.

Cahu The Pratique €250 SHOP NOW Sorry to use that phrase, but it seemed fitting! Honestly, at first glance I thought this was Celine when I saw one IRL at the weekend. Genius thing is they’re made from the same coated PVC material as bouncy castles, seriously! Durable, wipe clean, and long lasting, so you can chuck this around everywhere you go (desk to drinks, beach to bar, tube to town).