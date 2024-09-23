I'm a Mom of Two Little Ones—30 Chic, Easy, and Reliable Fashion and Beauty Picks I Swear By

As a mom of two little ones, I am very familiar with the struggle to summon the energy to have a semblance of a fashion moment. In order to make my morning routine more effective in that regard, I have decided to be more intentional in what I keep on hand in both my closet and beauty bag—the idea being to have a solid set of classic pieces, with some trendy moments mixed in, that I can reach for when getting ready. Including a low-lift selection of beauty products that yield high results in the please-make-me-look-rested department.

With that in mind, I broke down my top fashion and beauty finds of the moment below. Think effortless button-downs, cool jeans, and standout dresses alongside effective skincare, glow-boosting makeup, and other essentials. Keep scrolling to discover and shop 30 chic, easy, and reliable fashion and beauty picks that I swear by as a busy mom.

Fashion

& Other Stories, Stripe Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress
& Other Stories
Stripe Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress

This dress is effortless, looks designer, and makes a subtle statement. A triple-win in my book.

501® '90s Straight Leg Ankle Jeans
Levi's
501 '90s Straight Leg Ankle Jeans

Levi's will never let you down. These classic jeans add a cool vibe to any look.

Matisse Basilio Heeled Mule
Matisse
Basilio Heeled Mule

Comfy and chic? Yes, please. They also give off major French-girl vibes.

Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin

Is this not a perfect blue button-down shirt? The styling possibilities are endless.

Classic Hoop Earrings - Mini
Ana Luisa
Classic Hoop Earrings Mini

A timeless hoop earring always helps me feel more put-together.

Strapless Linen Dress
Endless Rose
Strapless Linen Dress

This dress silhouette never fails at making you look elegant in an instant. It will become an instant go-to for your next wedding guest look.

Belted Leather Tote
TOTEME
Belted Leather Tote

Sleek and practical for carrying the essentials and all the random kid things I end up with.

Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater

Cashmere is forever, and this red shade makes it a standout. I love how a luxe piece is an immediate confidence-booster.

Mac Coat
Good American
Mac Coat

A great trench instantly elevates any look. Even a basic tee and sweatpants at school drop-off.

Onitsuka Tiger Tokuten 'white Blue Gum' 1183a907-202
Onitsuka Tiger
Tokuten Sneakers

I fell in love with these over the summer. They are nice break from my usual Sambas.

H&M, Oversized Poplin Shirt
H&M
Oversized Poplin Shirt

No need to convince you of how often a white button-down will come in handy.

Satin Long Skirt
MANGO
Satin Long Skirt

You can never go wrong with a classic black slip skirt. It can easily be dressed up or down, and it can be worn year-round.

Herringbone Oversize Blazer
Treasure & Bond
Herringbone Oversize Blazer

Another piece you can wear forever. I want it in all three colors.

Classic Striped Oversized Crewneck
Free People
Classic Striped Oversized Crewneck

This whole look is a winner. I love the slouchy fit of the top and the contrasting colors.

Micah Tie Waist Wide Leg Pants
Reformation
Micah Tie Waist Wide Leg Pants

I love when I find relaxed pants that are incredibly comfortable without sacrificing style.

Beauty

Naturium Dew-Glow Moisturizer Spf 50 - 1.7oz
Naturium
Dew-Glow Moisturizer SPF 50

I am hooked on this SPF moisturizer. Not only does it provide a dewy glow, but true to its name, it serves as a solid primer.

MERIT, Clean Lash Lengthening Tubing Mascara
MERIT
Clean Lash Lengthening Tubing Mascara

I am obsessed. This mascara quickly thickens and lengthens my lashes in a way that doesn't look overdone. Plus, it lasts all day without flaking.

Shade Slick Gelée Sheer Tinted Lip Oil
MERIT
Shade Slick Gelée Sheer Tinted Lip Oil

There's something so fun about this color. Plus, it keeps my lips looking plump with ease.

Cc+ Cream Full Coverage Color Correcting Foundation With Spf 50+
IT Cosmetics
Cc+ Cream Full Coverage Color Correcting Foundation With Spf 50+

I am a full-coverage girl, through and through. This makes my skin look even while still looking like skin.

Missing Person Hand Cream
PHLUR
Missing Person Hand Cream

My cuticles are major fans of this lotion. It smells phenomenal, and it's one of my go-to gifts as of late.

Pore Clarifying Toner
Saturday Skin
Pore Clarifying Toner

This toner has 10% glycolic acid that keeps my skin clear and smooth. I have had a terrible journey with acne, and I swear a dab of this makes a breakout heal incredibly fast.

Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer
IT Cosmetics
Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer

This under-eye concealer is a godsend for covering up dark circles. It makes me look like I've truly had a great night of sleep—something I don't get often.

Versed Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream - 1.5oz 
Versed
Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream

While this might be too rich for most people year-round, my skin drinks it up during all the seasons. It's great for acne-prone skin like mine.

Skin Mimetic Microsuede Bronzer
MAKE Beauty
Skin Mimetic Microsuede Bronzer

I use this bronzer every day both as an eye shadow and to add some color to my cheeks. It's buildable and super easy to apply.

Signature Lip Lightweight Satin Lipstick
MERIT
Signature Lip Lightweight Satin Lipstick

The perfect '90s-inspired nude shade that's great for everyday wear.

Versed, Wash It Out Gel Face Cleanser
Versed
Wash It Out Gel Face Cleanser

This is so gentle and works wonders at getting my face clean without leaving it feeling stripped.

Pinks Nail Polish
Essie
Pinks Nail Polish

This has been my go-to nail polish for years. It's a true classic and always gets me compliments.

Perfect Finish Hd Powder
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Perfect Finish Hd Powder

This affordable finishing powder helps me keep shine only where I want it. It's also great at minimizing the look of pores and for keeping the concealer over my pesky breakouts covered all day.

Eau De Parfum Spray
Chloé
Eau De Parfum Spray

This may not be the latest of-the-moment fragrance, but I couldn't care less. The clean-smelling scent is so pretty, and I always get asked what I am wearing.

Annie International Easy Style Professional 2 Way Boar Bristle Hair Brush
Annie International
2 Way Boar Bristle Hair Brush

This affordable brush is great to have around since it keeps my hair looking smooth and shiny, and it helps to tame flyaways.

Jennifer Camp Forbes
Jennifer Camp Forbes

Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently an editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.

