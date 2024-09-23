I'm a Mom of Two Little Ones—30 Chic, Easy, and Reliable Fashion and Beauty Picks I Swear By

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items.

As a mom of two little ones, I am very familiar with the struggle to summon the energy to have a semblance of a fashion moment. In order to make my morning routine more effective in that regard, I have decided to be more intentional in what I keep on hand in both my closet and beauty bag—the idea being to have a solid set of classic pieces, with some trendy moments mixed in, that I can reach for when getting ready. Including a low-lift selection of beauty products that yield high results in the please-make-me-look-rested department.

With that in mind, I broke down my top fashion and beauty finds of the moment below. Think effortless button-downs, cool jeans, and standout dresses alongside effective skincare, glow-boosting makeup, and other essentials. Keep scrolling to discover and shop 30 chic, easy, and reliable fashion and beauty picks that I swear by as a busy mom.

Fashion

& Other Stories Stripe Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress $199 SHOP NOW This dress is effortless, looks designer, and makes a subtle statement. A triple-win in my book.

Levi's 501 '90s Straight Leg Ankle Jeans $98 SHOP NOW Levi's will never let you down. These classic jeans add a cool vibe to any look.

Matisse Basilio Heeled Mule $120 SHOP NOW Comfy and chic? Yes, please. They also give off major French-girl vibes.

J.Crew Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin $98 $60 SHOP NOW Is this not a perfect blue button-down shirt? The styling possibilities are endless.

Ana Luisa Classic Hoop Earrings Mini $135 SHOP NOW A timeless hoop earring always helps me feel more put-together.

Endless Rose Strapless Linen Dress $150 SHOP NOW This dress silhouette never fails at making you look elegant in an instant. It will become an instant go-to for your next wedding guest look.

TOTEME Belted Leather Tote $1340 SHOP NOW Sleek and practical for carrying the essentials and all the random kid things I end up with.

J.Crew Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater $158 SHOP NOW Cashmere is forever, and this red shade makes it a standout. I love how a luxe piece is an immediate confidence-booster.

Good American Mac Coat $199 SHOP NOW A great trench instantly elevates any look. Even a basic tee and sweatpants at school drop-off.

Onitsuka Tiger Tokuten Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW I fell in love with these over the summer. They are nice break from my usual Sambas.

H&M Oversized Poplin Shirt $27 SHOP NOW No need to convince you of how often a white button-down will come in handy.

MANGO Satin Long Skirt $70 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with a classic black slip skirt. It can easily be dressed up or down, and it can be worn year-round.

Treasure & Bond Herringbone Oversize Blazer $30 SHOP NOW Another piece you can wear forever. I want it in all three colors.

Free People Classic Striped Oversized Crewneck $98 SHOP NOW This whole look is a winner. I love the slouchy fit of the top and the contrasting colors.

Reformation Micah Tie Waist Wide Leg Pants $178 $134 SHOP NOW I love when I find relaxed pants that are incredibly comfortable without sacrificing style.

Beauty

Naturium Dew-Glow Moisturizer SPF 50 $22 SHOP NOW I am hooked on this SPF moisturizer. Not only does it provide a dewy glow, but true to its name, it serves as a solid primer.

MERIT Clean Lash Lengthening Tubing Mascara $26 SHOP NOW I am obsessed. This mascara quickly thickens and lengthens my lashes in a way that doesn't look overdone. Plus, it lasts all day without flaking.

MERIT Shade Slick Gelée Sheer Tinted Lip Oil $24 SHOP NOW There's something so fun about this color. Plus, it keeps my lips looking plump with ease.

IT Cosmetics Cc+ Cream Full Coverage Color Correcting Foundation With Spf 50+ $22 SHOP NOW I am a full-coverage girl, through and through. This makes my skin look even while still looking like skin.

PHLUR Missing Person Hand Cream $20 SHOP NOW My cuticles are major fans of this lotion. It smells phenomenal, and it's one of my go-to gifts as of late.

Saturday Skin Pore Clarifying Toner $30 $21 SHOP NOW This toner has 10% glycolic acid that keeps my skin clear and smooth. I have had a terrible journey with acne, and I swear a dab of this makes a breakout heal incredibly fast.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer $14 SHOP NOW This under-eye concealer is a godsend for covering up dark circles. It makes me look like I've truly had a great night of sleep—something I don't get often.

Versed Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream $18 SHOP NOW While this might be too rich for most people year-round, my skin drinks it up during all the seasons. It's great for acne-prone skin like mine.

MAKE Beauty Skin Mimetic Microsuede Bronzer $32 SHOP NOW I use this bronzer every day both as an eye shadow and to add some color to my cheeks. It's buildable and super easy to apply.

MERIT Signature Lip Lightweight Satin Lipstick $26 SHOP NOW The perfect '90s-inspired nude shade that's great for everyday wear.

Versed Wash It Out Gel Face Cleanser $10 SHOP NOW This is so gentle and works wonders at getting my face clean without leaving it feeling stripped.

Essie Pinks Nail Polish $10 SHOP NOW This has been my go-to nail polish for years. It's a true classic and always gets me compliments.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Perfect Finish Hd Powder $6 SHOP NOW This affordable finishing powder helps me keep shine only where I want it. It's also great at minimizing the look of pores and for keeping the concealer over my pesky breakouts covered all day.

Chloé Eau De Parfum Spray $135 SHOP NOW This may not be the latest of-the-moment fragrance, but I couldn't care less. The clean-smelling scent is so pretty, and I always get asked what I am wearing.