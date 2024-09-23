I'm a Mom of Two Little Ones—30 Chic, Easy, and Reliable Fashion and Beauty Picks I Swear By
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items.
As a mom of two little ones, I am very familiar with the struggle to summon the energy to have a semblance of a fashion moment. In order to make my morning routine more effective in that regard, I have decided to be more intentional in what I keep on hand in both my closet and beauty bag—the idea being to have a solid set of classic pieces, with some trendy moments mixed in, that I can reach for when getting ready. Including a low-lift selection of beauty products that yield high results in the please-make-me-look-rested department.
With that in mind, I broke down my top fashion and beauty finds of the moment below. Think effortless button-downs, cool jeans, and standout dresses alongside effective skincare, glow-boosting makeup, and other essentials. Keep scrolling to discover and shop 30 chic, easy, and reliable fashion and beauty picks that I swear by as a busy mom.
Fashion
This dress is effortless, looks designer, and makes a subtle statement. A triple-win in my book.
Levi's will never let you down. These classic jeans add a cool vibe to any look.
Comfy and chic? Yes, please. They also give off major French-girl vibes.
Is this not a perfect blue button-down shirt? The styling possibilities are endless.
A timeless hoop earring always helps me feel more put-together.
This dress silhouette never fails at making you look elegant in an instant. It will become an instant go-to for your next wedding guest look.
Sleek and practical for carrying the essentials and all the random kid things I end up with.
Cashmere is forever, and this red shade makes it a standout. I love how a luxe piece is an immediate confidence-booster.
A great trench instantly elevates any look. Even a basic tee and sweatpants at school drop-off.
I fell in love with these over the summer. They are nice break from my usual Sambas.
No need to convince you of how often a white button-down will come in handy.
You can never go wrong with a classic black slip skirt. It can easily be dressed up or down, and it can be worn year-round.
Another piece you can wear forever. I want it in all three colors.
This whole look is a winner. I love the slouchy fit of the top and the contrasting colors.
I love when I find relaxed pants that are incredibly comfortable without sacrificing style.
Beauty
I am hooked on this SPF moisturizer. Not only does it provide a dewy glow, but true to its name, it serves as a solid primer.
I am obsessed. This mascara quickly thickens and lengthens my lashes in a way that doesn't look overdone. Plus, it lasts all day without flaking.
There's something so fun about this color. Plus, it keeps my lips looking plump with ease.
I am a full-coverage girl, through and through. This makes my skin look even while still looking like skin.
My cuticles are major fans of this lotion. It smells phenomenal, and it's one of my go-to gifts as of late.
This toner has 10% glycolic acid that keeps my skin clear and smooth. I have had a terrible journey with acne, and I swear a dab of this makes a breakout heal incredibly fast.
This under-eye concealer is a godsend for covering up dark circles. It makes me look like I've truly had a great night of sleep—something I don't get often.
While this might be too rich for most people year-round, my skin drinks it up during all the seasons. It's great for acne-prone skin like mine.
I use this bronzer every day both as an eye shadow and to add some color to my cheeks. It's buildable and super easy to apply.
The perfect '90s-inspired nude shade that's great for everyday wear.
This is so gentle and works wonders at getting my face clean without leaving it feeling stripped.
This has been my go-to nail polish for years. It's a true classic and always gets me compliments.
This affordable finishing powder helps me keep shine only where I want it. It's also great at minimizing the look of pores and for keeping the concealer over my pesky breakouts covered all day.
This may not be the latest of-the-moment fragrance, but I couldn't care less. The clean-smelling scent is so pretty, and I always get asked what I am wearing.
This affordable brush is great to have around since it keeps my hair looking smooth and shiny, and it helps to tame flyaways.
Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently an editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.
