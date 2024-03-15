16 Stylish Spring Picks That Are the Definition of Dopamine Dressing

My winter basics aren't bringing me the same joy that they did at the beginning of the season. But with spring on the horizon, the timing couldn't be better to try something new, so I've been test-driving dopamine dressing. This concept, which has been gaining the attention of fashion people for a few seasons, is all about wearing colorful, mood-boosting clothing. I can't think of a brand more perfectly aligned with dopamine dressing than Cynthia Rowley. The S/S 24 collection has a little something for everyone who's looking to add more bold hues and fun prints to their wardrobe. From playful patchwork cardigans to pastel-sequinned miniskirts, these are the 16 stylish picks I'm trying out for spring.

Cynthia Rowley Playful Patchwork Cardigan $445

Cynthia Rowley Denim Cargo Bloomers $295

Cynthia Rowley The Cosmo Dress $495

Cynthia Rowley Daylight Disco Skirt $345

Cynthia Rowley Dripping in Gold Dress $475

Cynthia Rowley Metallic Gold Foil Satin Wedge $325

Cynthia Rowley Evergreen Silk Organza Skirt $375

Cynthia Rowley Gilded Garden Sweatshirt $295

Mixed Metallic Vegan Leather Oversized Tote $295

Cynthia Rowley Bonded Active Pant $295

Cynthia Rowley Luna Dress $395

Metallic Bow Tee $125

Mixed Metallic Vegan Leather Skirt $495

Cynthia Rowley Astro Pant $425

Cynthia Rowley Perennial Shirt Dress $475

Cynthia Rowley Cupid's Bow Bandeau $325

Cynthia Rowley Marbella Cotton Cargo Pant $375