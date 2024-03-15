16 Stylish Spring Picks That Are the Definition of Dopamine Dressing

Sponsor Content Created With Cynthia Rowley

Cynthia Rowley
(Image credit: Cynthia Rowley)
Raina Mendonça
By Raina Mendonça
published

My winter basics aren't bringing me the same joy that they did at the beginning of the season. But with spring on the horizon, the timing couldn't be better to try something new, so I've been test-driving dopamine dressing. This concept, which has been gaining the attention of fashion people for a few seasons, is all about wearing colorful, mood-boosting clothing. I can't think of a brand more perfectly aligned with dopamine dressing than Cynthia Rowley. The S/S 24 collection has a little something for everyone who's looking to add more bold hues and fun prints to their wardrobe. From playful patchwork cardigans to pastel-sequinned miniskirts, these are the 16 stylish picks I'm trying out for spring.

cynthia rowley
Cynthia Rowley
Playful Patchwork Cardigan

cynthia rowley
Cynthia Rowley
Denim Cargo Bloomers

cynthia rowley
Cynthia Rowley
The Cosmo Dress

cynthia rowley
Cynthia Rowley
Daylight Disco Skirt

cynthia rowley
Cynthia Rowley
Dripping in Gold Dress

cynthia rowley
Cynthia Rowley
Metallic Gold Foil Satin Wedge

cynthia rowley
Cynthia Rowley
Evergreen Silk Organza Skirt

cynthia rowley
Cynthia Rowley
Gilded Garden Sweatshirt

cynthia rowley
Mixed Metallic Vegan Leather Oversized Tote

cynthia rowley
Cynthia Rowley
Bonded Active Pant

Cynthia Rowley ss24
Cynthia Rowley
Luna Dress

cynthia rowley
Metallic Bow Tee

cynthia rowley
Mixed Metallic Vegan Leather Skirt

cynthia rowley
Cynthia Rowley
Astro Pant

cynthia rowley
Cynthia Rowley
Perennial Shirt Dress

cynthia rowley
Cynthia Rowley
Cupid's Bow Bandeau

cynthia rowley
Cynthia Rowley
Marbella Cotton Cargo Pant

cynthia rowley
Moonlit Petal Silk Pant

Explore More:
Color Trends
Raina Mendonça
Raina Mendonça
Associate Fashion Editor, Branded Content

Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸