16 Stylish Spring Picks That Are the Definition of Dopamine Dressing
Sponsor Content Created With Cynthia Rowley
My winter basics aren't bringing me the same joy that they did at the beginning of the season. But with spring on the horizon, the timing couldn't be better to try something new, so I've been test-driving dopamine dressing. This concept, which has been gaining the attention of fashion people for a few seasons, is all about wearing colorful, mood-boosting clothing. I can't think of a brand more perfectly aligned with dopamine dressing than Cynthia Rowley. The S/S 24 collection has a little something for everyone who's looking to add more bold hues and fun prints to their wardrobe. From playful patchwork cardigans to pastel-sequinned miniskirts, these are the 16 stylish picks I'm trying out for spring.
Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.
-
Kristen Stewart Is Calling the Shots
The Love Lies Bleeding star joins fellow actor-turned-director Riley Keough in conversation.
By Jessica Baker
-
6 Effortless Outfit Formulas I Swear By When I'm in a Major Style Rut
Easy and chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
30 Reformation Dresses and Shoes That Are Sure to Go Viral by Summer
Get them before they're sold out.
By Allyson Payer
-
The Ultimate Spring Shopping List: Every Must-Have Buy for a Stylish Season
Sponsor Content Created With Net-a-Porter
By Raina Mendonça
-
What to Buy From Reformation If Your Vibe Is Chic Mom and Your Budget Is $250
No one does it better.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
Don't Mind If I Do—These 23 Pieces From the J.Crew Sale Are Too Chic to Pass Up
These are selling out fast.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The New $150 COS Bag I'm Buying While I Save Up for Loewe's Paseo
It's too good.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm Leaning Into Dopamine Dressing in 2024—32 Items That Are Instant Mood Boosters
Dress for the mood you want.
By Caitlin Burnett