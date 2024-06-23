I Tried Out This Buzzy Shoe Brands' Cute Wide-Width Options—Here’s What I Liked

chichi wears black and white tank top and plaid skirt with black and white loafers and spiked bag while sitting on the ground

(Image credit: @thechichio)

If you’ve scrolled through your various social media feeds over recent months, odds are you’ve probably seen a fashion person don a pair of Dolce Vita Shoes. The buzzy shoe brand has skyrocketed in popularity due to its affordable, cute, and stylish shoe options. On top of that, I’ve noticed that plus-size fashion folks or those who require a wider-width shoe have been raving about the DV’s robust selection of actually cute wide-width shoes. In recent years, I’ve been leaning into comfortable yet aesthetically pleasing footwear to accommodate my wider feet. Unfortunately, many wide-width friendly shoe styles often look dated and lackluster—until now.

As a dedicated fashion enthusiast and journalist, I decided to try out a couple of pairs of Dolce Vita’s wide-width Shoe line and see just how they really stack up once worn. Ahead read exactly what I thought about a pair of loafers and ballet flats from the brand. Lastly, keep scrolling to shop a curated selection of stunning, wide DV shoe styles.

Dolce Vita Beny Wide Flats

chichi wears dolce vita black and white beny loafer near a spiked handbag in a flat lay

(Image credit: @thechichio)

Beny Wide Flats White Black Crinkle Patent
Beny Wide Flats White Black Crinkle Patent

Upon first impression, the Beny loafers really caught my eye because of the sleek, slender design that gives the shoe a more refined look. Sliding them on was mostly without a lot of issues. I did face a tiny bit of resistance due to my higher instep so I had to shimmy my foot in the shoe for the initial wear. If you have a high instep like me, this is something to note but if you don't then you should have no problems. After wearing the loafers a couple of times, they were broken in sufficiently and became pretty comfortable for me to wear for hours at a time.

Dolce Vita Anisa Wide Balet

chichi wears silver flats and poses in a flat lay with tinted yellow sunglasses

(Image credit: @thechichio)

Anisa Wide Ballet Flats Silver Distressed Leather
Anisa Wide Ballet Flats Silver Distressed Leather

Once I opened the box, I immediately fell in love with how the sort of distressed metallic looked on the Anisa ballet flat. I slid them on with no resistance, and they honestly fit quite well almost immediately. After wearing them for a bit, it's definitely clear that they require minimal break-in time. Within a couple of wears, you should be good to go as far as comfort goes. I love the squared-toe box because it makes this pair of flats seem slightly more elevated and chic.

Shop My Favorite Dolce Vita Wide-Width Styles:

Reyes Wide Ballet Flats Ivory Leather
DOLCEVITA
Reyes Wide Ballet Flats Ivory Leather

Hardi Wide Loafers Ivory Crinkle Patent
dolcevita
Hardi Wide Loafers Ivory Crinkle Patent

Selda Wide Sandals Onyx Raffia
dolcevita
Selda Wide Sandals Onyx Raffia

Bev Wide Heels Black Leather
dolcevita
Bev Wide Heels Black Leather

Fifi H2o Wide Booties Black White Leather
Fifi H2o Wide Booties Black White Leather

Notice Wide Sneakers Crimson Suede
dolcevita
Notice Wide Sneakers Crimson Suede

Odela Wide Heels Silver Stella
Odela Wide Heels Silver Stella

Lucey Wide Heels Warm Natural Raffia
dolcevita
Lucey Wide Heels Warm Natural Raffia

Martey H2o Wide Boots Black Leather
Martey H2o Wide Boots Black Leather

Paily Wide Heels Cafe Stella
DOLCEVITA
Paily Wide Heels Cafe Stella

