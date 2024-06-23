I Tried Out This Buzzy Shoe Brands' Cute Wide-Width Options—Here’s What I Liked
If you’ve scrolled through your various social media feeds over recent months, odds are you’ve probably seen a fashion person don a pair of Dolce Vita Shoes. The buzzy shoe brand has skyrocketed in popularity due to its affordable, cute, and stylish shoe options. On top of that, I’ve noticed that plus-size fashion folks or those who require a wider-width shoe have been raving about the DV’s robust selection of actually cute wide-width shoes. In recent years, I’ve been leaning into comfortable yet aesthetically pleasing footwear to accommodate my wider feet. Unfortunately, many wide-width friendly shoe styles often look dated and lackluster—until now.
As a dedicated fashion enthusiast and journalist, I decided to try out a couple of pairs of Dolce Vita’s wide-width Shoe line and see just how they really stack up once worn. Ahead read exactly what I thought about a pair of loafers and ballet flats from the brand. Lastly, keep scrolling to shop a curated selection of stunning, wide DV shoe styles.
Dolce Vita Beny Wide Flats
Upon first impression, the Beny loafers really caught my eye because of the sleek, slender design that gives the shoe a more refined look. Sliding them on was mostly without a lot of issues. I did face a tiny bit of resistance due to my higher instep so I had to shimmy my foot in the shoe for the initial wear. If you have a high instep like me, this is something to note but if you don't then you should have no problems. After wearing the loafers a couple of times, they were broken in sufficiently and became pretty comfortable for me to wear for hours at a time.
Dolce Vita Anisa Wide Balet
Once I opened the box, I immediately fell in love with how the sort of distressed metallic looked on the Anisa ballet flat. I slid them on with no resistance, and they honestly fit quite well almost immediately. After wearing them for a bit, it's definitely clear that they require minimal break-in time. Within a couple of wears, you should be good to go as far as comfort goes. I love the squared-toe box because it makes this pair of flats seem slightly more elevated and chic.
Shop My Favorite Dolce Vita Wide-Width Styles:
-
