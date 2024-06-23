I Tried Out This Buzzy Shoe Brands' Cute Wide-Width Options—Here’s What I Liked

If you’ve scrolled through your various social media feeds over recent months, odds are you’ve probably seen a fashion person don a pair of Dolce Vita Shoes. The buzzy shoe brand has skyrocketed in popularity due to its affordable, cute, and stylish shoe options. On top of that, I’ve noticed that plus-size fashion folks or those who require a wider-width shoe have been raving about the DV’s robust selection of actually cute wide-width shoes. In recent years, I’ve been leaning into comfortable yet aesthetically pleasing footwear to accommodate my wider feet. Unfortunately, many wide-width friendly shoe styles often look dated and lackluster—until now.

As a dedicated fashion enthusiast and journalist, I decided to try out a couple of pairs of Dolce Vita’s wide-width Shoe line and see just how they really stack up once worn. Ahead read exactly what I thought about a pair of loafers and ballet flats from the brand. Lastly, keep scrolling to shop a curated selection of stunning, wide DV shoe styles.

Dolce Vita Beny Wide Flats

Beny Wide Flats White Black Crinkle Patent $130 SHOP NOW

Upon first impression, the Beny loafers really caught my eye because of the sleek, slender design that gives the shoe a more refined look. Sliding them on was mostly without a lot of issues. I did face a tiny bit of resistance due to my higher instep so I had to shimmy my foot in the shoe for the initial wear. If you have a high instep like me, this is something to note but if you don't then you should have no problems. After wearing the loafers a couple of times, they were broken in sufficiently and became pretty comfortable for me to wear for hours at a time.

Dolce Vita Anisa Wide Balet

Anisa Wide Ballet Flats Silver Distressed Leather $120 SHOP NOW

Once I opened the box, I immediately fell in love with how the sort of distressed metallic looked on the Anisa ballet flat. I slid them on with no resistance, and they honestly fit quite well almost immediately. After wearing them for a bit, it's definitely clear that they require minimal break-in time. Within a couple of wears, you should be good to go as far as comfort goes. I love the squared-toe box because it makes this pair of flats seem slightly more elevated and chic.

Shop My Favorite Dolce Vita Wide-Width Styles:

DOLCEVITA Reyes Wide Ballet Flats Ivory Leather $120 SHOP NOW

dolcevita Hardi Wide Loafers Ivory Crinkle Patent $130 $80 SHOP NOW

dolcevita Selda Wide Sandals Onyx Raffia $100 SHOP NOW

dolcevita Bev Wide Heels Black Leather $120 SHOP NOW

Fifi H2o Wide Booties Black White Leather $160 $100 SHOP NOW

dolcevita Notice Wide Sneakers Crimson Suede $135 SHOP NOW

Odela Wide Heels Silver Stella $120 SHOP NOW

dolcevita Lucey Wide Heels Warm Natural Raffia $120 $100 SHOP NOW

Martey H2o Wide Boots Black Leather $160 $110 SHOP NOW