Instead of Linen, Fashionable People Are Backing These Cult Buys to Look Cool in Summer 2026
Tank tops, linen trousers and maxi dresses all have their place in our forever wardrobes, but when it comes to the buzzy pieces that are getting the fashion crowd *really* excited this summer, we're looking a little deeper.
After nearly 15 years of summers spent working in fashion, I've learned a thing or two about building a balanced, seasonal wardrobe. Yes, you must consider the fabric at all times (and as appealing as a satin maxi might look on the hanger, it won't work as hard as linen during a heatwave). Also, that wacky print you loved one year won't necessarily stick around for another, so if you're looking for longevity, it's best to stick to classics. And finally, after breaking copious pairs of cheap, impulse-purchase sandals, the only pairs that I've ever recommended to anyone were well worth paying a little extra for, so don't skimp on comfort.
With all of these things in mind, I dusted off my warm-weather wardrobe this month, excited to dress for a hot summer. Scorching heatwave aside, everything I had packed away in storage over winter came out perfectly ready to go, but I was missing a little bit of the giddiness that comes with picking up a brand-new trend. My trusty white tee and shorts didn't feel out of date per se, but it would be nice to have a fresh new shoe style to bring them into the here and now. And whilst I always reach for a white cotton dress as my go-to for lazy downtime, home and away, this year, it feels like it could do with a little sprucing up.
Where are all of the cool girls shopping right now? And what are they buying? I'm sure you are asking the same questions, reader, and I'm delighted to say that after extensive research, I can answer them. After carefully studying the outfits of social media's best-dressed (as well as my colleagues' own wardrobes), I found a definitive list of fun new pieces that are spiking in searches for summer 2026, and where you can shop them now. Tired of tees? Weary of wide-leg linen? You've come to the right place. The foundational staples of your wardrobe don't need to go anywhere, but one or two of the items on this list will help breathe a little new life into them over the coming months.
Keep scrolling to see which pieces are a hot topic right now and where you can pick them up before they're gone.
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The 6 Biggest Cult Buys for Summer 2026
1. Apron Tops
Style Notes: Although Miu Miu meant it quite literally when it sent retro floral apron dresses reminiscent of 1950s housewives down the spring/summer 2026 runway, there is also a subtler approach to the side-tie bib. More ethereal cotton and less Dot Cotton, sheer, floaty tops that you can pull over your head and fasten at the sides are proving popular amongst the fashion set right now. Maybe it's how easily they layer, maybe it's just a change of a silhouette, but either way, expect to see more of these quaint tops and dresses paired with skirts and jeans this summer.
I love the square bib motif on the front of this tank.
Nobody's Child
Butter Yellow Embroidered Lace Trim Top
Buttermilk yellow will always be chic, as far as I'm concerned.
Next
Black Longline Cami Top With Linen
A subtle nod to the side-opening top.
MANGO
Cotton Top With Embroidered Details
Just look at that intricate lace work!
2. Bubble Shorts
Style Notes: Is it just me, or are shorts bigger than ever this year? Sure, the hemlines are smaller, but if you're looking for a pair that will get the fashion insider's stamp of approval this season, you're going to want to start with voluminous bloomers. Everything about their shape and structure feels directional (especially in comparison to everyday denim), and if the number of pairs currently in my feed is anything to go by, we're going to be looking at a bubble-shorts takeover by August.
Most Spotted: Minimalist styles from The Frankie Shop, Helsa and Posse, and prints at SEA NY.
Shop Bloomer Shorts:
SEA NY
Copeland Plaid-Pattern Short
Cute and cool in every sense of the words.
Reformation
Sylvie Short
This entire outfit is perfect for slow weekends.
Posse
Aurelia Gingham Cotton Shorts
It doesn't feel like spring/summer without a little bit of gingham.
ASOS DESIGN
Pull On Bloomer Shorts in Linen Mix Buttermilk
Currently on sale at an even better price.
Topshop
Bubble Hem Clean Short in Neutral
The colour and the shape will convince people that these are designer.
3. Raglan Tops
Style Notes: In case you missed it, baseball tops are having a moment again, and there's a lot to love about these laid-back long sleeves for a lazy summer. Unlike crisp cotton shirts, you can pull these on at a moment's notice without the need for an iron. But just like your favourite jersey basics, they'll go with everything from jorts to capris (but with a little more attitude than a simple tank). You could even take notes from Zoë Kravitz and dress yours up with a slip skirt for an unexpected high/low pairing with rock and roll charm.
Most Spotted: Easy jersey and slogan tees from Wardrobe NYC, Bode and vintage boutiques.