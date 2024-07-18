Everyone’s Wearing Dôen Dresses—These 30 Alts Embody the Vibe But Are Under $200
If you visit cities like Paris, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, or NYC this summer, you may notice a popular fashion trend: Dôen dresses. The brand's dresses have captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts worldwide for several good reasons. It offers effortless summer fashion, serving simple one-and-done pieces with a touch of elevated style. Additionally, the brand aligns with the cottagecore aesthetic, encouraging wearers to embrace nature and revel in the feeling of freedom amidst lush greenery.
What really sets Dôen's dresses apart, though, is their lightweight design, making them ideal for staying cool in hot weather. But with prices ranging from $300 to $900, they may not be accessible to everyone. In response, I have carefully curated a selection of 30 charming alternative dresses that capture a similarly relaxed vibe at more budget-friendly prices.
Within this collection, you will find various under-$200 styles, from airy maxi dresses with drop-waists to midi dresses featuring smocked bodices and puffed sleeves. Each dress is not just a fashion statement but also a versatile addition to any wardrobe, ensuring that you can embrace this season's fashion trends with ease and affordability, no matter the occasion.
Shop the Best Dôen Dresses
This dress is exquisitely polished with its linen fabric and charming button-down front.
Shop the Best Dôen Dress Alternatives
The controversial bubble-hem dresses from the early 2000s are back, and I'm on board.
This is a must-add to my cart! The concealed buttons, delicate floral print, and charming sailor collar have won me over instantly.
This gorgeous dress allows the refreshing breeze to sweep in on a scorching summer day, making you feel so much more comfortable.
Gap has collaborated with Dôen, and you can still snag some of its beautiful pieces, like this breezy eyelet dress.
The cinched waist is flattering for any body size, and the best part is that it's not constricting or uncomfortable.
This pretty mini would be my foolproof option when unsure what to throw on.
A chic wedding-guest dress if I've ever seen one.
This dress doesn't come with the belt, but if I were you, I'd grab it, too.
Spot on. Wear this in the summer with mesh flats or knee-high black boots and a leather jacket in the fall.
Wow, this dress is really something with its smocked upper and ruffle shoulder details. I'd style it the way it's shown here.
This minidress may have a really short hemline, but it exudes a delightful, elegant, and refined allure. To complement its aesthetic, style it with graceful Mary Janes or ballet flats.
This dress looks straight out of a fairytale. The eyelet-style A-line silhouette is so pretty.
Free-spirited is the name of the game, and this J.Crew dress speaks to that. This dress also comes in two other colors.
This simple black midi dress is a reliable wardrobe staple you'll wear over and over.
Style this back to sporty accessories like a colorful baseball cap and bright retro sneakers.
Dôen has embraced the polka-dot dress trend, and now you can too with this dress from Madewell priced at under $200.
Stripes are a major print trend for summer, and you can quickly embrace the style with this gorgeous dress. This shirtdress features a cinched waist and a flared hem, creating a stylish and flattering look.
This dress is an absolute stunner with its beautiful mix of colors, flattering gathered skirts, and convenient side pockets.
If it's not clear by now, & Other Stories is a perfect destination for dresses embodying the California-cool aesthetic.
This dress is perfect for a beachside wedding rehearsal dinner. Pair it with white or nude heels, statement earrings, and a straw bag.
The ideal dress for transitioning between summer and fall. Pair it with chunky loafers, ankle socks, and retro sunglasses.
This dress is so effortless and versatile. It can be accessorized with both flats and heels.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
