Everyone’s Wearing Dôen Dresses—These 30 Alts Embody the Vibe But Are Under $200

If you visit cities like Paris, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, or NYC this summer, you may notice a popular fashion trend: Dôen dresses. The brand's dresses have captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts worldwide for several good reasons. It offers effortless summer fashion, serving simple one-and-done pieces with a touch of elevated style. Additionally, the brand aligns with the cottagecore aesthetic, encouraging wearers to embrace nature and revel in the feeling of freedom amidst lush greenery.

What really sets Dôen's dresses apart, though, is their lightweight design, making them ideal for staying cool in hot weather. But with prices ranging from $300 to $900, they may not be accessible to everyone. In response, I have carefully curated a selection of 30 charming alternative dresses that capture a similarly relaxed vibe at more budget-friendly prices.

Within this collection, you will find various under-$200 styles, from airy maxi dresses with drop-waists to midi dresses featuring smocked bodices and puffed sleeves. Each dress is not just a fashion statement but also a versatile addition to any wardrobe, ensuring that you can embrace this season's fashion trends with ease and affordability, no matter the occasion.

Shop the Best Dôen Dresses

Dôen, Quinn Cotton Shirred Midi-Dress
Dôen
Quinn Cotton Shirred Midi-Dress

She's perfect.

Dôen, Allene Linen Button-Front Dress
Dôen
Allene Linen Button-Front Dress

This dress is exquisitely polished with its linen fabric and charming button-down front.

Florencia Floral-Print Silk-Blend Midi Dress
Dôen
Florencia Midi Dress

Style this with nude strappy sandals and a raffia top-handle bag.

Dôen, Sera Floral Silk-Blend Minidress
Dôen
Sera Floral Silk-Blend Minidress

Grab this mini number if you want to show off a little leg.

Dôen, Marianne Cotton Smocked Midi-Dress
Dôen
Marianne Cotton Smocked Midi-Dress

I love this red hue and the tiered smocked detailing.

Shop the Best Dôen Dress Alternatives

A-Line Midi Dress in Cotton Poplin
Madewell
A-Line Midi Dress in Cotton Poplin

Yes, please. This dress is pure romance.

Bubble-Hem Dress
H&M
Bubble-Hem Dress

The controversial bubble-hem dresses from the early 2000s are back, and I'm on board.

Beasley Mini Dress
Free People
Beasley Mini Dress

This is a must-add to my cart! The concealed buttons, delicate floral print, and charming sailor collar have won me over instantly.

Floaty Strappy Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Floaty Strappy Midi Dress

This gorgeous dress allows the refreshing breeze to sweep in on a scorching summer day, making you feel so much more comfortable.

X Free-Est Feeling Bonita Midi Dress
Free People x Free-Est
Feeling Bonita Midi Dress

I'll never say no to a pretty Free People dress.

Gap × DÔen Eyelet Midi Dress
Gap x Dôen
Eyelet Midi Dress

Gap has collaborated with Dôen, and you can still snag some of its beautiful pieces, like this breezy eyelet dress.

In My Dreams Midi
free-est
In My Dreams Midi Dress

The cinched waist is flattering for any body size, and the best part is that it's not constricting or uncomfortable.

Tie-Detail Puff-Sleeved Dress
H&M
Tie-Detail Puff-Sleeved Dress

This pretty mini would be my foolproof option when unsure what to throw on.

Asymmetrical Floral Dress
MANGO
Asymmetrical Floral Dress

A chic wedding-guest dress if I've ever seen one.

Strappy Gabardine Dress
ZARA
Strappy Gabardine Dress

This dress doesn't come with the belt, but if I were you, I'd grab it, too.

Smocked Midi Dress
Gap
Smocked Midi Dress

Spot on. Wear this in the summer with mesh flats or knee-high black boots and a leather jacket in the fall.

Pintuck Paradise Maxi Dress
Free People
Pintuck Paradise Maxi Dress

I want to run through a vineyard in Tuscany wearing this.

Open-Back Tiered Midi Dress
COS
Open-Back Tiered Midi Dress

This is what a person who has their act together would wear.

Giulia Mini Dress
LPA
Giulia Mini Dress

The epitome of South-of-France chic.

Amaya Midi Dress
En Saison
Amaya Midi Dress

Wow, this dress is really something with its smocked upper and ruffle shoulder details. I'd style it the way it's shown here.

Motel Bella Mini Dress
Motel
Bella Mini Dress

This minidress may have a really short hemline, but it exudes a delightful, elegant, and refined allure. To complement its aesthetic, style it with graceful Mary Janes or ballet flats.

Junia Dress
ASTR the Label
Junia Dress

This dress looks straight out of a fairytale. The eyelet-style A-line silhouette is so pretty.

Floret Mini Dress
Line & Dot
Floret Mini Dress

I can't get over the fact that this dress is priced at under $160.

Short Tiered Dress
ZARA
Short Tiered Dress

With knee-high cowboy boots, this is *chef's kiss.*

Puff-Sleeve Elena Dress in Crepe De Chine
Madewell
Puff-Sleeve Elena Dress

Free-spirited is the name of the game, and this J.Crew dress speaks to that. This dress also comes in two other colors.

Calypso Dress
o.p.t
Calypso Dress

This floral-print dress is a summer staple. Dress it up with heels or throw on sneakers for a casual look.

Smocked Midi Dress
Gap
Smocked Midi Dress

Gap is so good right now. I love the color of this dress.

Ariella Taffeta Midi Dress
Banana Republic
Ariella Taffeta Midi Dress

This simple black midi dress is a reliable wardrobe staple you'll wear over and over.

The Somerset Mini Dress: Puff-Sleeve Edition
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
Puff-Sleeve Dress

Style this back to sporty accessories like a colorful baseball cap and bright retro sneakers.

Madewell, Pleated Sweetheart Midi Dress
Madewell
Pleated Sweetheart Midi Dress

Dôen has embraced the polka-dot dress trend, and now you can too with this dress from Madewell priced at under $200.

The Tobie Button-Front Pleated Shirt Dress by Exquise: Mini Edition
Exquise
The Tobie Button-Front Pleated Shirt Dress

Stripes are a major print trend for summer, and you can quickly embrace the style with this gorgeous dress. This shirtdress features a cinched waist and a flared hem, creating a stylish and flattering look.

Pinched A-Line Dress, Tofu
Source Unknown
Pinched A-Line Dress

This dress is an absolute stunner with its beautiful mix of colors, flattering gathered skirts, and convenient side pockets.

& Other Stories, Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress

If it's not clear by now, & Other Stories is a perfect destination for dresses embodying the California-cool aesthetic.

Margaux Maxi Dress
MINKPINK
Margaux Maxi Dress

This dress is perfect for a beachside wedding rehearsal dinner. Pair it with white or nude heels, statement earrings, and a straw bag.

V-Neck Balloon-Sleeve Maxi Dress
Madewell
V-Neck Balloon-Sleeve Maxi Dress

The ideal dress for transitioning between summer and fall. Pair it with chunky loafers, ankle socks, and retro sunglasses.

Cascade Silk Maxi Dress
Banana Republic
Cascade Silk Maxi Dress

This dress is so effortless and versatile. It can be accessorized with both flats and heels.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

