Everyone’s Wearing Dôen Dresses—These 30 Alts Embody the Vibe But Are Under $200

If you visit cities like Paris, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, or NYC this summer, you may notice a popular fashion trend: Dôen dresses. The brand's dresses have captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts worldwide for several good reasons. It offers effortless summer fashion, serving simple one-and-done pieces with a touch of elevated style. Additionally, the brand aligns with the cottagecore aesthetic, encouraging wearers to embrace nature and revel in the feeling of freedom amidst lush greenery.

What really sets Dôen's dresses apart, though, is their lightweight design, making them ideal for staying cool in hot weather. But with prices ranging from $300 to $900, they may not be accessible to everyone. In response, I have carefully curated a selection of 30 charming alternative dresses that capture a similarly relaxed vibe at more budget-friendly prices.

Within this collection, you will find various under-$200 styles, from airy maxi dresses with drop-waists to midi dresses featuring smocked bodices and puffed sleeves. Each dress is not just a fashion statement but also a versatile addition to any wardrobe, ensuring that you can embrace this season's fashion trends with ease and affordability, no matter the occasion.

Shop the Best Dôen Dresses

Dôen Quinn Cotton Shirred Midi-Dress $248 SHOP NOW She's perfect.

Dôen Allene Linen Button-Front Dress $348 SHOP NOW This dress is exquisitely polished with its linen fabric and charming button-down front.

Dôen Florencia Midi Dress $400 SHOP NOW Style this with nude strappy sandals and a raffia top-handle bag.

Dôen Sera Floral Silk-Blend Minidress $258 SHOP NOW Grab this mini number if you want to show off a little leg.

Dôen Marianne Cotton Smocked Midi-Dress $238 SHOP NOW I love this red hue and the tiered smocked detailing.

Shop the Best Dôen Dress Alternatives

Madewell A-Line Midi Dress in Cotton Poplin $168 SHOP NOW Yes, please. This dress is pure romance.

H&M Bubble-Hem Dress $60 SHOP NOW The controversial bubble-hem dresses from the early 2000s are back, and I'm on board.

Free People Beasley Mini Dress $148 SHOP NOW This is a must-add to my cart! The concealed buttons, delicate floral print, and charming sailor collar have won me over instantly.

& Other Stories Floaty Strappy Midi Dress $129 SHOP NOW This gorgeous dress allows the refreshing breeze to sweep in on a scorching summer day, making you feel so much more comfortable.

Free People x Free-Est Feeling Bonita Midi Dress $108 SHOP NOW I'll never say no to a pretty Free People dress.

Gap x Dôen Eyelet Midi Dress $158 SHOP NOW Gap has collaborated with Dôen, and you can still snag some of its beautiful pieces, like this breezy eyelet dress.

free-est In My Dreams Midi Dress $108 SHOP NOW The cinched waist is flattering for any body size, and the best part is that it's not constricting or uncomfortable.

H&M Tie-Detail Puff-Sleeved Dress $20 SHOP NOW This pretty mini would be my foolproof option when unsure what to throw on.

MANGO Asymmetrical Floral Dress $140 $70 SHOP NOW A chic wedding-guest dress if I've ever seen one.

ZARA Strappy Gabardine Dress $60 SHOP NOW This dress doesn't come with the belt, but if I were you, I'd grab it, too.

Gap Smocked Midi Dress $90 SHOP NOW Spot on. Wear this in the summer with mesh flats or knee-high black boots and a leather jacket in the fall.

Free People Pintuck Paradise Maxi Dress $168 SHOP NOW I want to run through a vineyard in Tuscany wearing this.

COS Open-Back Tiered Midi Dress $135 SHOP NOW This is what a person who has their act together would wear.

LPA Giulia Mini Dress $188 SHOP NOW The epitome of South-of-France chic.

En Saison Amaya Midi Dress $156 SHOP NOW Wow, this dress is really something with its smocked upper and ruffle shoulder details. I'd style it the way it's shown here.

Motel Bella Mini Dress $69 SHOP NOW This minidress may have a really short hemline, but it exudes a delightful, elegant, and refined allure. To complement its aesthetic, style it with graceful Mary Janes or ballet flats.

ASTR the Label Junia Dress $188 SHOP NOW This dress looks straight out of a fairytale. The eyelet-style A-line silhouette is so pretty.

Line & Dot Floret Mini Dress $157 SHOP NOW I can't get over the fact that this dress is priced at under $160.

ZARA Short Tiered Dress $50 SHOP NOW With knee-high cowboy boots, this is *chef's kiss.*

Madewell Puff-Sleeve Elena Dress $178 SHOP NOW Free-spirited is the name of the game, and this J.Crew dress speaks to that. This dress also comes in two other colors.

o.p.t Calypso Dress $160 SHOP NOW This floral-print dress is a summer staple. Dress it up with heels or throw on sneakers for a casual look.

Gap Smocked Midi Dress $90 $40 SHOP NOW Gap is so good right now. I love the color of this dress.

Banana Republic Ariella Taffeta Midi Dress $180 $95 SHOP NOW This simple black midi dress is a reliable wardrobe staple you'll wear over and over.

The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie Puff-Sleeve Dress $138 SHOP NOW Style this back to sporty accessories like a colorful baseball cap and bright retro sneakers.

Madewell Pleated Sweetheart Midi Dress $188 SHOP NOW Dôen has embraced the polka-dot dress trend , and now you can too with this dress from Madewell priced at under $200.

Exquise The Tobie Button-Front Pleated Shirt Dress $178 SHOP NOW Stripes are a major print trend for summer, and you can quickly embrace the style with this gorgeous dress. This shirtdress features a cinched waist and a flared hem, creating a stylish and flattering look.

Source Unknown Pinched A-Line Dress $128 SHOP NOW This dress is an absolute stunner with its beautiful mix of colors, flattering gathered skirts, and convenient side pockets.

& Other Stories Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress $128 SHOP NOW If it's not clear by now, & Other Stories is a perfect destination for dresses embodying the California-cool aesthetic.

MINKPINK Margaux Maxi Dress $149 SHOP NOW This dress is perfect for a beachside wedding rehearsal dinner. Pair it with white or nude heels, statement earrings, and a straw bag.

Madewell V-Neck Balloon-Sleeve Maxi Dress $148 SHOP NOW The ideal dress for transitioning between summer and fall. Pair it with chunky loafers, ankle socks, and retro sunglasses.