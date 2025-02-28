I've Done the Research—12 Spring Super-Buys Fashion People Keep Adding to Basket

Shopping is my bread and butter, so much so that I’ve made it my entire job. With almost a decade of experience in the fashion industry under my belt (I’ve worked as a stylist, personal shopper and now as Who What Wear's Shopping Editor), I’m putting my expertise to good use to bring you an edit of best-selling fashion items that I would hate for you to miss out on. Trust me when I say, I've got your back—this article is full of super-buys. By that, I mean extremely stylish but easy-to-wear wear pieces that have a proven track record of being worth the money, whether it's a great value high street hero or a one-off luxury investment.

My day-to-day consists of exploring the new-in sections, scouring socials to see what our favourite fashion people are buying, and digging into Who What Wear's real-time shopping data to get a holistic view of the most important products of the moment. Pretty much, if you’re wondering what’s selling, I know. But more than that, my expertise means that I can sift through all of this information and hone in on the converting products and trends that will genuinely hold their place within your wardrobe for years to come.

Ever wondered which white T-shirt is actually the most popular? Want a quick guide to the latest new-in items that are already taking off? Looking for an easy way to refresh your wardrobe with added editor guidance? This is the place for you. You’ll find a mix of key high-street buys, new brands to know about and designer pieces that are worth saving up for. Along the way, I’ll also be calling out a few personal predictions of items that I'm sure will sell out, just so you can stay ahead of the game.

I've never been one to gatekeep, so if you'd like my insights on the best best-selling fashion items right now, keep on scrolling.

The Best-Selling Fashion Items This Month:

Whistles Black Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW As we're moving into spring move, everyone is looking to light jackets to replace heavy wool coats. If a timeless leather jacket with a minimalist appeal and editor-backing is top of your wish list, its time to consider Whistles' Clean Bonded Leather Jacket.

ALIGNE Daphne Waisted Knit £119 SHOP NOW If you missed it, the past few weeks have been all about the waisted cardigan. It started when I reported on my own high street option, and quickly our edit of the best styles took off. As a brand known for exciting silhouette, it comes as no surprise that Aligne's Daphne Waisted Knit is taking off.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Paloma High-Rise Wide-Leg Stretch Jeans £310 SHOP NOW Denim is one of those categories that excels in every season, but right now there's even more chatter around it as the new season approaches. Dark indigo shades are a key trend for spring, and paired with a bold wide-leg silhouette and finished with a comfortable mix of lyocell and recycled cotton, this pair is on the rise right now.

The Row Medium N/s Park Tote Bag in Leather £1720 SHOP NOW Understated, timeless and completely minimalist—The Row's refined aesthetic is embodied in the Park tote. Crafted from soft grained leather, this tote has the style and spacious nature to accompany your looks from day to night, off-duty to office.

DÔEN Marianne Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £270 SHOP NOW The first glimpses of sunshine have been spotted, and fashion people are ready to embrace the rise in temperatures. The elegant square neckline and delicate shirred details come together to create this flattering and versatile dress.

Otiumberg Wave Earrings £135 SHOP NOW Take a peek at the fashion set right now, and you'll notice that their quiet luxury looks are being bolstered with bold jewellery. Chunky earrings, stacked bangles and layered necklaces are the most current way to bring personality to a look, and Otiumberg's mismatched gold earrings are the easiest way to tap in.

Reformation Anna Rugby Shirt £98 SHOP NOW Bringing together the classic feel of stripes, the preppy nature of a collared top and the off-duty feel of a rugby shirt, this style of top is one we're about to see everywhere. If you're planning your next easy weekend look, consider Reformation's cool-girl rugby shirt. The hard part is choosing which colourway to go for...

Free People Free-Est Lowen Midi Skirt £60 SHOP NOW Skirts are about to return to our outfits in a big way, supporting not only our spring wardrobes but keeping our looks feeling fresh all the way through to autumn. This 100% cotton skirt features a thick turn-over hem for added style points and an elasticated waist for a touch of comfort. Now it's time to explore the 11 colourways and find the one for you.

YSL Women's Le Loafer Supple in Suede in Cognac £770 SHOP NOW If there's one shoe that has been taking off on socials, in our data and is a hot topic in our office, its the Saint Laurent Le Loafer. The iconic pair is not a new addition to the brand's elevated roster, but recently gained popularity for the exquisitely understated appeal, considered ruched toe box and nod to luxury by way of the YSL hardware. The suede finish in a soft cognac brown is the cherry on top of this love-forever pair.

With Nothing Underneath The Classic: Denim, Blue £130 SHOP NOW With Nothing Underneath is dedicated to excellent shirts, and now that we're no longer relying on a combination of thermals and cashmere, the easy denim shirt is spiking in sales. The curved hem shows the brand's consideration of silhouette, with a classic single pocket and a choice of shades from deep blue to bright white denim. This is made of 50% organic cotton and 50% cotton, so alongside the chic design you'll find a seriously soft composition.

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW Those looking to add tailoring to their current outfit rotations are turning to Reformation's beloved Mason Pant. As someone who owns these exact trousers, I can see the appeal. The fabric is incredibly soft, the pleats perfectly placed and the drape of the silhouette seriously premium-looking. These also come in petite and extended sizes.

DeMellier The Hudson £550 SHOP NOW From the brand that brought us the New York bag comes the recently released Hudson. The structured tote bag has a roomy interior for all your essentials plus plenty more and features a pared-back look, accented only by DeMellier's belted detail. Carry in hand, hold in the crook of your arm or use the longer strap to wear over the shoulder. Currently, the bag comes in grained leather and smooth suede in various elevated shades.

My Next Best-Sellers Predictions:

Nobodys Child White Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress £99 SHOP NOW The Felicity was a best-seller last summer, and now that polka dots are the micro trend no one saw coming, I expect this will sell out so quickly.

ALAÏA Click E/w Small Textured-Nubuck Shoulder Bag £1750 SHOP NOW This chic east-west bag features a gentle curved line accents by gold hardware and finished with a textured-nubuck leather. If you fell in love with the Teckel, you're destined to adore the Click.

Reformation Miller Knit Top £88 SHOP NOW An elegant neckline, a playful flute cuff and a shade that consistently feels high-end? This top is destined to be adored by many.

MANGO Buttoned Leather Jacket £230 SHOP NOW If you're looking to instantly breathe new life into your looks, consider this 100% leather jacket in a bold red shade courtesy of Mango. Whilst striking in shade, the minimalist design makes this incredibly wearable.

Sézane Caroline Loafers - Glossy Chocolate £165 SHOP NOW We've already spotted stylish people wearing Sézane's Caroline loafers which take on a boat shoe silhouette and are currently available in a soft suede and glossy brown.

Arket Alpaca-Wool Blend Cardigan £67 SHOP NOW After the success of Arket's alpaca-wool blend jumper, I have a feeling that this sweet cardigan will be the next big thing. With the same soft composition, this short sleeve cardigan is primed to support the move into the warmer months, especially in this tonal brown shade.