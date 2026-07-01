Retail Therapy: The Show is here. I turn into "Dr. Bobby" and bring my monthly column to life, helping various characters navigate their style and shopping woes. If you haven't watched the premiere episode focused on business casual dressing, hello, watch! The second episode just dropped about wedding guest dresses.
Watch below as I help one of our editors, Emma, with a very specific wedding dress code. My biggest forever rule is to skew on the dressier side (even if the dress code seems casual). It's better to be a little overdressed than underdressed. I prefer to avoid super-bright colors and go for dark neutrals or pretty pastels. For a print, a nice floral always works.