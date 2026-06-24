As a shopping editor, I love designer items just as much as the next fashion person. However, I don’t always have the funds to afford higher-ticket luxury items. If you’re like me, then it’s your lucky day. I’ve stumbled upon some seriously impressive designer markdowns at Nordstrom, and I couldn’t keep these amazing deals to myself. Don’t worry. I’ve detailed every deeply discounted designer item worth grabbing ahead.
Yes, you read that correctly. I’ve found the ultimate cheat code for scoring top-tier designer items at an affordable price point. In the mix, you can include gorgeous summer shoe styles with interesting silhouettes and cool handbags that are bound to get you endless compliments. While this edit is bag and shoe-heavy, there’s also a little splash of other accessories and even a few chic clothing options. Keep scrolling to uncover the best designer markdowns at Nordstrom today.
Shop Editor-Approved Nordstrom Designer Markdowns
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