If you haven't browsed Madewell recently, then you're in for a treat. The popular retailer just dropped some seriously attractive items for spring and summer. I don't know about you, but I could use a little closet refresh to help ring in the warmer months ahead. If this is also something you're looking for, then look no further. I used my shopping editor POV and dug through the newest arrivals and curated a selection of the best pieces worth checking out first.
Yes, Madewell has done it again, and there's a slew of newly added cross-category additions to the site. From cool accessories to staples with a fun twist, these new pieces are sure to breathe a little bit of life into your existing wardrobe. Some personal favorite stand-out items include the easy shirt in chantrelle, pull-on airy denim jeans, and the linen eyelet drawstring pants. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite wardrobe items for the upcoming months.
Shop Madewell New Arrivals
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Pull-On Jeans in Airy Denim
Lightweight denim will be so important as the temperatures rise.
These easy breathable brown pants are bound to be a favorite.
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Smocked High-Neck Midi Dress
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Eyelet Boxy Shirt
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The '90s Crewneck Tee in Compact Cotton
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The Low-Rise Loose Jean
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The Aliyah Thong Sandal in Paracord
The red and brown color ways are also gorgeous.
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Fish Pendant Beaded Necklace
Beaded necklaces are having a huge moment.
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Textured-Knit Drawstring Mini Skirt