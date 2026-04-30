There's No Debate—These Attractive Madewell Arrivals Will Sell Out First

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One Model wears blue eyelet dress. The middle model wears yellow button down shirt and brown striped pants. The last model wears t shirt, button down shirt in blue and knit skirt.
(Image credit: Madewell)
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If you haven't browsed Madewell recently, then you're in for a treat. The popular retailer just dropped some seriously attractive items for spring and summer. I don't know about you, but I could use a little closet refresh to help ring in the warmer months ahead. If this is also something you're looking for, then look no further. I used my shopping editor POV and dug through the newest arrivals and curated a selection of the best pieces worth checking out first.

Yes, Madewell has done it again, and there's a slew of newly added cross-category additions to the site. From cool accessories to staples with a fun twist, these new pieces are sure to breathe a little bit of life into your existing wardrobe. Some personal favorite stand-out items include the easy shirt in chantrelle, pull-on airy denim jeans, and the linen eyelet drawstring pants. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite wardrobe items for the upcoming months.

Shop Madewell New Arrivals