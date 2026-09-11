Fall will be here before you know it. For many top retailers, the autumnal new arrivals have been rolling in. In particular, J.Crew has recently released some unbelievably chic pieces that I cannot stop thinking about. If you're looking to add some fresh fall staples to your wardrobe in preparation for the season ahead, you've come to the right place.
I've hand-picked some editor-approved favorites from the recent drop ahead. In the mix, you can expect a few of J.Crew's famous sweaters, on-trend jackets and outerwear, everyday denim, and so much more. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite fall fashion finds.
Shop Editor-Approved J.Crew Arrivals For Fall 2026
J.Crew
Oversized Cashmere Crewneck Sweater in Placed Stripe
You can't go wrong with J.Crew cashmere.
J.Crew
Bootcut Jean in Super-Stretch
Add these to your denim rotation this fall.
J.Crew
Scarf Sweater in Merino Wool Blend
I love this scarf/sweater combo.
J.Crew
Pleated Prep Skirt in Striped Gramercy Suiting
I'm a sucker for a pleated skirt.
J.Crew
Ivy Mini Skirt in Pinstriped Gramercy Suiting
J.Crew
Women's 1983 Barn Jacket™ in Corduroy
J.Crew
Collection Suede Bomber Jacket
J.Crew
Boatneck Sweater-Jacket in Boiled Merino Wool
J.Crew
Zoe Barrel Pant in Stretch Corduroy
Love this chocolatey brown corduroy for the months ahead.
J.Crew
Yorke Bag in Leather
J.Crew
Jules Double-Layer Button-Up Shirt in Greenwich Poplin
J.Crew
Tiny Rollneck™ in Rugby Stripe
The new iteration of the rollneck is so good.
J.Crew
Denim Trouser Jean With Flap Pockets
I'm partial to black denim.
J.Crew
Exaggerated Barrel Jean
J.Crew
Rugby Sweater-Jacket in Boiled Merino Wool
Would look so good layered over a cute tee.
J.Crew
Bea Ballet Flats in Metallic Leather
This silhouette is so popular with the fashion set.
J.Crew
Women's 1983 Barn Jacket™
Add this barn jacket to your lightweight jacket and sweaters collections.