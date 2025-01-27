I Just Relocated From Berlin to NYC—These 7 Items Are Already Becoming Staples
One thing about life in NYC? You're going to need a really big bag. As anyone in the fashion community knows, we have a lot of stuff to lug around, but that doesn't mean we're willing to sacrifice carrying an unstylish tote to do so. Enter Vee Collective. These are the exact bags I spot near daily on the subway, on the street, at my local Pilates studio, and in pretty much every corner of the city where busy but stylish women can be found. Newsflash: I'm one of them. On my busiest days, my Porter Marche Tote houses my gym clothes, sneakers, makeup bag, laptop, and water bottle, and I swear it rivals the look of whatever designer bag is on my other arm.
So it should come as no surprise to discover that the mind behind the brand is equally chic. I spoke with co-founder and CEO Lili Radu about the brand's U.S. expansion, relocating from her native Berlin, and of course, the style staples that are defining her new NYC wardrobe. But let's back up a bit. For the unfamiliar, Vee Collective is a brand that's out to disrupt the luxury market with its ultra-practical bags that are a far cry from the canvas totes that most New Yorkers I see carry their essentials around in. The bags are sleek and stylish but, perhaps most importantly, shockingly useful. Made from lightweight materials that are meant to take a beating on your commute, they're outfitted with thoughtful details like interior pouches, those thicker easy-to-use zippers, and discreet branding.
They've grabbed the attention of Goop and Fouquet's New York, who are two recent collaborators, as well as retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman where the totes are stocked alongside the likes of Bottega Veneta and Alaïa, not so much as a competitor but as a companion to the It bags of the moment.
Of course, Radu's lifestyle has a large influence on her personal style. The brand founder, mom of two, and recent NYC transplant is always on the go and therefore a walking advertisement for Vee Collective—she is her customer. Since we're always intrigued by the effortless polish of our European fashion friends, I knew Radu's wardrobe would be a wealth of inspiration, so I asked her to outline some of the ways in which her style has changed since moving from Berlin to New York.
As with any big life change, the move has undeniably altered how she gets dressed from day to day. The two may both be ultra-stylish cities but as anyone who's visited both knows, the two cities have fairly distinct sartorial palettes, and Radu has certainly adapted to fit with the pace, lifestyle, and aesthetic of her fellow New Yorkers. So without further ado, here are seven pieces she is now leaning on the most.
1. Versatile Tote
"This is my go-to bag that takes me to and from meetings, kids' school pickups, workouts, you name it—my Porter Marche is my Mary Poppins bag and has been so handy on the subway and walking through NYC."
2. Chic Flats
"Flats are a must for me. First of all, they're comfortable—in general, all my clothing must be comfortable—and work with most of my outfits. From appointments to market week and picking up my kids from all of their activities, I have to be in easy looks that can take me all around NYC."
3. Shearling Coat
"My Chloé coat is easily the most perfect New York winter piece. I love wearing it with jeans and a simple top since it's so effortless but always makes me feel stylish and, most importantly, warm."
4. Adidas Sambas
"I have been obsessed with the Sambas in all the colors. They were so perfect for my Berlin style, and while I have found myself dressing up my looks with more fun accessories like my Chanel and Alaïa flats and heeled ankle boots since the move, these are still one of the hero pieces I've been adapting into my New York wardrobe."
5. Oversize Clutch
"I might be biased here, but this is my favorite clutch and the only one I ever wear. It really does work for every occasion, whether it's with a beach outfit or for out to dinner. To me, there's no better bag when you only have a few things to carry."
6. Easy Denim Jacket
"I am a denim girl through and through. My denim pieces have become collectibles and ones that I mix and match every day, like this Loewe jacket that's one of my most-worn pieces."
7. Tailored Vest
"As I mentioned, I am a huge denim girl, and I also wear this vest a lot with a white T-shirt and jeans. It's perfect for being in the atelier working on new designs and styles for our brand."
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
