I Just Relocated From Berlin to NYC—These 7 Items Are Already Becoming Staples

One thing about life in NYC? You're going to need a really big bag. As anyone in the fashion community knows, we have a lot of stuff to lug around, but that doesn't mean we're willing to sacrifice carrying an unstylish tote to do so. Enter Vee Collective. These are the exact bags I spot near daily on the subway, on the street, at my local Pilates studio, and in pretty much every corner of the city where busy but stylish women can be found. Newsflash: I'm one of them. On my busiest days, my Porter Marche Tote houses my gym clothes, sneakers, makeup bag, laptop, and water bottle, and I swear it rivals the look of whatever designer bag is on my other arm.

So it should come as no surprise to discover that the mind behind the brand is equally chic. I spoke with co-founder and CEO Lili Radu about the brand's U.S. expansion, relocating from her native Berlin, and of course, the style staples that are defining her new NYC wardrobe. But let's back up a bit. For the unfamiliar, Vee Collective is a brand that's out to disrupt the luxury market with its ultra-practical bags that are a far cry from the canvas totes that most New Yorkers I see carry their essentials around in. The bags are sleek and stylish but, perhaps most importantly, shockingly useful. Made from lightweight materials that are meant to take a beating on your commute, they're outfitted with thoughtful details like interior pouches, those thicker easy-to-use zippers, and discreet branding.

They've grabbed the attention of Goop and Fouquet's New York, who are two recent collaborators, as well as retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman where the totes are stocked alongside the likes of Bottega Veneta and Alaïa, not so much as a competitor but as a companion to the It bags of the moment.

Of course, Radu's lifestyle has a large influence on her personal style. The brand founder, mom of two, and recent NYC transplant is always on the go and therefore a walking advertisement for Vee Collective—she is her customer. Since we're always intrigued by the effortless polish of our European fashion friends, I knew Radu's wardrobe would be a wealth of inspiration, so I asked her to outline some of the ways in which her style has changed since moving from Berlin to New York.

As with any big life change, the move has undeniably altered how she gets dressed from day to day. The two may both be ultra-stylish cities but as anyone who's visited both knows, the two cities have fairly distinct sartorial palettes, and Radu has certainly adapted to fit with the pace, lifestyle, and aesthetic of her fellow New Yorkers. So without further ado, here are seven pieces she is now leaning on the most.

1. Versatile Tote

"This is my go-to bag that takes me to and from meetings, kids' school pickups, workouts, you name it—my Porter Marche is my Mary Poppins bag and has been so handy on the subway and walking through NYC."

Vee Collective Porter Max Ripstop Tote Bag $339 SHOP NOW

Vee Collective Porter Marche Quilted Nylon Tote Bag $373 SHOP NOW

Vee Collective Porter Basque Quilted Tote Bag $332 SHOP NOW

2. Chic Flats

"Flats are a must for me. First of all, they're comfortable—in general, all my clothing must be comfortable—and work with most of my outfits. From appointments to market week and picking up my kids from all of their activities, I have to be in easy looks that can take me all around NYC."

ALAÏA Perforated Leather Ballet Pumps $1150 SHOP NOW

Madewell Hera Grommet Mary Jane Flats $138 SHOP NOW

Vibi Venezia Mary Jane Nero Flats $150 SHOP NOW

3. Shearling Coat

"My Chloé coat is easily the most perfect New York winter piece. I love wearing it with jeans and a simple top since it's so effortless but always makes me feel stylish and, most importantly, warm."

Chloé Shearling Jacket $5490 SHOP NOW

Alex Mill Reversible Polar Bear Jacket $275 SHOP NOW

Good American Faux Fur Collared Coat $269 SHOP NOW

4. Adidas Sambas

"I have been obsessed with the Sambas in all the colors. They were so perfect for my Berlin style, and while I have found myself dressing up my looks with more fun accessories like my Chanel and Alaïa flats and heeled ankle boots since the move, these are still one of the hero pieces I've been adapting into my New York wardrobe."

adidas Samba OG Shoes $100 SHOP NOW

adidas Samba Sneaker $100 SHOP NOW

Adidas Originals Samba OG Sneaker $100 SHOP NOW

5. Oversize Clutch

"I might be biased here, but this is my favorite clutch and the only one I ever wear. It really does work for every occasion, whether it's with a beach outfit or for out to dinner. To me, there's no better bag when you only have a few things to carry."

Vee Collective Caba Clutch $265 SHOP NOW

Vee Collective Caba Clutch $265 $82 SHOP NOW

Vee Collective Caba Clutch Pastel Pink $132 SHOP NOW

6. Easy Denim Jacket

"I am a denim girl through and through. My denim pieces have become collectibles and ones that I mix and match every day, like this Loewe jacket that's one of my most-worn pieces."

Loewe Leather-Trimmed Denim Jacket $1550 SHOP NOW

Reformation Archer Denim Jacket $268 SHOP NOW

Line & Dot Bonny Barn Jacket $171 SHOP NOW

7. Tailored Vest

"As I mentioned, I am a huge denim girl, and I also wear this vest a lot with a white T-shirt and jeans. It's perfect for being in the atelier working on new designs and styles for our brand."

Khaite Lizzo Cropped Denim Vest $580 $406 SHOP NOW

Agolde Charli Denim Vest $325 $195 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie Denim Trucker Vest $20 SHOP NOW