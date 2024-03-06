I'm Finding My New Closet Staples at Banana Republic—These 29 Items Are So Stylish

There are a few stores I consistently turn to when I'm looking to refresh my wardrobe. And yes, Banana Republic is now one of the top retailers on my list. The collections over the last few seasons have been particularly strong, filled with a smattering of trend-forward finds and elevated basics. I'm referring to items like modern trousers as showcased above by one of my colleagues and cool knits. I just added a very-right-now gray V-neck sweater from Banana Republic to my rotation (showcased below) that has quickly become a weekly closet staple. It's that good—you'll see.

With all of this in mind, I decided to scroll through the new spring arrivals at Banana Republic to bring you an edit of pieces that piqued my interest and that I believe you'll love. I think the finds included in the curation could have the power to become closet staples for you given their versatility and overall chicness. Keep scrolling to shop the best Banana Republic fashion items, including trench coats, blazers, denim, and so much more.

Pictured: Banana Republic Franco Italian Merino Ribbed Sweater ($180) (Image credit: @bobbyschuessler)

Shop chic items from Banana Republic:

Banana Republic Janie Oversized Cotton Sweater $120 SHOP NOW This is the perfect slouchy spring knit.

Banana Republic Lina Linen Vest $140 SHOP NOW Chic. Period.

Banana Republic Lina Relaxed Linen Blazer $230 SHOP NOW You could consider layering this blazer with the vest above.

Banana Republic The Pintuck Jean $150 SHOP NOW An A+ denim silhouette.

Banana Republic The Oversized Shirt $90 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with an oversize shirt.

Banana Republic Lisa Linen Maxi Skirt $150 SHOP NOW Stunning with everything from a tee to a knit.

Banana Republic Flora Leather Belt $80 SHOP NOW You'll get so much wear out of this belt.

Banana Republic Sabbia Oversized Italian Twill Trench Coat $350 SHOP NOW This trench will elevate any look.

Banana Republic Caro Oversized Lightweight Cashmere Sweater $150 SHOP NOW New cashmere, anyone?

Banana Republic Carmel Pleated Wide-Leg Pant $130 SHOP NOW Elegant trousers.

Banana Republic Vida Bag $380 SHOP NOW Store all of the essentials.

Banana Republic Luna Boyfriend Cashmere Sweater Polo $150 SHOP NOW Retro vibes.

Banana Republic The Oversized Denim Shirt $100 SHOP NOW Just cool.

Banana Republic Janette Off-Shoulder Top $90 SHOP NOW The off-the-shoulder silhouette is stunning.

Banana Republic Lucia Cotton-Linen Jacket $200 SHOP NOW Fantastic for the season.

Banana Republic Mini Slouchy Vida Bag $220 SHOP NOW A darling spring bag.

Banana Republic Lido Italian Wool Bermuda Short $100 SHOP NOW Get ready for those warmer temps.

Banana Republic Surplus Relaxed Straight Jean $130 SHOP NOW Another awesome pair of jeans.

Banana Republic The Perfect Shirt $80 SHOP NOW As the name states, the perfect shirt.

Banana Republic Siena Wide-Leg Italian Wool Pant $150 SHOP NOW Banana Republic has such great trousers.

Banana Republic Ribbed Scoop-Back Top $55 SHOP NOW Wait until you see the back of this top.

Banana Republic Cambria Cape-Coat $280 SHOP NOW Love a cape moment.

Banana Republic Fern Linen-Blend Raglan Sweater $80 SHOP NOW An elevated basic.

Banana Republic Carolina Ribbed Tank $80 SHOP NOW Wear on its own or for layering.

Banana Republic Caro Oversized Lightweight Cashmere Sweater $150 SHOP NOW This cut!

Banana Republic The 90s Denim Trucker Jacket $150 SHOP NOW Adore the sleeves here.

Banana Republic Ynez Sunglasses $175 SHOP NOW Chic!

Banana Republic Heavy Cotton Boxy T-Shirt $50 SHOP NOW Yes to the boxy silhouette.