I'm Finding My New Closet Staples at Banana Republic—These 29 Items Are So Stylish

Bobby Schuessler
By Bobby Schuessler
There are a few stores I consistently turn to when I'm looking to refresh my wardrobe. And yes, Banana Republic is now one of the top retailers on my list. The collections over the last few seasons have been particularly strong, filled with a smattering of trend-forward finds and elevated basics. I'm referring to items like modern trousers as showcased above by one of my colleagues and cool knits. I just added a very-right-now gray V-neck sweater from Banana Republic to my rotation (showcased below) that has quickly become a weekly closet staple. It's that good—you'll see.

With all of this in mind, I decided to scroll through the new spring arrivals at Banana Republic to bring you an edit of pieces that piqued my interest and that I believe you'll love. I think the finds included in the curation could have the power to become closet staples for you given their versatility and overall chicness. Keep scrolling to shop the best Banana Republic fashion items, including trench coats, blazers, denim, and so much more.

How to style a men's Banana Republic sweater

Pictured: Banana Republic Franco Italian Merino Ribbed Sweater ($180)

(Image credit: @bobbyschuessler)

Shop chic items from Banana Republic:

Janie Oversized Cotton Sweater
Banana Republic
Janie Oversized Cotton Sweater

This is the perfect slouchy spring knit.

Lina Linen Vest
Banana Republic
Lina Linen Vest

Chic. Period.

Lina Relaxed Linen Blazer
Banana Republic
Lina Relaxed Linen Blazer

You could consider layering this blazer with the vest above.

The Pintuck Jean
Banana Republic
The Pintuck Jean

An A+ denim silhouette.

The Oversized Shirt
Banana Republic
The Oversized Shirt

You can't go wrong with an oversize shirt.

Lisa Linen Maxi Skirt
Banana Republic
Lisa Linen Maxi Skirt

Stunning with everything from a tee to a knit.

Flora Leather Belt
Banana Republic
Flora Leather Belt

You'll get so much wear out of this belt.

Sabbia Oversized Italian Twill Trench Coat
Banana Republic
Sabbia Oversized Italian Twill Trench Coat

This trench will elevate any look.

Caro Oversized Lightweight Cashmere Sweater
Banana Republic
Caro Oversized Lightweight Cashmere Sweater

New cashmere, anyone?

Carmel Pleated Wide-Leg Pant
Banana Republic
Carmel Pleated Wide-Leg Pant

Elegant trousers.

Vida Bag
Banana Republic
Vida Bag

Store all of the essentials.

Luna Boyfriend Cashmere Sweater Polo
Banana Republic
Luna Boyfriend Cashmere Sweater Polo

Retro vibes.

The Oversized Denim Shirt
Banana Republic
The Oversized Denim Shirt

Just cool.

Janette Off-Shoulder Top
Banana Republic
Janette Off-Shoulder Top

The off-the-shoulder silhouette is stunning.

Lucia Cotton-Linen Jacket
Banana Republic
Lucia Cotton-Linen Jacket

Fantastic for the season.

Mini Slouchy Vida Bag
Banana Republic
Mini Slouchy Vida Bag

A darling spring bag.

Lido Italian Wool Bermuda Short
Banana Republic
Lido Italian Wool Bermuda Short

Get ready for those warmer temps.

Surplus Relaxed Straight Jean
Banana Republic
Surplus Relaxed Straight Jean

Another awesome pair of jeans.

The Perfect Shirt
Banana Republic
The Perfect Shirt

As the name states, the perfect shirt.

Siena Wide-Leg Italian Wool Pant
Banana Republic
Siena Wide-Leg Italian Wool Pant

Banana Republic has such great trousers.

Ribbed Scoop-Back Top
Banana Republic
Ribbed Scoop-Back Top

Wait until you see the back of this top.

Cambria Cape-Coat
Banana Republic
Cambria Cape-Coat

Love a cape moment.

Fern Linen-Blend Raglan Sweater
Banana Republic
Fern Linen-Blend Raglan Sweater

An elevated basic.

Carolina Ribbed Tank
Banana Republic
Carolina Ribbed Tank

Wear on its own or for layering.

Caro Oversized Lightweight Cashmere Sweater
Banana Republic
Caro Oversized Lightweight Cashmere Sweater

This cut!

The 90s Denim Trucker Jacket
Banana Republic
The 90s Denim Trucker Jacket

Adore the sleeves here.

Ynez Sunglasses | Raen
Banana Republic
Ynez Sunglasses

Chic!

Heavy Cotton Boxy T-Shirt
Banana Republic
Heavy Cotton Boxy T-Shirt

Yes to the boxy silhouette.

Ariella Poplin Midi Skirt
Banana Republic
Ariella Poplin Midi Skirt

You can style this skirt with so many different pieces.

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over seven years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retialers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises. He has also worked across a variety of other media brands and fashion retailers like Refinery29, PureWow, Men's Health, and Gilt covering commerce, trend reporting, women's and men's fashion, home, and lifestyle.

