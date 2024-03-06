I'm Finding My New Closet Staples at Banana Republic—These 29 Items Are So Stylish
There are a few stores I consistently turn to when I'm looking to refresh my wardrobe. And yes, Banana Republic is now one of the top retailers on my list. The collections over the last few seasons have been particularly strong, filled with a smattering of trend-forward finds and elevated basics. I'm referring to items like modern trousers as showcased above by one of my colleagues and cool knits. I just added a very-right-now gray V-neck sweater from Banana Republic to my rotation (showcased below) that has quickly become a weekly closet staple. It's that good—you'll see.
With all of this in mind, I decided to scroll through the new spring arrivals at Banana Republic to bring you an edit of pieces that piqued my interest and that I believe you'll love. I think the finds included in the curation could have the power to become closet staples for you given their versatility and overall chicness. Keep scrolling to shop the best Banana Republic fashion items, including trench coats, blazers, denim, and so much more.
Shop chic items from Banana Republic:
You could consider layering this blazer with the vest above.
