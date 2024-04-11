I Made a List of Fresh (But Still Classic) Basics I Would Happily Wear for the Next 5 Years

I am a fashion editor, and I consider my style to err on the classic side, so naturally, I am always looking for the best basics to integrate into my everyday wardrobe. I am talking about those classic items that you can wear to death, week after week, and will live with you for a lifetime . They solve any daily "what to wear" dressing dilemmas, always look good, and can be styled with virtually anything. I could write a novel on the best classic items that every closet needs, but to start, I am sharing a list of my five nonnegotiables.

This list includes everything from the iconic khaki trench coat —which can be worn during nearly every season, depending on what climate you live in—to a few pieces that might have seen some trending action over the past few seasons but are definite essentials, in my opinion. For one, an oversize button-down in soft cotton looks just as smart for a day at the office as it does on the beach over a bikini. Keep reading below to find my top five basics that are true classics and that I know you will keep turning to over and over again. Trust me.

Trench Coats

H&M Twill Trench Coat $75 SHOP NOW This light-taupe twill option also comes in gray and beige.

Vero Moda Chloe Trench Coat $99 SHOP NOW Cool, classic, and under $100—what a steal.

& Other Stories Buckle-Belt Trench Coat $239 SHOP NOW There is an easy elegance to this one, which features storm flaps and epaulets at the shoulder.

ASOS Curve Soft Midi Trench Coat $56 $20 SHOP NOW Take your pick from stone or black. Either way, it is an incredibly chic, everyday choice.

Zara Extra Long Gabardine Trench $129 SHOP NOW For those tall readers out there (or those who love a little extra hem length), this one is for you.

J.Crew Relaxed Heritage Trench Coat $248 SHOP NOW Machine-washable and extremely versatile, J.Crew's trench is made from Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) cotton.

Wide-Leg Trousers

Mango Wide Leg Suit Pants $90 SHOP NOW Simple suit pants can be worn to the office or out on the town with a going-out top.

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pant Pleated Wide Leg Pants $248 SHOP NOW You'll be sure to live in this fresh khaki pair all spring and summer.

Alex Mill Madeline Pleated Twill Wide Leg Trousers $175 SHOP NOW A little more relaxed on the hip, Alex Mill's pleat-front trousers are everything we want to wear this season.

Babaton Founder Pant $148 SHOP NOW The Founder Pant comes in five colorways as well as short, regular, and tall hem lengths.

Zara ZW Collection Pleated Drawcord Pants $70 SHOP NOW The comfiest trousers you will find thanks to a drawstring closure that makes them extremely stretchy.

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant $88 SHOP NOW Try The Harlow in 100% linen fabrication for the warmer months ahead.

Oversize Button-Downs

Treasure & Bond Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt $65 SHOP NOW Bright-white poplin is always a must-have in any wardrobe.

Dish Elissa Stripe Shirt $120 SHOP NOW This striped option has the perfect oversize fit you've been dreaming of.

The Frankie Shop Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt $185 SHOP NOW The Lui shirt consistently sells out, for good reason. Scoop up yours in white, blue, black, or even a bold orange.

Favorite Daughter The Ex-Boyfriend Stripe Cotton Shirt $218 SHOP NOW A striped cotton button-down like this works in every scenario imaginable.

Everlane The Supima Cotton Boyfriend Shirt $98 SHOP NOW Supima cotton means this one is ultra soft.

Lioness Boyfriend Shirt $85 SHOP NOW When you don't know what to wear, throw on this shirt for instant polish.

Denim Midi Skirts

Madewell The Rilee Denim Midi Skirt $110 SHOP NOW Style with a chambray shirt in a similar wash for a stylish approach.

AGOLDE Leif Denim Midi Skirt $240 SHOP NOW There is a reason everyone loves Agolde. Its denim is just that good.

Vero Moda Curve Lucky Denim Midi Skirt $62 SHOP NOW Break up the blues with an ecru wash that is great for spring.

SLVRLAKE + Net Sustain Organic Denim Midi Skirt $320 SHOP NOW This one is made from organic denim, so you can feel good about investing in it.

Mango Denim Midi-Skirt $50 SHOP NOW A darker, black wash brings a new twist to this everyday essential silhouette.

Rolla's Sailor Skirt Lyocell Blue $139 SHOP NOW This one has buttons down the front, so you can play with showing a little or a lot of leg.

Structured Blazers

Zara Mixed Poplin Blazer $100 SHOP NOW This double-breasted style has just the right amount of sharp shoulder action.

The Frankie Shop Bea Crepe Blazer $345 SHOP NOW A little more fluid, The Frankie Shop's crêpe blazer offers that perfectly oversize look.

Noisy May Curve Tailored Blazer $100 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with the best basics, and this blazer is just that.

French Connection Whisper Single Breasted Blazer $178 SHOP NOW If you prefer a single-breasted silhouette, try this slightly structured one from French Connection.

& Other Stories Double-Breasted Blazer $239 SHOP NOW Pair with jeans and heels for a night out to mix up your usual styling go-tos.