I Made a List of Fresh (But Still Classic) Basics I Would Happily Wear for the Next 5 Years
I am a fashion editor, and I consider my style to err on the classic side, so naturally, I am always looking for the best basics to integrate into my everyday wardrobe. I am talking about those classic items that you can wear to death, week after week, and will live with you for a lifetime. They solve any daily "what to wear" dressing dilemmas, always look good, and can be styled with virtually anything. I could write a novel on the best classic items that every closet needs, but to start, I am sharing a list of my five nonnegotiables.
This list includes everything from the iconic khaki trench coat—which can be worn during nearly every season, depending on what climate you live in—to a few pieces that might have seen some trending action over the past few seasons but are definite essentials, in my opinion. For one, an oversize button-down in soft cotton looks just as smart for a day at the office as it does on the beach over a bikini. Keep reading below to find my top five basics that are true classics and that I know you will keep turning to over and over again. Trust me.
Trench Coats
There is an easy elegance to this one, which features storm flaps and epaulets at the shoulder.
Take your pick from stone or black. Either way, it is an incredibly chic, everyday choice.
For those tall readers out there (or those who love a little extra hem length), this one is for you.
Machine-washable and extremely versatile, J.Crew's trench is made from Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) cotton.
Wide-Leg Trousers
Simple suit pants can be worn to the office or out on the town with a going-out top.
You'll be sure to live in this fresh khaki pair all spring and summer.
A little more relaxed on the hip, Alex Mill's pleat-front trousers are everything we want to wear this season.
The Founder Pant comes in five colorways as well as short, regular, and tall hem lengths.
The comfiest trousers you will find thanks to a drawstring closure that makes them extremely stretchy.
Try The Harlow in 100% linen fabrication for the warmer months ahead.
Oversize Button-Downs
Bright-white poplin is always a must-have in any wardrobe.
The Lui shirt consistently sells out, for good reason. Scoop up yours in white, blue, black, or even a bold orange.
A striped cotton button-down like this works in every scenario imaginable.
Denim Midi Skirts
Style with a chambray shirt in a similar wash for a stylish approach.
Break up the blues with an ecru wash that is great for spring.
This one is made from organic denim, so you can feel good about investing in it.
A darker, black wash brings a new twist to this everyday essential silhouette.
This one has buttons down the front, so you can play with showing a little or a lot of leg.
Structured Blazers
This double-breasted style has just the right amount of sharp shoulder action.
A little more fluid, The Frankie Shop's crêpe blazer offers that perfectly oversize look.
You can't go wrong with the best basics, and this blazer is just that.
If you prefer a single-breasted silhouette, try this slightly structured one from French Connection.
Pair with jeans and heels for a night out to mix up your usual styling go-tos.
Show off your waistline with this corset-seamed style that is extremely flattering.
