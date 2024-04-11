I Made a List of Fresh (But Still Classic) Basics I Would Happily Wear for the Next 5 Years

By Kristina Rutkowski
published

woman wearing khaki trench coat, black sweater, black sunglasses, belt, blue jeans, and carrying brown suede bag

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

I am a fashion editor, and I consider my style to err on the classic side, so naturally, I am always looking for the best basics to integrate into my everyday wardrobe. I am talking about those classic items that you can wear to death, week after week, and will live with you for a lifetime. They solve any daily "what to wear" dressing dilemmas, always look good, and can be styled with virtually anything. I could write a novel on the best classic items that every closet needs, but to start, I am sharing a list of my five nonnegotiables.

This list includes everything from the iconic khaki trench coat—which can be worn during nearly every season, depending on what climate you live in—to a few pieces that might have seen some trending action over the past few seasons but are definite essentials, in my opinion. For one, an oversize button-down in soft cotton looks just as smart for a day at the office as it does on the beach over a bikini. Keep reading below to find my top five basics that are true classics and that I know you will keep turning to over and over again. Trust me.

Trench Coats

Woman wearing khaki trench coat, black sweater, black sunglasses, belt, blue jeans, loafers, and carrying brown suede handbag

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Twill Trench Coat
H&M
Twill Trench Coat

This light-taupe twill option also comes in gray and beige.

Chloe Trench Coat
Vero Moda
Chloe Trench Coat

Cool, classic, and under $100—what a steal.

Buckle-Belt Trench Coat
& Other Stories
Buckle-Belt Trench Coat

There is an easy elegance to this one, which features storm flaps and epaulets at the shoulder.

Asos Design Curve Soft Midi Trench Coat in Stone
ASOS Curve
Soft Midi Trench Coat

Take your pick from stone or black. Either way, it is an incredibly chic, everyday choice.

EXTRA LONG GABARDINE TRENCH
Zara
Extra Long Gabardine Trench

For those tall readers out there (or those who love a little extra hem length), this one is for you.

Relaxed Heritage Trench Coat in Chino
J.Crew
Relaxed Heritage Trench Coat

Machine-washable and extremely versatile, J.Crew's trench is made from Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) cotton.

Wide-Leg Trousers

Woman standing in a kitchen wearing white turtleneck, brown cardigan, wide-leg trouser pants, burgundy shoulder bag

(Image credit: @modestmira_)

Wide Leg Suit Pants - Women
Mango
Wide Leg Suit Pants

Simple suit pants can be worn to the office or out on the town with a going-out top.

The Favorite Pant Pleated Wide Leg Pants
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Pant Pleated Wide Leg Pants

You'll be sure to live in this fresh khaki pair all spring and summer.

Madeline Pleated Twill Wide Leg Trousers
Alex Mill
Madeline Pleated Twill Wide Leg Trousers

A little more relaxed on the hip, Alex Mill's pleat-front trousers are everything we want to wear this season.

Founder Pant
Babaton
Founder Pant

The Founder Pant comes in five colorways as well as short, regular, and tall hem lengths.

ZW COLLECTION PLEATED DRAWCORD PANTS
Zara
ZW Collection Pleated Drawcord Pants

The comfiest trousers you will find thanks to a drawstring closure that makes them extremely stretchy.

The Plus Harlow Wide Leg Pant in 100% Linen
Madewell
The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant

Try The Harlow in 100% linen fabrication for the warmer months ahead.

Oversize Button-Downs

woman sitting on a bench in a museum gallery with white walls wearing white oversize button-down, gray sweatpants, and gray trainer sneakers

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Treasure & Bond
Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt

Bright-white poplin is always a must-have in any wardrobe.

Elissa Stripe Shirt
Dish
Elissa Stripe Shirt

This striped option has the perfect oversize fit you've been dreaming of.

Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt
The Frankie Shop
Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt

The Lui shirt consistently sells out, for good reason. Scoop up yours in white, blue, black, or even a bold orange.

The Ex-Boyfriend Stripe Cotton Shirt
Favorite Daughter
The Ex-Boyfriend Stripe Cotton Shirt

A striped cotton button-down like this works in every scenario imaginable.

The Supima Cotton Boyfriend Shirt in Optic White/Black

Everlane
The Supima Cotton Boyfriend Shirt

Supima cotton means this one is ultra soft.

Boyfriend Shirt in Blue Stripe
Lioness
Boyfriend Shirt

When you don't know what to wear, throw on this shirt for instant polish.

Denim Midi Skirts

woman wearing striped cardigan, denim midi skirt, black tights, black pointy shoes, and black mini bag

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

The Rilee Denim Midi Skirt in Enmore Wash
Madewell
The Rilee Denim Midi Skirt

Style with a chambray shirt in a similar wash for a stylish approach.

Leif Denim Midi Skirt
AGOLDE
Leif Denim Midi Skirt

There is a reason everyone loves Agolde. Its denim is just that good.

Lucky Denim Midi Skirt
Vero Moda Curve
Lucky Denim Midi Skirt

Break up the blues with an ecru wash that is great for spring.

+ Net Sustain Organic Denim Midi Skirt
SLVRLAKE
+ Net Sustain Organic Denim Midi Skirt

This one is made from organic denim, so you can feel good about investing in it.

Denim Midi-Skirt - Women
Mango
Denim Midi-Skirt

A darker, black wash brings a new twist to this everyday essential silhouette.

Sailor Skirt Lyocell Blue
Rolla's
Sailor Skirt Lyocell Blue

This one has buttons down the front, so you can play with showing a little or a lot of leg.

Structured Blazers

woman wearing black blazer, white button-down, blue ripped jeans, black heeled boots

(Image credit: @amagodson_a)

Mixed Poplin Blazer
Zara
Mixed Poplin Blazer

This double-breasted style has just the right amount of sharp shoulder action.

Bea Crepe Blazer
The Frankie Shop
Bea Crepe Blazer

A little more fluid, The Frankie Shop's crêpe blazer offers that perfectly oversize look.

Noisy May Curve Tailored Blazer in Black
Noisy May Curve
Tailored Blazer

You can't go wrong with the best basics, and this blazer is just that.

Whisper Single Breasted Blazer
French Connection
Whisper Single Breasted Blazer

If you prefer a single-breasted silhouette, try this slightly structured one from French Connection.

Double-Breasted Blazer
& Other Stories
Double-Breasted Blazer

Pair with jeans and heels for a night out to mix up your usual styling go-tos.

By Anthropologie Corset Blazer
By Anthropologie
Corset Blazer

Show off your waistline with this corset-seamed style that is extremely flattering.

Explore More:
Wardrobe Essentials
Kristina Rutkowski
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸