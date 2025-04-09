Trust Me, I've Tried It On—This High-Street Top Is Shockingly Designer-Looking
Arket's new spring top ticks off two key trends of the season: cinched waists and blouse details.
Spring may have only just sprung, but clear trends are already beginning to define the new season. Waisted silhouettes have risen in favour over the past few seasons and are set to hit new heights this spring. With the ease of warm, languid days, there's a shift towards boho aesthetics, with delicate blouses leading the way as an entry point to the style. Now, I've found a top that brings together these two key trends: the elegant Bubble-Mem Pintuck Top from Arket.
Arket's attention to detail is what consistently allows the high street brand to make pieces that look so premium, and this top is a prime example of this. The first thing that drew me in was the pintuck bodice details that create the waisted shape. This alone is a nice detail, but the brand takes the piece to greater heights with wider straps and the playful bubble hem that fully accentuates the fitted waist, creating a bold hourglass shape.
Personally, I'm always a little apprehensive when I see a button-front top, but the placement ensures that you won't see those peaks of skin between the closures. Now, this top is ready to join my off-duty looks as well as office wear rotations. Here I've taken my normal size 38 (UK 10) in the top, which fit true to size, something I always find with Arket's pieces. The top comes in two colourways, a crisp white and deep navy, both of which are made from 100% cotton and feel incredibly high quality to the touch.
Since trying on this top, my mind hasn't stopped putting together spring outfits that will immediately revitalise my capsule wardrobe classics. My wide-leg jeans are the perfect shape to balance out the bold peplum hem of this top, whilst a straight linen skirt will also bring an added elegance to proceedings. On warmer days, when I want to look put-together yet casual, I'm adding relaxed cut-off shorts and easy slip-on sandals into the mix. Even dressing for dinner just got easier as this top can seamlessly pair with satin trousers or tailored styles and a polished mule.
Keep scrolling to shop Arket's bubble-hem pintuck top and explore more Arket new-in buys I really rate, including a dress version of this top.
Shop the Arket Bubble-Hem Pintuck Top
Shop More Arket New-In Buys I Really Rate
Featuring the same waisted details alongside bold balloon sleeves, this dress is destined to be a hit. Plus, it also comes in a sleek khaki shade.
Pair with the linen trousers below, your favourite jeans, an a-line white skirt, the choice is yours.
It's time to start adding linen back into our wardrobes for the sunnier days, and Arket does some of the best on the high street.
Smooth suede, a spacious interior and a classic look? I predict this is about to become a new Arket best-seller.
If polish is the look you're after this spring, make sure this refined linen-blend vest is on your radar. I'm also a big fan of the matching skirt.
Of course, I'm imaging pairing this playful skirt with the top above, but it will also bring an elegant touch to a simple t-shirt, intricate tank and striking ruched tops.
If you're looking for something more contemporary, Arket brings its sweet pintuck details to this denim top.
Cool and comfortable: embrace this striking shape by pairing with your favourite staple tops.
The warmest days will soon be upon us, and I plan to be wearing these cool khaki linen shorts on repeat.
Every capsule wardrobe should feature a great white t-shirt, and Arket's are a favourite of our team.
I'm a big fan of Arket denim, and the barrel-leg cut is set to be the silhouette of the season.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
-
Just Some Really Good Buys for Spring—That's All
Thank me later.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Tried On the 12 Posse Pieces Everyone Wants Right Now—Here's How They Fit
Verdict: I'm not surprised it's all selling out.
By Allyson Payer
-
Shopbop Just Launched an Incredible Sale—17 of the Best Pieces
Up to 25% off until April 11.
By Audry Hiaoui
-
I'm a Less-Is-More Type, But I Simply Can't Resist These Statement Spring Finds
Amp up your outfits.
By Judith Jones
-
I'm a Shopping Editor—Here's What I'm Shopping at Nordstrom (and What I'm Skipping)
From halter tops to drop-waist dresses.
By Audry Hiaoui
-
Sock Boots! Bloomers! Jelly Sandals! Meet the Stars of COS's Spring 2025 Show in Greece
Did I forget to mention Adrien Brody?
By Eliza Huber
-
H&M's $25 Linen Pants Are Back—and They're One of the Chicest Pairs You Need This Season
Add to cart before they sell out.
By Judith Jones
-
Wow, J.Crew Has So Many Good Spring Dresses on Sale—15 Worth Shopping
Until April 7.
By Audry Hiaoui