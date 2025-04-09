Trust Me, I've Tried It On—This High-Street Top Is Shockingly Designer-Looking

Arket's new spring top ticks off two key trends of the season: cinched waists and blouse details.

Woman wear&#039;s white top and black trousers
(Image credit: @florriealexander)
Spring may have only just sprung, but clear trends are already beginning to define the new season. Waisted silhouettes have risen in favour over the past few seasons and are set to hit new heights this spring. With the ease of warm, languid days, there's a shift towards boho aesthetics, with delicate blouses leading the way as an entry point to the style. Now, I've found a top that brings together these two key trends: the elegant Bubble-Mem Pintuck Top from Arket.

Woman wears white top and black trousers

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Arket's attention to detail is what consistently allows the high street brand to make pieces that look so premium, and this top is a prime example of this. The first thing that drew me in was the pintuck bodice details that create the waisted shape. This alone is a nice detail, but the brand takes the piece to greater heights with wider straps and the playful bubble hem that fully accentuates the fitted waist, creating a bold hourglass shape.

Personally, I'm always a little apprehensive when I see a button-front top, but the placement ensures that you won't see those peaks of skin between the closures. Now, this top is ready to join my off-duty looks as well as office wear rotations. Here I've taken my normal size 38 (UK 10) in the top, which fit true to size, something I always find with Arket's pieces. The top comes in two colourways, a crisp white and deep navy, both of which are made from 100% cotton and feel incredibly high quality to the touch.

Woman wears white top and black trousers

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Since trying on this top, my mind hasn't stopped putting together spring outfits that will immediately revitalise my capsule wardrobe classics. My wide-leg jeans are the perfect shape to balance out the bold peplum hem of this top, whilst a straight linen skirt will also bring an added elegance to proceedings. On warmer days, when I want to look put-together yet casual, I'm adding relaxed cut-off shorts and easy slip-on sandals into the mix. Even dressing for dinner just got easier as this top can seamlessly pair with satin trousers or tailored styles and a polished mule.

Keep scrolling to shop Arket's bubble-hem pintuck top and explore more Arket new-in buys I really rate, including a dress version of this top.

Shop the Arket Bubble-Hem Pintuck Top

Bubble-Hem Pintuck Top – White – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Bubble-Hem Pintuck Top

Bubble-Hem Pintuck Top – Dark Blue – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Bubble-Hem Pintuck Top

Shop More Arket New-In Buys I Really Rate

Pintuck Dress – White – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Pintuck Dress

Featuring the same waisted details alongside bold balloon sleeves, this dress is destined to be a hit. Plus, it also comes in a sleek khaki shade.

Relaxed Linen Shirt – White/blue – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Relaxed Linen Shirt

Pair with the linen trousers below, your favourite jeans, an a-line white skirt, the choice is yours.

Linen Trousers – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Linen Trousers

It's time to start adding linen back into our wardrobes for the sunnier days, and Arket does some of the best on the high street.

ARKET, Suede Tote Bag – Brown – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Suede Tote Bag

Smooth suede, a spacious interior and a classic look? I predict this is about to become a new Arket best-seller.

Linen-Blend Vest – Mole – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Linen-Blend Vest

If polish is the look you're after this spring, make sure this refined linen-blend vest is on your radar. I'm also a big fan of the matching skirt.

Ballon-Hem Skirt – White – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Ballon-Hem Skirt

Of course, I'm imaging pairing this playful skirt with the top above, but it will also bring an elegant touch to a simple t-shirt, intricate tank and striking ruched tops.

Pleated Denim Top – Dark Blue – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Pleated Denim Top

If you're looking for something more contemporary, Arket brings its sweet pintuck details to this denim top.

Barrel-Leg Trousers – Beige – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Barrel-Leg Trousers

Cool and comfortable: embrace this striking shape by pairing with your favourite staple tops.

Boat Neck Tank Top – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Boat Neck Tank Top

Elegant, refined, and ready to be dressed up or down with ease.

Linen Shorts – Khaki Green – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Linen Shorts

The warmest days will soon be upon us, and I plan to be wearing these cool khaki linen shorts on repeat.

Lily Lightweight T-Shirt – White – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Lily Lightweight T-Shirt

Every capsule wardrobe should feature a great white t-shirt, and Arket's are a favourite of our team.

Barrel-Leg Jeans – Blue – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Barrel-Leg Jeans

I'm a big fan of Arket denim, and the barrel-leg cut is set to be the silhouette of the season.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

