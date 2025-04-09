Trust Me, I've Tried It On—This High-Street Top Is Shockingly Designer-Looking

Spring may have only just sprung, but clear trends are already beginning to define the new season. Waisted silhouettes have risen in favour over the past few seasons and are set to hit new heights this spring. With the ease of warm, languid days, there's a shift towards boho aesthetics, with delicate blouses leading the way as an entry point to the style. Now, I've found a top that brings together these two key trends: the elegant Bubble-Mem Pintuck Top from Arket.

Arket's attention to detail is what consistently allows the high street brand to make pieces that look so premium, and this top is a prime example of this. The first thing that drew me in was the pintuck bodice details that create the waisted shape. This alone is a nice detail, but the brand takes the piece to greater heights with wider straps and the playful bubble hem that fully accentuates the fitted waist, creating a bold hourglass shape.

Personally, I'm always a little apprehensive when I see a button-front top, but the placement ensures that you won't see those peaks of skin between the closures. Now, this top is ready to join my off-duty looks as well as office wear rotations. Here I've taken my normal size 38 (UK 10) in the top, which fit true to size, something I always find with Arket's pieces. The top comes in two colourways, a crisp white and deep navy, both of which are made from 100% cotton and feel incredibly high quality to the touch.

Since trying on this top, my mind hasn't stopped putting together spring outfits that will immediately revitalise my capsule wardrobe classics. My wide-leg jeans are the perfect shape to balance out the bold peplum hem of this top, whilst a straight linen skirt will also bring an added elegance to proceedings. On warmer days, when I want to look put-together yet casual, I'm adding relaxed cut-off shorts and easy slip-on sandals into the mix. Even dressing for dinner just got easier as this top can seamlessly pair with satin trousers or tailored styles and a polished mule.

Keep scrolling to shop Arket's bubble-hem pintuck top and explore more Arket new-in buys I really rate, including a dress version of this top.

Shop the Arket Bubble-Hem Pintuck Top

ARKET Bubble-Hem Pintuck Top £87 SHOP NOW

ARKET Bubble-Hem Pintuck Top £87 SHOP NOW

Shop More Arket New-In Buys I Really Rate

ARKET Pintuck Dress £119 SHOP NOW Featuring the same waisted details alongside bold balloon sleeves, this dress is destined to be a hit. Plus, it also comes in a sleek khaki shade.

ARKET Relaxed Linen Shirt £47 SHOP NOW Pair with the linen trousers below, your favourite jeans, an a-line white skirt, the choice is yours.

ARKET Linen Trousers £57 SHOP NOW It's time to start adding linen back into our wardrobes for the sunnier days, and Arket does some of the best on the high street.

ARKET Suede Tote Bag £299 SHOP NOW Smooth suede, a spacious interior and a classic look? I predict this is about to become a new Arket best-seller.

ARKET Linen-Blend Vest £87 SHOP NOW If polish is the look you're after this spring, make sure this refined linen-blend vest is on your radar. I'm also a big fan of the matching skirt.

ARKET Ballon-Hem Skirt £97 SHOP NOW Of course, I'm imaging pairing this playful skirt with the top above, but it will also bring an elegant touch to a simple t-shirt, intricate tank and striking ruched tops.

ARKET Pleated Denim Top £77 SHOP NOW If you're looking for something more contemporary, Arket brings its sweet pintuck details to this denim top.

ARKET Barrel-Leg Trousers £77 SHOP NOW Cool and comfortable: embrace this striking shape by pairing with your favourite staple tops.

ARKET Boat Neck Tank Top £22 SHOP NOW Elegant, refined, and ready to be dressed up or down with ease.

ARKET Linen Shorts £37 SHOP NOW The warmest days will soon be upon us, and I plan to be wearing these cool khaki linen shorts on repeat.

ARKET Lily Lightweight T-Shirt £17 SHOP NOW Every capsule wardrobe should feature a great white t-shirt, and Arket's are a favourite of our team.

ARKET Barrel-Leg Jeans £97 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of Arket denim, and the barrel-leg cut is set to be the silhouette of the season.