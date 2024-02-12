I'm Denim-Obsessed—I Can't Get These 25 Jeans From the Nordstrom Sale Off My Mind

The minute I hear or see that there is a sale happening at Nordstrom, I can't help but drop what I am doing and head to the denim section. Nordy sales are notorious for having great deals on jeans so it's always a first stop when I land on the site. It's also one of the areas of the sale that tends to sell out fast, so the sooner you look at all the styles in your size the better—make sure to use the filters to help you narrow things down fast.

The Nordstrom winter sale is full of finds that are up to 50% off and even though it goes on until February 20, I definitely wouldn't sleep on the jeans. To help you navigate the denim section—which has over 900 pairs—I broke down the best of the best picks into 5 denim categories: straight-leg, wide-leg, dark-wash, baggy, and flared or bootcut. Keep scrolling to shop 25 chic pairs that I can't get off my denim-obsessed mind.

Straight-Leg Jeans

PacSun Tiffany High Waist Straight Leg Dad Jeans $57 $35 SHOP NOW '90s vibes.

Madewell Low Slung Straight Leg Jeans $128 $100 SHOP NOW Love how these look with black boots.

Billabong All Day Straight Leg Jeans $90 $59 SHOP NOW Into the relaxed fit.

Levi's Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans $98 $59 SHOP NOW Levi's can do no wrong.

Madewell The '90s Straight Leg Jeans $128 $100 SHOP NOW This wash is perfection.

Wide-Leg Jeans

MANGO Wide Leg Jeans $100 $50 SHOP NOW The vintage look sold me.

Madewell Superwide Leg Jeans $148 $118 SHOP NOW So elegant.

Vans Ground Work Wide Leg Jeans $70 $46 SHOP NOW Giving me casual Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy vibes.

Madewell Superwide Leg Jeans $118 $79 SHOP NOW Easy to dress up or down.

Rolla’s Heidi Jeans $129 $77 SHOP NOW How great do these look with flats?

Dark-Wash Jeans

AGOLDE High Waist Stovepipe Jeans $218 $174 SHOP NOW The styling possibilities.

Madewell Kickout Crop Jeans $128 $100 SHOP NOW Incredibly chic.

River Island Cayanne Belted Rigid Wide Leg Jeans $95 $71 SHOP NOW For a more polished feel.

Madewell Skinny Flare Jeans $118 $94 SHOP NOW Y2K feels but in the best way.

Rolla’s Original Straight Leg Jeans $129 $77 SHOP NOW The contrast stitching is spot-on.

Baggy Jeans

Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans $108 $86 SHOP NOW Another Levi's gem.

AGOLDE Low Slung Baggy Organic Cotton Jeans $208 $166 SHOP NOW Agolde is an editor favorite.

BDG Urban Outfitters Logan Baggy Jeans $79 $56 SHOP NOW Super cool.

Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans $108 $86 SHOP NOW For the light-wash lovers.

Noisy may Amanda Jeans $79 $47 SHOP NOW Puddle jeans.

Flare and Bootcut Jeans

Madewell Instacozy Skinny Flare Jeans $138 $92 SHOP NOW Great with pointed-toe shoes.

PacSun High Waist Bootcut Jeans $57 $37 SHOP NOW How are these under $50?

Topshop '90s High Waist Flare Jeans $79 $55 SHOP NOW Topshop is known for their affordable jeans.

Madewell Skinny Flare Leg Jeans $98 $74 SHOP NOW High-waist styles are a favorite.