I'm Denim-Obsessed—I Can't Get These 25 Jeans From the Nordstrom Sale Off My Mind
The minute I hear or see that there is a sale happening at Nordstrom, I can't help but drop what I am doing and head to the denim section. Nordy sales are notorious for having great deals on jeans so it's always a first stop when I land on the site. It's also one of the areas of the sale that tends to sell out fast, so the sooner you look at all the styles in your size the better—make sure to use the filters to help you narrow things down fast.
The Nordstrom winter sale is full of finds that are up to 50% off and even though it goes on until February 20, I definitely wouldn't sleep on the jeans. To help you navigate the denim section—which has over 900 pairs—I broke down the best of the best picks into 5 denim categories: straight-leg, wide-leg, dark-wash, baggy, and flared or bootcut. Keep scrolling to shop 25 chic pairs that I can't get off my denim-obsessed mind.
Straight-Leg Jeans
Wide-Leg Jeans
Dark-Wash Jeans
Baggy Jeans
Flare and Bootcut Jeans
