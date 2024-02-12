I'm Denim-Obsessed—I Can't Get These 25 Jeans From the Nordstrom Sale Off My Mind

By Jennifer Camp Forbes
published

25 Best Jeans From the Nordstrom Winter Sale Sidsel Alling Straight Leg Jeans Silver Sandals Loewe Bag

(Image credit: @sidselalling)

The minute I hear or see that there is a sale happening at Nordstrom, I can't help but drop what I am doing and head to the denim section. Nordy sales are notorious for having great deals on jeans so it's always a first stop when I land on the site. It's also one of the areas of the sale that tends to sell out fast, so the sooner you look at all the styles in your size the better—make sure to use the filters to help you narrow things down fast.

The Nordstrom winter sale is full of finds that are up to 50% off and even though it goes on until February 20, I definitely wouldn't sleep on the jeans. To help you navigate the denim section—which has over 900 pairs—I broke down the best of the best picks into 5 denim categories: straight-leg, wide-leg, dark-wash, baggy, and flared or bootcut. Keep scrolling to shop 25 chic pairs that I can't get off my denim-obsessed mind.

Straight-Leg Jeans

Tiffany High Waist Straight Leg Dad Jeans
PacSun
Tiffany High Waist Straight Leg Dad Jeans

'90s vibes.

Low Slung Straight Leg Jeans
Madewell
Low Slung Straight Leg Jeans

Love how these look with black boots.

All Day Straight Leg Jeans
Billabong
All Day Straight Leg Jeans

Into the relaxed fit.

Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

Levi's can do no wrong.

The '90s Straight Leg Jeans
Madewell
The '90s Straight Leg Jeans

This wash is perfection.

Wide-Leg Jeans

Wide Leg Jeans
MANGO
Wide Leg Jeans

The vintage look sold me.

Superwide Leg Jeans
Madewell
Superwide Leg Jeans

So elegant.

Ground Work Wide Leg Jeans
Vans
Ground Work Wide Leg Jeans

Giving me casual Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy vibes.

Superwide Leg Jeans
Madewell
Superwide Leg Jeans

Easy to dress up or down.

Heidi Jeans
Rolla’s
Heidi Jeans

How great do these look with flats?

Dark-Wash Jeans

High Waist Stovepipe Jeans
AGOLDE
High Waist Stovepipe Jeans

The styling possibilities.

Kickout Crop Jeans
Madewell
Kickout Crop Jeans

Incredibly chic.

Cayanne Belted Rigid Wide Leg Jeans
River Island
Cayanne Belted Rigid Wide Leg Jeans

For a more polished feel.

Skinny Flare Jeans
Madewell
Skinny Flare Jeans

Y2K feels but in the best way.

Original Straight Leg Jeans
Rolla’s
Original Straight Leg Jeans

The contrast stitching is spot-on.

Baggy Jeans

Baggy Dad Jeans
Levi's
Baggy Dad Jeans

Another Levi's gem.

Low Slung Baggy Organic Cotton Jeans
AGOLDE
Low Slung Baggy Organic Cotton Jeans

Agolde is an editor favorite.

Logan Baggy Jeans
BDG Urban Outfitters
Logan Baggy Jeans

Super cool.

Baggy Dad Jeans
Levi's
Baggy Dad Jeans

For the light-wash lovers.

Amanda Jeans
Noisy may
Amanda Jeans

Puddle jeans.

Flare and Bootcut Jeans

Instacozy Skinny Flare Jeans
Madewell
Instacozy Skinny Flare Jeans

Great with pointed-toe shoes.

High Waist Bootcut Jeans
PacSun
High Waist Bootcut Jeans

How are these under $50?

'90s High Waist Flare Jeans
Topshop
'90s High Waist Flare Jeans

Topshop is known for their affordable jeans.

Skinny Flare Leg Jeans
Madewell
Skinny Flare Leg Jeans

High-waist styles are a favorite.

Dallas Slim Fit Bootcut Jeans
Rolla’s
Dallas Slim Fit Bootcut Jeans

Done and done.

