Let's be honest, fashion has a tendency to be a bit fickle doesn't it? One minute it's pared-back minimalism, the next, all-out maximalism, but whichever way the pendulum swings, you can bet that there is an opinionated fashion editor or critic who has something to say about it, and in this case, it's me. As someone who quite happily identifies as a minimalist with experimental tendencies, one of the trends I've always felt most comfortable with is an animal print. No, not head-to-toe, but I'm a big believer in a printed coat over an all black outfit; well, that was until commentators suddenly declared "move over leopard print: there's a new animal print taking over the fashion crowd's wardrobes! Tiger print is new normal!"
Given the fact that we had already had a year of Dalmatians, deers, and tigers, the very thought of my beloved leopard being called "out of date" nearly sent me into a tailspin, but as an editor who is truly committed to bringing you the most bang up-to-date fashion news possible, it's my duty to report on what is being hailed as the new kid on the block: Zebra. And more specifically, Zebra-print shoes.
Zebra shoes are emerging as one of the season's most unexpected styling heroes, bringing a playful yet surprisingly versatile edge to even the most simple outfits. From statement ballet flats to sleek slingbacks (with some very bold knee-high boots in the mix too), the monochrome print has suddenly popped up during fashion week, on the runways and even on my coffee run. I'm not saying leopard print is over (and I never would), but I will concede that zebra print shoes are most definitely having a moment, and it's appeal lies in just how surprisingly versatile it is.
Think about it, and the black and white palette makes it remarkably easy to wear, adding just the right amount of interest without clashing with the rest of your look. There's nothing that doesn't work with the graphic stripes—straight-leg denim and an oversized knit, a slinky midi dress, sharp tailoring. And even those who prefer a subtler approach to styling can appreciate a pointed zebra shoe poking out from the bottom of a wide leg trouser without committing to an entirely patterned look. The key to making the trend feel luxe is to let the shoes do all the talking, and keeping the rest of your outfit relatively tonal.
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So, whether you're a devoted animal-print enthusiast or simply looking to give your everyday wardrobe a refresh, look no further than trialling the zebra print shoe trend in 2026. You might not be ready to hang up your leopard print coat quite yet, but this could be your sign to swap your usual neutral footwear for something with a little more personality.
Shop the Best Zebra Print Shoes
Schuh
September Leather Court in Black & White
From the sculptural heel to the textured stripe, these could easily pass for designer.
Topshop
Avril Hair on Leather Kitten Heel Mid Court Shoe
I'd wear these with a chunky cream turtleneck and a black leather midi skirt.
M&S
Leather Zebra Print Flat Square Toe Ballet Pumps
This softer colour contrast is proving popular and these are already selling fast.
Amina Muaddi
Mona Zebra-Print Calf Hair Knee-High Boots
Tuck in your black jeans.
Steve Madden
Davina Zebra Print
This is how to do animal print for evening.
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Lemonade Chisel Toe Ballets in Zebra
The shape of the toe has convinced me—ASOS Design are always one step ahead.
Birkenstock 1774
Boston Leather-Trimmed Zebra-Printed Calf-Hair Mules
Rejoice, Boston fans! There's a zebra print version too.
Isabel Marant
Fitza Zebra-Print Calf Hair Loafers
Perfect for cosying up with wool socks, jeans and a puffer coat.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.