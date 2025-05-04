Only the Trendiest People Are Wearing This Shoe Colour Instead of Black and Tan
Add some sunshine to your step and with the yellow heel trend that's emerging this summer.
This summer, I'm inviting the season's brighter outlook into my life in every way possible. I've tracked down the best butter yellow trainers, honed in on the best yellow dresses and now, my sights are set towards a shoe trend imbued with the mood-boosting energy of my favourite tone. Elegant, energising and so summer 2025, right now I'm shopping the yellow heels.
Like stepping into summer, this sunny update to heels employs a pretty flush of yellow—from near-golden shades to delicate buttermilks—making the silhouette, which tends to feature more heavily in the cooler months, feel more seasonally appropriate in the process.
The easiest way to add a point of interest to a neutral outfit, yellow heels pair particularly well with charcoal grey ensembles, entirely black outfits and chocolate brown layers. That said, the shoe colour feels just as at home when worn with other pretty summer shades, including pale blues and pastel pinks.
Landing at just the right time, the butter yellow colour trend has been bubbling up for a few seasons now, paving the way for the shoe trend to take off this summer.
A shoe to see you through occasion season and beyond, I'll be calling upon the trend to revitalise some of my wardrobe's more tired dresses before wearing them with jeans and swishy trousers during summer's chillier days.
A welcome alternative to the samey black and tan styles I reach for year-round, read on to discover my edit of the best yellow heels below.
SHOP YELLOW HEELS:
The kitten heel will boost you with a little bit of height without sacrificing comfort.
These slip-on shoes are perfect for daily summer styling.
Style this with a neutral outfit to introduce a subtle wash of colour.
The slingback detail adds some light support while adding a sleek point of interest.
Style these with a flowing dress or pair with your favourite jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
7 Gorgeous Sandal Trends Fashion People Will Be Wearing in 2025
You won't stop staring at your feet.
-
Summer 2024's It Shoe Just Met Its 2025 Replacement
Click here to meet its successor.
-
Interesting: Everyone at Gigi Hadid's B-Day Party in NYC Wore the Shoes You Thought Were Dead
Don't blame the messenger.
-
I Called the Cuffed-Jeans Trend—7 Shoes Fashion People Are Wearing With the Chic Denim Style
Style the jeans like a fashion person.
-
The $50 Nordstrom Shoes I'm Buying to Mimic Hailey Bieber's Summery Toteme Look
The resemblance is uncanny.
-
I Hate to Say It, But These 7 Sandal Trends Have Got to Go—7 I'm Shopping Instead
It's not you. It's me.
-
Try Any of These 5 Spring Shoe Trends, and You Won't Be Able to Stop Staring at Your Feet
I'm obsessed.
-
This Is the Spring Heel Trend Every Chic Dresser in Manhattan Will Wear With Jeans
And it's kind of controversial.