This summer, I'm inviting the season's brighter outlook into my life in every way possible. I've tracked down the best butter yellow trainers, honed in on the best yellow dresses and now, my sights are set towards a shoe trend imbued with the mood-boosting energy of my favourite tone. Elegant, energising and so summer 2025, right now I'm shopping the yellow heels.

Like stepping into summer, this sunny update to heels employs a pretty flush of yellow—from near-golden shades to delicate buttermilks—making the silhouette, which tends to feature more heavily in the cooler months, feel more seasonally appropriate in the process.

The easiest way to add a point of interest to a neutral outfit, yellow heels pair particularly well with charcoal grey ensembles, entirely black outfits and chocolate brown layers. That said, the shoe colour feels just as at home when worn with other pretty summer shades, including pale blues and pastel pinks.

Landing at just the right time, the butter yellow colour trend has been bubbling up for a few seasons now, paving the way for the shoe trend to take off this summer.

A shoe to see you through occasion season and beyond, I'll be calling upon the trend to revitalise some of my wardrobe's more tired dresses before wearing them with jeans and swishy trousers during summer's chillier days.

A welcome alternative to the samey black and tan styles I reach for year-round, read on to discover my edit of the best yellow heels below.

SHOP YELLOW HEELS:

Zara Leather Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes £50 SHOP NOW The kitten heel will boost you with a little bit of height without sacrificing comfort.

Rejina Pyo Annie Sandals Leather Emboss Croc Yellow £275 SHOP NOW These slip-on shoes are perfect for daily summer styling.

Bershka Heeled Mules £30 SHOP NOW The butter yellow colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Stuart Weitzman Nudist Wrap Leather Sandals £450 SHOP NOW Style this with a neutral outfit to introduce a subtle wash of colour.

Paris Texas Belle Leather Slingback Pumps £475 SHOP NOW The slingback detail adds some light support while adding a sleek point of interest.

& Other Stories Embellished Heeled Leather Sandals £97 SHOP NOW This also comes in peach and burgundy.