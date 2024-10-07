I’m Not Ready to Fully Commit to Boots—Instead, I’m Wearing These Classic Flats With a Fresh 2024 Update

When the persistent rain has you feeling frizzy and the cold means you're bundled up from head to toe, it can be hard to channel the sleek and polished energy that makes you feel your best. I'll always prioritise cosiness, so I'm turning to my shoe collection to instil my outfits with the sophisticated touch that tends to go amiss when the weather is miserable. It turns out that the square-toe loafer trend is just the trick, and it's about to become a major player in my wardrobe this season.

Adding a refined element to an otherwise practical look, square-toe loafers are the styling secret that fashion people are utilising right now. Rather than narrowing into a rounded finish and slimming the foot, square-toe loafers widen at the toe, making way for a shape most of us won't already have in our shoe rotations.

Putting a directional twist on the classic loafer, this blossoming shoe trend offers a smarter alternative to trainers or clogs and means you don't have to pull out your winter boots just yet; I for one am keen to diversity my footwear options whilst the forecast allows.

Whilst warmth and comfort are of utmost importance, I love how stylish dressers are making their square-toe loafers work for autumn and winter by styling them with wool socks. If you're inclined to do the same, read on to discover our edit of the best square-toe loafers.

