I’m Not Ready to Fully Commit to Boots—Instead, I’m Wearing These Classic Flats With a Fresh 2024 Update

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

When the persistent rain has you feeling frizzy and the cold means you're bundled up from head to toe, it can be hard to channel the sleek and polished energy that makes you feel your best. I'll always prioritise cosiness, so I'm turning to my shoe collection to instil my outfits with the sophisticated touch that tends to go amiss when the weather is miserable. It turns out that the square-toe loafer trend is just the trick, and it's about to become a major player in my wardrobe this season.

Influencer wears square toe loafers.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Adding a refined element to an otherwise practical look, square-toe loafers are the styling secret that fashion people are utilising right now. Rather than narrowing into a rounded finish and slimming the foot, square-toe loafers widen at the toe, making way for a shape most of us won't already have in our shoe rotations.

Putting a directional twist on the classic loafer, this blossoming shoe trend offers a smarter alternative to trainers or clogs and means you don't have to pull out your winter boots just yet; I for one am keen to diversity my footwear options whilst the forecast allows.

Influencer wears square toe loafers.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Whilst warmth and comfort are of utmost importance, I love how stylish dressers are making their square-toe loafers work for autumn and winter by styling them with wool socks. If you're inclined to do the same, read on to discover our edit of the best square-toe loafers.

SHOP SQUARE-TOE LOAFERS:

Chunky Square-Toe Leather Loafers
COS
Chunky Square-Toe Leather Loafers

Style with white socks for an easy outfit upgrade.

Monique Square-Toe Loafers
Charles & Keith
Monique Square-Toe Loafers

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Vagabond,

Vagabond
Eida Loafer

The raw-edge detailing gives these a relaxed feel.

Patent-Leather Loafers
Le Monde Beryl
Patent-Leather Loafers

Add a subtle flush of colour to an autumn ensemble.

Tom Patent-Leather Loafers
Aeyde
Tom Patent-Leather Loafers

Style with jeans or tailored trousers.

Leather Loafers
Le Monde Beryl
Leather Loafers

These will look so elegant with navy tailoring.

Leather Loafers
Mango
Leather Loafers

These also come in cream.

Massimo Dutti, Square Toe Split Suede Loafers
Massimo Dutti
Square Toe Split Suede Loafers

The chocolate-brown colour trend is taking off this autumn.

The Piped Patent-Leather Loafers
Toteme
The Piped Patent-Leather Loafers

These sleek loafers will give your look real polish.

Explore More:
Loafers
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸