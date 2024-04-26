8 Spring Shoe Trends Every Stylish New Yorker Is Wearing Right Now

If there's one thing about New Yorkers you can count on, it's that we always think of our footwear first. When our step count is in the thousands and comfortable, chic styles often take us through the whole day on the subway. Not only do we prioritize the way shoes feel, though, but also the way they look: hundreds of stylish New Yorkers are stepping our this spring and summer wearing the best shoe trends and frankly, as a New Yorker myself, I'm here for it.
Scroll on to see (and shop!) all of the shoe trends New Yorkers are buying and trying this year, from Insta-viral ballet flats to in-office-approved styles.
Almond-Toe Shoes
The Row
Leather Almond Toe Pumps
Aeyde
Delia Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Trustee Pump
Zara
Mini Heeled Black Leather Flats
Loro Piana
Rebecca Ballerinas
Ballet Flats
Steve Madden
Ellison Black Leather Ballet Flat
Jimmy Choo
Elme Embellished Leather Ballet Flats
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Ballet Flats
Aeyde
Gabriella Satin Ballet Flats
Dream Paris
Pointed-Toe Eco-Friendly Flats
Sporty Sneakers
adidas
Samba "Black/White" Sneakers
Gola
Badminton Sneaker
New Balance
550 Basketball Sneaker
Adidas
Sl 72 OG Sneakers
New Balance
New Balance U574V2
Clogs
Zara
Studded Clogs
Vince Camuto
Jayden Clog
Jeffrey Campbell
Harley 2 Clog
Gianvito Rossi
Lyss 55mm Suede Clogs
Steve Madden
Glimmer Rhinestones Slip-On Mule
Mesh Flats
Steve Madden
Viv Natural Multi Mesh Rhinestone Ballet Flat
Anthropologie
Mesh Ballet Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Mesh Mary Jane Flat
Khaite
Marcy Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats
Loafers
Steve Madden
Kingston White Leather Loafers
H&M
Chunky Loafers
G.H.Bass
Whitney Leather Loafer
Dream Paris
Chunky Slip-On Loafers
Madden NYC
Kennie Loafer
Kitten Mules
Steve Madden
Mariano Mule
Reformation
Waldorf Kitten Heeled Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Esmerelda Square Toe Mule
RAYE
Rosette Mule
Toteme
Leather Mules & Clogs
Slingback Shoes
Tory Burch
Pierced Slingback
Dream Pairs
Ankle Strap Slingback Cap Toe Pumps
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pump
Jenn Ardor
Jenn Ardor Slingback Heels for Women, Classic Low Block Heel Pumps Square Closed Toe Dress Pumps Ankle Strap Splicing Color Chunky Heels Comfort Wedding Shoes 2.5 Inch
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)