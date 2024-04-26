8 Spring Shoe Trends Every Stylish New Yorker Is Wearing Right Now

By Ana Escalante
published

Women wearing crystal mesh ballet flat trend with white slip skirt.

(Image credit: @balencianas)

If there's one thing about New Yorkers you can count on, it's that we always think of our footwear first. When our step count is in the thousands and comfortable, chic styles often take us through the whole day on the subway. Not only do we prioritize the way shoes feel, though, but also the way they look: hundreds of stylish New Yorkers are stepping our this spring and summer wearing the best shoe trends and frankly, as a New Yorker myself, I'm here for it.

Scroll on to see (and shop!) all of the shoe trends New Yorkers are buying and trying this year, from Insta-viral ballet flats to in-office-approved styles.

Almond-Toe Shoes

Woman wearing almond toe shoe trend with cream mini skirt and black top, taking mirror selfie.

This expensive-looking Swan-esque shoe trend has been making the rounds amongst the fashion crowd in the city recently. While The Row and Loro Piana have perfected the style, a few of our favorite retailers are popping up with similar-looking shoes.

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

Leather Almond Toe Pumps
The Row
Leather Almond Toe Pumps

Delia Pump
Aeyde
Delia Pump

Trustee Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Trustee Pump

Mini Heeled Black Leather Flats
Zara
Mini Heeled Black Leather Flats

Rebecca Ballerinas
Loro Piana
Rebecca Ballerinas

Ballet Flats

Woman wearing off-the-shoulder cream top, white shorts, and ballet flats shoe trend while posing on New York City intersection.

The importance of a good ballet flat in New York City can't be understated. While there's plenty of practical shoe trends New Yorkers can get behind, ballet flats may be some of our favorites thanks to their versatility.

(Image credit: @kitkeenan)

Steve Madden Ellison Black Ballet Flat
Steve Madden
Ellison Black Leather Ballet Flat

Elme Embellished Leather Ballet Flats
Jimmy Choo
Elme Embellished Leather Ballet Flats

Soft Leather Ballet Flats
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Ballet Flats

Gabriella Satin Ballet Flats
Aeyde
Gabriella Satin Ballet Flats

Pointed-Toe Eco-Friendly Flats
Dream Paris
Pointed-Toe Eco-Friendly Flats

Sporty Sneakers

Woman wearing green summer dress, white cardigan, tan bag, and black Adidas samba sneaker trend.

This wouldn't be a shoe trend list without mentioning sporty sneakers, in particular, the Adidas Sambas and SL 72 shoes everyone has been wearing as of late. New Yorkers often pair the style with anything in their wardrobe for their walking commutes around the city—dresses, jeans, skirts, and pants all fit the occasion when you're wearing a pair.

(Image credit: @eggcanvas)

Samba

adidas
Samba "Black/White" Sneakers

White and navy Gola sneakers
Gola
Badminton Sneaker

550 Basketball Sneaker
New Balance
550 Basketball Sneaker

Sl 72 Og Sneakers - Adidas Originals - Women | Luisaviaroma
Adidas
Sl 72 OG Sneakers

New Balance U574v2
New Balance
New Balance U574V2

Clogs

Woman wearing black dress, shoe clog trend, and red socks leaning against wall.

For the IYKYK fashion person, clogs are the shoe of the spring and summer weather ahead. Chunky, platform styles are gaining speed along with interesting accents like studs and ponyhair.

(Image credit: @michellesalem)

Studded Clogs
Zara
Studded Clogs

Vince Camuto Zebra Ponyhair Clogs
Vince Camuto
Jayden Clog

Harley 2 Clog
Jeffrey Campbell
Harley 2 Clog

Lyss 55mm Suede Clogs
Gianvito Rossi
Lyss 55mm Suede Clogs

Glimmer Rhinestones Slip-On Mule | Women's Flats – Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Glimmer Rhinestones Slip-On Mule

Mesh Flats

Close-up photo of woman wearing white silk skirt and bedazzled mesh shoe trend.

If you aren't wearing mesh flats, what are you doing? New Yorkers have been baring the controversial shoe trend for the last few months, but it's especially heating up during the warmer months.

(Image credit: @balencianas)

Viv Natural Multi Mesh Rhinestone Ballet Flat | Women's Flats – Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Viv Natural Multi Mesh Rhinestone Ballet Flat

By Anthropologie Mesh Ballet Flats
Anthropologie
Mesh Ballet Flats

Mesh Mary Jane Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Mesh Mary Jane Flat

Marcy Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats
Khaite
Marcy Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats

Leonie Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats

Loafers

Woman wearing butter yellow cardigan, blue jeans, and cream loafer shoe trend sitting on bench.

While New Yorkers are known for their career-first attitude, that doesn't just apply to their in-office 'fits. This spring, dozens of loafers—both sleek and chunky styles—can be spotted on the streets.

(Image credit: @chasemarieee)

Steve Madden white leather loafers
Steve Madden
Kingston White Leather Loafers

Chunky Loafers
H&M
Chunky Loafers

Whitney Leather Loafer
G.H.Bass
Whitney Leather Loafer

Chunky Slip-On Loafers
Dream Paris
Chunky Slip-On Loafers

Madden Nyc Men's Kennie Loafer
Madden NYC
Kennie Loafer

Kitten Mules

Woman leaning against lighting pole that says "Live, love, laugh" with mule shoes against pole, wearing red shirt and matching skirt suit set.

A sleek, kitten mule is an incredibly chic, sexy option to stomp around the West Village on your way to the trendiest restaurant in town. Opt for a leather, minimalistic pair.

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

Mariano Metallic Mule
Steve Madden
Mariano Mule

Reformation Oxblood-colored Waldorf Kitten Heeled Mule
Reformation
Waldorf Kitten Heeled Mule

Esmerelda Square Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Esmerelda Square Toe Mule

Rosette Mule
RAYE
Rosette Mule

Leather Mules & Clogs
Toteme
Leather Mules & Clogs

Slingback Shoes

Woman wearing black mini dress, black sunglasses, and black pierced slingback shoe trend.

What New Yorker doesn't love slingbacks? Whether you're wearing them as flats or with a bit of a heel, this luxury-looking, understated style is a no-brainer for the stylish New York set.

(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols)

Tory Burch Pierced Slingback
Tory Burch
Pierced Slingback

Ankle Strap Slingback Cap Toe Pumps
Dream Pairs
Ankle Strap Slingback Cap Toe Pumps

Bianka Slingback Pump
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pump

Jenn Ardor Black Slingback Heel
Jenn Ardor
Jenn Ardor Slingback Heels for Women, Classic Low Block Heel Pumps Square Closed Toe Dress Pumps Ankle Strap Splicing Color Chunky Heels Comfort Wedding Shoes 2.5 Inch

Legaci Slingback
Steve Madden
Legaci Slingback

Ballet Flats Sneakers Loafers
