8 Spring Shoe Trends Every Stylish New Yorker Is Wearing Right Now

If there's one thing about New Yorkers you can count on, it's that we always think of our footwear first. When our step count is in the thousands and comfortable, chic styles often take us through the whole day on the subway. Not only do we prioritize the way shoes feel, though, but also the way they look: hundreds of stylish New Yorkers are stepping our this spring and summer wearing the best shoe trends and frankly, as a New Yorker myself, I'm here for it.

Scroll on to see (and shop!) all of the shoe trends New Yorkers are buying and trying this year, from Insta-viral ballet flats to in-office-approved styles.

Almond-Toe Shoes

This expensive-looking Swan-esque shoe trend has been making the rounds amongst the fashion crowd in the city recently. While The Row and Loro Piana have perfected the style, a few of our favorite retailers are popping up with similar-looking shoes. (Image credit: @anna__laplaca

The Row Leather Almond Toe Pumps $920 SHOP NOW

Aeyde Delia Pump $345 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Trustee Pump $150 SHOP NOW

Zara Mini Heeled Black Leather Flats $60 SHOP NOW

Loro Piana Rebecca Ballerinas $920 SHOP NOW

Ballet Flats

The importance of a good ballet flat in New York City can't be understated. While there's plenty of practical shoe trends New Yorkers can get behind, ballet flats may be some of our favorites thanks to their versatility. (Image credit: @kitkeenan

Steve Madden Ellison Black Leather Ballet Flat $80 $69 SHOP NOW

Jimmy Choo Elme Embellished Leather Ballet Flats $775 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Soft Leather Ballet Flats $149 SHOP NOW

Aeyde Gabriella Satin Ballet Flats $375 SHOP NOW

Dream Paris Pointed-Toe Eco-Friendly Flats $51 SHOP NOW

Sporty Sneakers

This wouldn't be a shoe trend list without mentioning sporty sneakers, in particular, the Adidas Sambas and SL 72 shoes everyone has been wearing as of late. New Yorkers often pair the style with anything in their wardrobe for their walking commutes around the city—dresses, jeans, skirts, and pants all fit the occasion when you're wearing a pair. (Image credit: @eggcanvas

adidas Samba "Black/White" Sneakers $130 SHOP NOW

Gola Badminton Sneaker $80 SHOP NOW

New Balance 550 Basketball Sneaker $110 SHOP NOW

Adidas Sl 72 OG Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW

New Balance New Balance U574V2 $90 SHOP NOW

Clogs

For the IYKYK fashion person, clogs are the shoe of the spring and summer weather ahead. Chunky, platform styles are gaining speed along with interesting accents like studs and ponyhair. (Image credit: @michellesalem

Zara Studded Clogs $60 SHOP NOW

Vince Camuto Jayden Clog $129 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Harley 2 Clog $160 SHOP NOW

Gianvito Rossi Lyss 55mm Suede Clogs $945 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Glimmer Rhinestones Slip-On Mule $90 SHOP NOW

Mesh Flats

If you aren't wearing mesh flats, what are you doing? New Yorkers have been baring the controversial shoe trend for the last few months, but it's especially heating up during the warmer months. (Image credit: @balencianas

Steve Madden Viv Natural Multi Mesh Rhinestone Ballet Flat $100 SHOP NOW

Anthropologie Mesh Ballet Flats $140 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Mesh Mary Jane Flat $145 SHOP NOW

Khaite Marcy Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats $950 SHOP NOW

Loeffler Randall Leonie Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats $275 SHOP NOW

Loafers

While New Yorkers are known for their career-first attitude, that doesn't just apply to their in-office 'fits. This spring, dozens of loafers—both sleek and chunky styles—can be spotted on the streets. (Image credit: @chasemarieee

Steve Madden Kingston White Leather Loafers $100 SHOP NOW

G.H.Bass Whitney Leather Loafer $175 SHOP NOW

Dream Paris Chunky Slip-On Loafers $43 SHOP NOW

Madden NYC Kennie Loafer $30 SHOP NOW

Kitten Mules

A sleek, kitten mule is an incredibly chic, sexy option to stomp around the West Village on your way to the trendiest restaurant in town. Opt for a leather, minimalistic pair. (Image credit: @_sierramayhew

Steve Madden Mariano Mule $50 SHOP NOW

Reformation Waldorf Kitten Heeled Mule $278 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda Square Toe Mule $160 SHOP NOW

RAYE Rosette Mule $168 SHOP NOW

Toteme Leather Mules & Clogs $138 SHOP NOW

Slingback Shoes

What New Yorker doesn't love slingbacks? Whether you're wearing them as flats or with a bit of a heel, this luxury-looking, understated style is a no-brainer for the stylish New York set. (Image credit: @kristenmarienichols

Tory Burch Pierced Slingback $358 SHOP NOW

Dream Pairs Ankle Strap Slingback Cap Toe Pumps $43 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pump $140 SHOP NOW

Jenn Ardor Jenn Ardor Slingback Heels for Women, Classic Low Block Heel Pumps Square Closed Toe Dress Pumps Ankle Strap Splicing Color Chunky Heels Comfort Wedding Shoes 2.5 Inch $70 $40 SHOP NOW