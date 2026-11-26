Londoners Don't Do "Boring"—5 Elegant Winter Shoe Trends Worth Copying From the Capital
London is a considered a "fashion city" for very good reason. Keep scrolling to see the shoes that the street style set are wearing for the colder months—they may just convince you to come out of hibernation.
It was while I was sat on the tube the other day, shaking the rain off of my umbrella that I realised—if there's anything that Londoners know how to do well, it's making winter dressing look effortlessly cool. It makes sense after all, the Great British weather is more rain and grey skies than tropical heatwave (so we've got plenty of experience with dressing practically), but there is something in the way that London women make a coat and jeans feel stylish that I think it comes down to their shoes.
Footwear always does a lot of the heavy lifting. From the fashion crowds of Soho to the effortlessly cool dressers of East London, a good pair of shoes are sure to go the distance (pun very much intended), and winter 2026 is bringing a fresh batch of shoe trends into the spotlight.
Think sleek knee-high boots, smart loafers and '90s sock boots that add just the right amount of interest to an otherwise understated outfit. This season is a little playful, a little dressy, but always comfortable, so you're covered for just about every occasion. And the best part? These aren't trends that require a complete wardrobe overhaul (no runway-ready stilettos in sight), just the shoes that the Big Smoke's best dressed are really investing in now for everyday wear. So, whether you're looking to update your capsule wardrobe or to simply find a pair that makes your favourite cold-weather outfit feel new again, these are the winter shoe trends worth knowing about this season.
5 London Winter Shoe Trends for 2026
1. Sock Boots
Style Notes: Sleek, streamlined and always chic, sock boots are making a welcome return to the winter footwear conversation in 2026. After several seasons dominated by chunky, chained up bikers, the fashion set are embracing something new in the second-skin silhouette, and it has our full attention. Spotted across the autumn/winter runways and championed by minimalist brands like The Row, Toteme and Dear Frances, this season's iterations feel more grown-up than their noughties predecessors. Think supple leather, stretchy finishes, pointed toes and unexpected flat soles, with styles ranging from barely-there ankle boots to knee-high designs that fit like a glove. The beauty of the trend lies in its versatility, too. Wear yours with jeans and an evening coat a lá Rikke [pictured above] for a high-low look that feels effortlessly polished.
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Shop Sock Boots:
Dear Frances
Balla Bootie, Black Leather
One of the O.G sock boots.
Charles & Keith
Faux Suede Stitch-Trim Heeled Ankle Boots
I love this butter cream colourway.
jonak.fr
Jonak Women Thigh-High Boots in Black Stretch
Yes! You can wear them thigh high too.
Whistles
Chocolate Hera Stretch Suede Boot
How about a suede heel for all of your dinner plans?
The Row
Cindy Stretch Boot
Just add an oversized cream knit and a slightly cropped trouser.
2. Knee-High Flat Boots
Style Notes: Practicality and polish come together in one of this season's most wearable footwear trends: the flat knee-high boot. Finally, those who love the aesthetic of a tall boot don't have to succumb to skinny stiletto heels, no, this a firm favourite among London's fashion set who spend more time on-the-go than limping around dancefloors. Whether you prefer understated suede or equestrian-inspired details, rich chocolate-brown and classic black styles are leading the charge, offering an alternative to summer's more statement-making sandals and autumn's chunky boots (but more on those later). Better still, they're incredibly easy to style, so wear yours with your favourite knit, mini skirt and an oversized coat for an off-duty look comfortable enough for a day spent navigating the city, but chic enough to take you straight from the office to dinner too.
Shop Knee-High Flat Boots:
Khaite
Colt Leather Knee-High Boots
Okay, forget a wish list, these are all I want this Christmas.
Dune London
Tallo Boot in Brown
Perfect for tucking in leggings.
M&S
Buckle Riding Round Toe Knee High Boot
Buckle up! Riding boots are tapping into the Western trend that is picking up traction for spring/summer 2027.
Coach
Riding Boot
Pure elegance.
The White Company
Chunky Tall Riding Boot
Just add a boxer blazer, leggings and a cap for a rich-looking weekend 'fit.
3. Grandad Loafers
Style Notes: If it looks like it would pair perfectly with a big cardigan and a pipe, I'm inclined to say, it may actually be chic. The "grandad loafer" is giving classic preppy footwear a cool-girl update this winter, and Londoners are comfortably on board. Tapping into the wider vintage-meets-country aesthetic, this season is all about embracing traditional, menswear-inspired styles in worn-in suede and brown leather styled up with a contemporary twist. While mock croc, patent and slipper style shoes are on the rise for spring, right now you'll see plenty of slouchy, tailored trousers, baggy jeans or ladylike midi skirts worn with white socks and "grandad loafers", conclusive proof that sometimes the best wardrobe additions are the ones that have been around for decades.
Shop Grandad Loafers:
Boden
Super Soft Flexi Loafer-Bitter Chocolate
I've never regretted a pair of Boden shoes.
ALOHAS
Aven Rift Burgundy Leather Loafers
Alohas are known for their world famous loafers, and it's easy to see why.
Saint Laurent
Le Loafer Supple in Suede
Get them now before they're sure to sell out.
COS
Split Suede Mocassin Loafers
Just a slight heel for a little extra lift.
H&M
Loafers
These are from H&M's Premium Selection line, so care has gone into the fabrication and construction.
4. Techy Trainers
Style Notes: Londoners and trainers go together like winter and flu season, so you're unlikely to spot one without the other. We might have flirted with satin ballet styles, luxe suede and clean white kicks, but in a post-Salomon era we're still invested in Gorpcore, techy trainers that sport all of the bells and whistles (even if there isn't any treacherous terrain on the streets on Belgravia). Sporty, streamlined silhouettes are winning favour over bulkier, wide fits, but especially in a "go outdoors" colour palette of earthy browns, grounding black and pops of energising metallics. If you really want to style them up like a Londoner, forget rustly windbreakers and stack up on cosy layers of chunky knits, corduroy and cashmere scarves.
Shop Techy Trainers:
New Balance
1890A leather-trimmed mesh sneakers
There's something Y2K party about this New Balance style.
Just add a faux fur coat, grey jumper and baggy blue jeans.
NIKE
Shox Z Premium Patent-Leather Trimmed Shell Sneakers
Black goes with everything.
New Balance
New Balance Tl900 Sneaker
You can't tell me that these don't look incredibly comfortable.
5. Lug Sole Boots
Style Notes: For those who are looking for something a little hardier, the heavy-duty lug sole hasn't gone away, it's simply reinvented. If jeans tucked into moto boots wasn't exactly your vibe, don't worry—you'll spot some of the capital's best dressed wearing their big boots underneath their jeans and long trousers, with just the toes poking through. More recently, snow-proof boots are feeling more pared-back and polished and are worn mostly for their shape and height, so if sock boots felt a bridge too far, you know where you're at with a stacked style that's sure to brave the weather.
Shop Lug Sole Boots:
Kurt Geiger
Kingly Biker
I can't stop thinking about the myriad of ways I would wear these.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.