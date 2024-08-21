In-the-Know Fashion People Are Trading In Their Black Shoes for This Sleek Alt

Though you can't go wrong with buying a pair of classic black pumps, flats, or loafers, an alternative color option is making the rounds in fashion right now. It's just as timeless and chic but has a slightly more of-the-moment touch that has well-dressed people across the U.S. and Europe trading in their go-to black footwear. The shade I'm referring to, of course, is burgundy—otherwise referred to as merlot, oxblood, maroon, and even Barolo if you're Bottega Veneta.

Ever since fashion month back in February, burgundy has been rising the ranks, showing up all over Paris Fashion Week street style and on the runways at shows such as Hermès, Gucci, and more. First thought of as just another color trend, the neutral shade has transitioned into a seasonless wardrobe staple in record time. Content creators, editors, stylists, and, yes, celebrities are all hopping on board, specifically in the shoe department.

On Katie Holmes in NYC:

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: A.P.C. Natacha Ramsay-Levi Edition Clinteau Jeans ($221); Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Ballerina ($215); Khaite Amelia Medium Leather Tote Bag ($2400)

Most recently, Katie Holmes was spotted walking around her neighborhood in New York City donning the same pair of burgundy ballet flats from Mansur Gavriel that she's been seen wearing all summer long. With them, she kept her look pretty casual with wide-leg A.P.C. jeans, a relaxed button-down shirt, a baseball cap, and Khaite's cognac-colored Amelia tote. The outfit, though casual and low-key, appears far more stylized and intentional because of the shoe color she selected, which ties all of the ensemble's pieces together.

If flats aren't your cup of tea, plenty of best dressed candidates across Europe are opting for heeled alts in various shades of burgundy, from Gucci's viral Signoria slingbacks to Phoebe Philo's high-heeled pumps from her Celine days, which were spotted on stylists Elly McGaw and Hanna MW in Paris and Stockholm this year.

On Elly McGaw in Paris:

On Elly McGaw: Gucci coat; Celine shoes

On Hanna MW in Stockholm:

On Hanna MW: Celine shoes; Balenciaga skirt

If you're as ready as I am to trade in a few pairs of black shoes for sleek, 2025-ready burgundy alternatives, I've got you. Scroll down to shop the shoe trend that's set to take off this fall and winter.

Shop the burgundy shoe trend:

Marc Fisher Gunner Pointed Toe Flat $130 SHOP NOW My co-worker Kristen has these and raves about them. I love the sophisticated toe shape.

massimo dutti Heeled Shoes with Rounded Toe $169 SHOP NOW These will look so cute with sheer or fishnet tights in the fall.

MANGO Patent Leather-Effect Ballet Flats $70 SHOP NOW I just love the ankle-strap detail on these.

Tony Bianco Quill Slingback $180 SHOP NOW This heel height will give you just enough of a boost without being uncomfortable or hard to walk in.

Jeffrey Campbell Flach Swan-Lake $145 SHOP NOW Everyone wants a pair of these.

Madewell The Dimes Kitten Heel Boot $198 SHOP NOW Trust me—you won't regret opting for burgundy ankle boots over the same black ones you've bought time and again.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules $795 SHOP NOW I've had my eye on these for months. They're so elegant.

CO Co-Pointed Ballerina Flats $695 SHOP NOW I just know these would go with everything, from a slip dress to jeans.

STEVE MADDEN Gwyneth Leather Square Toe Boots $190 SHOP NOW This heel height is perfect for everyday fall boots.

Tony Bianco Mary Jane Wynnie $180 SHOP NOW Ballet pumps are everywhere right now.

Schutz Ciara Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump $148 SHOP NOW These are perfect for wearing with tights and a pencil skirt.

ZARA Strappy Faux Patent Leather Sandals $60 SHOP NOW Yes, this heel is high, but it'll look so good.

PAIGE Maggy Slingback Pointed Toe Pump $298 SHOP NOW Paige makes some of the *comfiest* heels of all time.