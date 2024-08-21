In-the-Know Fashion People Are Trading In Their Black Shoes for This Sleek Alt

Elly McGaw wearing burgundy tights with matching pumps and a leather skirt in a car.

(Image credit: @ellymcgaw)

Though you can't go wrong with buying a pair of classic black pumps, flats, or loafers, an alternative color option is making the rounds in fashion right now. It's just as timeless and chic but has a slightly more of-the-moment touch that has well-dressed people across the U.S. and Europe trading in their go-to black footwear. The shade I'm referring to, of course, is burgundy—otherwise referred to as merlot, oxblood, maroon, and even Barolo if you're Bottega Veneta.

Ever since fashion month back in February, burgundy has been rising the ranks, showing up all over Paris Fashion Week street style and on the runways at shows such as Hermès, Gucci, and more. First thought of as just another color trend, the neutral shade has transitioned into a seasonless wardrobe staple in record time. Content creators, editors, stylists, and, yes, celebrities are all hopping on board, specifically in the shoe department.

On Katie Holmes in NYC:

Katie Holmes wearing a baseball cap, an oversize button-down shirt, a brown tote bag, wide-leg jeans, and burgundy flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: A.P.C. Natacha Ramsay-Levi Edition Clinteau Jeans ($221); Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Ballerina ($215); Khaite Amelia Medium Leather Tote Bag ($2400)

Most recently, Katie Holmes was spotted walking around her neighborhood in New York City donning the same pair of burgundy ballet flats from Mansur Gavriel that she's been seen wearing all summer long. With them, she kept her look pretty casual with wide-leg A.P.C. jeans, a relaxed button-down shirt, a baseball cap, and Khaite's cognac-colored Amelia tote. The outfit, though casual and low-key, appears far more stylized and intentional because of the shoe color she selected, which ties all of the ensemble's pieces together.

If flats aren't your cup of tea, plenty of best dressed candidates across Europe are opting for heeled alts in various shades of burgundy, from Gucci's viral Signoria slingbacks to Phoebe Philo's high-heeled pumps from her Celine days, which were spotted on stylists Elly McGaw and Hanna MW in Paris and Stockholm this year.

On Elly McGaw in Paris:

Stylist Elly McGaw in Paris wearing a black leather trench coat, burgundy tights, and burgundy pumps.

(Image credit: @ellymcgaw)

On Elly McGaw: Gucci coat; Celine shoes

On Hanna MW in Stockholm:

@hannamw wearing a black coat, a black lace Balenciaga pencil skirt, and burgundy Celine heels.

(Image credit: @hannamw)

On Hanna MW: Celine shoes; Balenciaga skirt

If you're as ready as I am to trade in a few pairs of black shoes for sleek, 2025-ready burgundy alternatives, I've got you. Scroll down to shop the shoe trend that's set to take off this fall and winter.

Shop the burgundy shoe trend:

Gunner Pointed Toe Flat
Marc Fisher
Gunner Pointed Toe Flat

My co-worker Kristen has these and raves about them. I love the sophisticated toe shape.

massimo dutti, Heeled Shoes with Rounded Toe
massimo dutti
Heeled Shoes with Rounded Toe

These will look so cute with sheer or fishnet tights in the fall.

Patent Leather-Effect Ballet Flats
MANGO
Patent Leather-Effect Ballet Flats

I just love the ankle-strap detail on these.

Quill Slingback
Tony Bianco
Quill Slingback

This heel height will give you just enough of a boost without being uncomfortable or hard to walk in.

Flach Swan-Lake
Jeffrey Campbell
Flach Swan-Lake

Everyone wants a pair of these.

The Dimes Kitten Heel Boot
Madewell
The Dimes Kitten Heel Boot

Trust me—you won't regret opting for burgundy ankle boots over the same black ones you've bought time and again.

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

I've had my eye on these for months. They're so elegant.

Co-Pointed Ballerina Flats
CO
Co-Pointed Ballerina Flats

I just know these would go with everything, from a slip dress to jeans.

Gwyneth Brown/red Leather Square Toe Boot | Women's Boots – Steve Madden
STEVE MADDEN
Gwyneth Leather Square Toe Boots

This heel height is perfect for everyday fall boots.

Mary Jane Wynnie
Tony Bianco
Mary Jane Wynnie

Ballet pumps are everywhere right now.

Ciara Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump
Schutz
Ciara Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump

These are perfect for wearing with tights and a pencil skirt.

Strappy Faux Patent Leather Sandals
ZARA
Strappy Faux Patent Leather Sandals

Yes, this heel is high, but it'll look so good.

Maggy Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
PAIGE
Maggy Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

Paige makes some of the *comfiest* heels of all time.

Maple Wine Patent Mary Jane Ballet Flat | Women's Flats – Steve Madden
STEVE MADDEN
Maple Patent Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Snag these—you know you want to.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

