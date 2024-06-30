It's My Dream to Own Hermès's Oran Sandals—9 Affordable Alts I'm Considering in the Meantime
Ask any fashion person who has an eye for elevated things and they're tell you there's one sandal style they're really coveting this season. Transcending the trends like no other, Hermès's Oran sandals retain their elegant edge and cult-buy status season after season.
With a simple design that sees the slides set on a flat base with an elegant strap detail woven at the front, the shoe strikes the balance of refined yet relaxed, creating a sophisticated sandal that stylish people adore. With a wide and devote fan base—it's harder to count the influencers that don't own a pair than is it to count the ones that do—the chic sandal is firmly cemented as a summer favourite.
At this point, it should be fairly clear that I'm coveting a pair myself, but the £610 price tag means that I have a bit of saving to do before I can officially call them my own. As such I've spent some time scouring the internet to identify some of the alternative styles that can help me get the look this season and act as a placeholder until I own the real deal.
As the Hermès Oran sandal is one of the most iconic styles on the market, certain brands have created homages of their own. In a wide range of colours, these trending iterations call upon the same iconic silhouette, including the flat design and simple strap detailing, as the original pairs.
Whilst you can't match Hermès's colour offering (the Oran sandals come in an astounding 42 different shades), quality, or, indeed, legacy, this season's alternatives cover all of the classic bases including blacks, browns and whites and the occasional pop of colour.
If you too dream of owning a pair of Hermès's Oran sandals one day, but want to look elegant in the meantime, read on to discover the alternatives that are currently on the market.
SHOP HERMÈS'S ORAN SANDALS:
SHOP FAVOURITE ORAN-INSPIRED SANDALS:
These raffia flats will style so well with a white cotton skirt or relaxed light-wash jeans.
This rich chocolate brown colour this taking off this season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
