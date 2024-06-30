It's My Dream to Own Hermès's Oran Sandals—9 Affordable Alts I'm Considering in the Meantime

Natalie Munro
By
published

Ask any fashion person who has an eye for elevated things and they're tell you there's one sandal style they're really coveting this season. Transcending the trends like no other, Hermès's Oran sandals retain their elegant edge and cult-buy status season after season.

With a simple design that sees the slides set on a flat base with an elegant strap detail woven at the front, the shoe strikes the balance of refined yet relaxed, creating a sophisticated sandal that stylish people adore. With a wide and devote fan base—it's harder to count the influencers that don't own a pair than is it to count the ones that do—the chic sandal is firmly cemented as a summer favourite.

Influencer wears Hermes Oran Sandals

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

At this point, it should be fairly clear that I'm coveting a pair myself, but the £610 price tag means that I have a bit of saving to do before I can officially call them my own. As such I've spent some time scouring the internet to identify some of the alternative styles that can help me get the look this season and act as a placeholder until I own the real deal.

Influencer wears Hermes Oran Sandals

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

As the Hermès Oran sandal is one of the most iconic styles on the market, certain brands have created homages of their own. In a wide range of colours, these trending iterations call upon the same iconic silhouette, including the flat design and simple strap detailing, as the original pairs.

Influencer wears Hermes Oran Sandals

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Whilst you can't match Hermès's colour offering (the Oran sandals come in an astounding 42 different shades), quality, or, indeed, legacy, this season's alternatives cover all of the classic bases including blacks, browns and whites and the occasional pop of colour.

Influencer wears Hermes Oran Sandals

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

If you too dream of owning a pair of Hermès's Oran sandals one day, but want to look elegant in the meantime, read on to discover the alternatives that are currently on the market.

SHOP HERMÈS'S ORAN SANDALS:

sandals
Hermès
Oran Sandals

This classic black shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

sandals
Hermès
Oran Sandals

Hermès' light brown shade is a favourite amongst fashion crowds.

sandals
Hermès
Oran Sandals

Add a splash of colour to your summer wardrobe.

sandals
Hermès
Oran Sandals

The baby blue colour trend is taking off this season.

SHOP FAVOURITE ORAN-INSPIRED SANDALS:

Dune, Loupe Sandals
Dune
Loupe Sandals

These elegant slides come in seven other colours.

Desmos Cutout Leather Slides
Ancient Greek Sandals
Desmos Cutout Leather Slides

These also come in ivory and gold.

Leather Straps Sandals
Mango
Leather Straps Sandals

These are already on their way to selling out.

Sandale Hadyn
Steve Madden
Sandale Hadyn

These raffia flats will style so well with a white cotton skirt or relaxed light-wash jeans.

Tan Leather-Look Sliders
New Look
Tan Leather-Look Sliders

The chicest slipper trend of the season.

V.gan Vegan Bok Sandals
V.GAN
Vegan Bok Sandals

Black Leather Cutout Sliders
Mint Velvet
Black Leather Cutout Sliders

This rich chocolate brown colour this taking off this season.

sandals
Carvela
Seville Sandals

These also come in ivory and black.

sandals
Dune
Loupe Sandals

This vivid green shade styles so well with whites and creams.

Explore More:
Sandals
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸