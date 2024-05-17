Nothing Says “I’m Rich” Like This Summer Shoe Trend, But I've Found Pairs for Every Budget
Of all the flat-shoe trends we've seen this year—and trust me, there have been a lot—this is perhaps the one I least expected, even though I know it to be a classic. In a move that will appease quiet luxury fans, boat shoes are officially back for summer 2024. Having crept into high-profile runway shows including Miu Miu's most recent spring/summer collection, the humble shoe has also seen an uptick in online interest over the past month, as noted by data analyst databutmakeitfashion.
The shoe trend may have previously been reserved for yacht dwellers, thus cementing its luxury status, but now it's making its way onto city streets at pace, whispering wealth with every step. Styled by the fashion set with cotton, linen and denim, the controversial shoe is gearing up to be one of summer's most important footwear buys.
In a surprising styling showcase, Miu Miu's tan boat shoes were paired with leather skirts, draped trousers and micro-shorts throughout the show, attesting to the versatile nature of the rising shoe trend. Already an influencer favourite, the style set has taken to wearing them for casual outings or beach-side wanders.
With its boat-day connotations, the flat shoe has a distinctly summery edge. A fuller-coverage alternative to strappy sandals or ballet flats for the hotter months, the boat shoe's silhouette isn't a far cry from the loafers we've been styling for many seasons now, so you might find them easier to wear than you imagined.
To shop the rising footwear trend that fashion people are backing for summer 2024, read on to discover our edit of the best boat shoes to buy right now, whatever your budget.
SHOP THE BEST BOAT SHOES:
Of course The Row has an excellent pair of boat shoes.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
