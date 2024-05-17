Nothing Says “I’m Rich” Like This Summer Shoe Trend, But I've Found Pairs for Every Budget

Of all the flat-shoe trends we've seen this year—and trust me, there have been a lot—this is perhaps the one I least expected, even though I know it to be a classic. In a move that will appease quiet luxury fans, boat shoes are officially back for summer 2024. Having crept into high-profile runway shows including Miu Miu's most recent spring/summer collection, the humble shoe has also seen an uptick in online interest over the past month, as noted by data analyst databutmakeitfashion.

The shoe trend may have previously been reserved for yacht dwellers, thus cementing its luxury status, but now it's making its way onto city streets at pace, whispering wealth with every step. Styled by the fashion set with cotton, linen and denim, the controversial shoe is gearing up to be one of summer's most important footwear buys.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a surprising styling showcase, Miu Miu's tan boat shoes were paired with leather skirts, draped trousers and micro-shorts throughout the show, attesting to the versatile nature of the rising shoe trend. Already an influencer favourite, the style set has taken to wearing them for casual outings or beach-side wanders.

With its boat-day connotations, the flat shoe has a distinctly summery edge. A fuller-coverage alternative to strappy sandals or ballet flats for the hotter months, the boat shoe's silhouette isn't a far cry from the loafers we've been styling for many seasons now, so you might find them easier to wear than you imagined.

To shop the rising footwear trend that fashion people are backing for summer 2024, read on to discover our edit of the best boat shoes to buy right now, whatever your budget.

SHOP THE BEST BOAT SHOES:

Miu Miu Unlined Bleached Leather Loafers £660 SHOP NOW Miu Miu's white pair is extra summery.

Mango Leather Boat Shoes £110 SHOP NOW These are selling out quickly.

Sebago Sebago Portland Boat Shoes £188 SHOP NOW These also come in two other colours.

The Row Lucca Leather Moccasins £1150 SHOP NOW Of course The Row has an excellent pair of boat shoes.

M&S Collection Wide Fit Leather Tassel Flat Boat Shoes £45 SHOP NOW These also come in a fresh white hue.

Eastland Yarmouth Boat Shoes £98 SHOP NOW Boat shoes add a relaxed element to your day-to-day styling.

Timberland Noreen Boat Shoes £180 SHOP NOW This hardy leather pair will last you a long time.

Sebago Jackman Boater Shoes £118 SHOP NOW Style with socks or go for bare ankles.

Miu Miu Unlined Bleached Two-Tone Leather Loafers £660 SHOP NOW This pretty style also comes in red.