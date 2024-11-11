If Looking Polished This Winter Is Your Goal, This Is the Flat Shoe Trend You Have to Consider

As a taller woman, I've always adored wearing flats. Heels are great and all, but they just don't provide the same level of comfort and stability as a pair of trusty flat shoes. And sure, I can get on board with kitten heels—just don't come near me with a pair of stilettos—but when it comes down to it, flats will always be my first choice, no matter the occasion.

And whilst ballet flats will forever have a place in my heart (I still remember my first pair, glittery and silver as I danced at my primary school disco), there's something about a pair of slingback flats that feels effortlessly chic. They add a touch of elegance to any outfit, and as proven by some of our favourite influencers, they're a versatile shoe trend that can be styled in myriad ways.

It's fair to say I'm loving all the flat slingback shoes I've been seeing online lately, and a few pairs in particular have caught my eye, from luxury and high-street brands alike. There's such a gorgeous variety of styles, colours and fabrics that it's easy to envision how to wear flat slingbacks this winter and beyond.

Seeing as we're pretty spoilt for choice with options, I've scoured the internet to compile a list of the very best pairs of flat slingback shoes around. From the likes of H&M and Zara to Chloé and Gucci, this list covers all bases. The only problem is deciding which ones you like best…

influencers wearing flat slingback shoes

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

The black skirt and white T-shirt combo is so simple, and the slingbacks are the perfect shoe to elevate Taffy's look.

influencers wearing flat slingback shoes

(Image credit: @emswells)

Emily shows us how to cosy up a pair of flat slingbacks for autumn and winter. Clogs don't look like they're going anywhere just yet.

BEST SLINGBACK FLAT SHOES

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop the Best Slingback Flat Shoes:

The Best High-Street Slingback Flats

Asos Design Link Sling Back Ballet in Tan
ASOS DESIGN
Link Sling Back Ballet in Tan

The chocolate brown and gold-chain combo is a winner.

Slingback Satin Flats
Arket
Slingback Satin Flats

Satin adds a refined edge.

Leather Block Heel Slingback Shoes
Dune London
Leather Block Heel Slingback Shoes

I'd wear these to smarten up any outfit.

Asos Design Lotto Slingback Ballet in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Lotto Slingback Ballet

A great affordable option.

Split Leather Clogs With AppliquÉs
ZARA
Split Leather Clogs With Appliqués

I love these with chunky socks for everyday winter looks.

Pointed Slingback Pumps
& Other Stories
Pointed Slingback Pumps

The pointed toe is effortlessly stylish.

Pointed Slingbacks
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks

Simple and classic, these look double their price tag.

Cady Slingback Flats
Schutz
Cady Slingback Flats in Brown

Burgundy is the colour of the season.

The Best Mid-Price Slingback Flats

Benni Leather Slingback Mary Jane Ballet Flats
STUART WEITZMAN
Benni Leather Slingback Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Mary Janes are still having their moment with me.

Claire Flat Slingback
Reformation
Claire Flat Slingback

I love how elegant these look.

Paige - Black Vinyl
Bobbies
Paige Flats in Black Vinyl

These are also available in denim and burgundy, and all three styles are fabulous.

Buckled Eyelet-Embellished Recycled Denim Ballet Flats
GANNI
Buckled Eyelet-Embellished Recycled Denim Ballet Flats

Ganni's cult buckled flats are my top recommendation if you want your shoes to do the talking.

Tia Flat, Black Patent
Dear Frances
Tia Flat in Black Patent

Black patent will never go out of style.

Tammy Slingback Flat
Reformation
Tammy Slingback Flat in Leopard

The print everyone is talking about, though they do come in navy and ivory if leopard isn't your thing.

Cossima Slingback -- Hickory Velvet
DÔEN
Cossima Slingback in Hickory Velvet

Are these not the perfect winter shoe?

The Sharp Slingback Flat Black
Toteme
The Sharp Slingback Flat in Black

A chic way to elevate any outfit with ease.

The Best Designer Slingback Flats

+ Alex Rivière Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Flats
AQUAZZURA X Alex Rivière
Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Flats

The neutral shade and croc texture is a divine mix.

ysl,

Saint Laurent
Babylone Slingback Flats in Satin Crepe

I've added these straight to my wish list.

Saada Suede-Trimmed Leather Slingback Ballet Flats
CHLOÉ
Saada Suede-Trimmed Leather Slingback Ballet Flats in Black

These also come in a rich burgundy shade.

dolcegabbana suede slingback clogs
Dolce & Gabbana
Suede Mules With Logo Tag

For a more casual look without compromising on style.

GucciGG leather-trimmed slingback flats
Gucci
GG Leather-Trimmed Slingback Flats

These might just be my favourite.

Spike Slingback Leather Flat
Proenza Schouler
Spike Slingback Leather Flat

Sometimes, less is more.

Le Cœur Pvc Slingback Flats
ALAÏA
Le Cœur PVC Slingback Flats

A splurge, but one you're unlikely to regret.

Voyou Buckle-Detailed Leather Slingback Flats
Givenchy
Voyou Buckle-Detailed Leather Slingback Flats

The ultimate classy slingback.

