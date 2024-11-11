If Looking Polished This Winter Is Your Goal, This Is the Flat Shoe Trend You Have to Consider
As a taller woman, I've always adored wearing flats. Heels are great and all, but they just don't provide the same level of comfort and stability as a pair of trusty flat shoes. And sure, I can get on board with kitten heels—just don't come near me with a pair of stilettos—but when it comes down to it, flats will always be my first choice, no matter the occasion.
And whilst ballet flats will forever have a place in my heart (I still remember my first pair, glittery and silver as I danced at my primary school disco), there's something about a pair of slingback flats that feels effortlessly chic. They add a touch of elegance to any outfit, and as proven by some of our favourite influencers, they're a versatile shoe trend that can be styled in myriad ways.
It's fair to say I'm loving all the flat slingback shoes I've been seeing online lately, and a few pairs in particular have caught my eye, from luxury and high-street brands alike. There's such a gorgeous variety of styles, colours and fabrics that it's easy to envision how to wear flat slingbacks this winter and beyond.
Seeing as we're pretty spoilt for choice with options, I've scoured the internet to compile a list of the very best pairs of flat slingback shoes around. From the likes of H&M and Zara to Chloé and Gucci, this list covers all bases. The only problem is deciding which ones you like best…
The black skirt and white T-shirt combo is so simple, and the slingbacks are the perfect shoe to elevate Taffy's look.
Emily shows us how to cosy up a pair of flat slingbacks for autumn and winter. Clogs don't look like they're going anywhere just yet.
Shop the Best Slingback Flat Shoes:
The Best High-Street Slingback Flats
I love these with chunky socks for everyday winter looks.
Burgundy is the colour of the season.
The Best Mid-Price Slingback Flats
Mary Janes are still having their moment with me.
These are also available in denim and burgundy, and all three styles are fabulous.
Ganni's cult buckled flats are my top recommendation if you want your shoes to do the talking.
The print everyone is talking about, though they do come in navy and ivory if leopard isn't your thing.
The Best Designer Slingback Flats
The neutral shade and croc texture is a divine mix.
These also come in a rich burgundy shade.