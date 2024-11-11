If Looking Polished This Winter Is Your Goal, This Is the Flat Shoe Trend You Have to Consider

As a taller woman, I've always adored wearing flats. Heels are great and all, but they just don't provide the same level of comfort and stability as a pair of trusty flat shoes. And sure, I can get on board with kitten heels—just don't come near me with a pair of stilettos—but when it comes down to it, flats will always be my first choice, no matter the occasion.

And whilst ballet flats will forever have a place in my heart (I still remember my first pair, glittery and silver as I danced at my primary school disco), there's something about a pair of slingback flats that feels effortlessly chic. They add a touch of elegance to any outfit, and as proven by some of our favourite influencers, they're a versatile shoe trend that can be styled in myriad ways.

It's fair to say I'm loving all the flat slingback shoes I've been seeing online lately, and a few pairs in particular have caught my eye, from luxury and high-street brands alike. There's such a gorgeous variety of styles, colours and fabrics that it's easy to envision how to wear flat slingbacks this winter and beyond.

Seeing as we're pretty spoilt for choice with options, I've scoured the internet to compile a list of the very best pairs of flat slingback shoes around. From the likes of H&M and Zara to Chloé and Gucci, this list covers all bases. The only problem is deciding which ones you like best…

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

The black skirt and white T-shirt combo is so simple, and the slingbacks are the perfect shoe to elevate Taffy's look.

(Image credit: @emswells)

Emily shows us how to cosy up a pair of flat slingbacks for autumn and winter. Clogs don't look like they're going anywhere just yet.

Shop the Best Slingback Flat Shoes:

The Best High-Street Slingback Flats

ASOS DESIGN Link Sling Back Ballet in Tan £22 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown and gold-chain combo is a winner.

Arket Slingback Satin Flats £77 SHOP NOW Satin adds a refined edge.

Dune London Leather Block Heel Slingback Shoes £85 SHOP NOW I'd wear these to smarten up any outfit.

ASOS DESIGN Lotto Slingback Ballet £26 SHOP NOW A great affordable option.

ZARA Split Leather Clogs With Appliqués £60 SHOP NOW I love these with chunky socks for everyday winter looks.

& Other Stories Pointed Slingback Pumps £115 SHOP NOW The pointed toe is effortlessly stylish.

H&M Pointed Slingbacks £19 SHOP NOW Simple and classic, these look double their price tag.

Schutz Cady Slingback Flats in Brown £128 SHOP NOW Burgundy is the colour of the season.

The Best Mid-Price Slingback Flats

STUART WEITZMAN Benni Leather Slingback Mary Jane Ballet Flats £350 SHOP NOW Mary Janes are still having their moment with me.

Reformation Claire Flat Slingback £268 SHOP NOW I love how elegant these look.

Bobbies Paige Flats in Black Vinyl £175 SHOP NOW These are also available in denim and burgundy, and all three styles are fabulous.

GANNI Buckled Eyelet-Embellished Recycled Denim Ballet Flats £325 SHOP NOW Ganni's cult buckled flats are my top recommendation if you want your shoes to do the talking.

Dear Frances Tia Flat in Black Patent £420 SHOP NOW Black patent will never go out of style.

Reformation Tammy Slingback Flat in Leopard £268 SHOP NOW The print everyone is talking about, though they do come in navy and ivory if leopard isn't your thing.

DÔEN Cossima Slingback in Hickory Velvet £328 SHOP NOW Are these not the perfect winter shoe?

Toteme The Sharp Slingback Flat in Black £450 SHOP NOW A chic way to elevate any outfit with ease.

The Best Designer Slingback Flats

AQUAZZURA X Alex Rivière Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Flats £540 SHOP NOW The neutral shade and croc texture is a divine mix.

Saint Laurent Babylone Slingback Flats in Satin Crepe £725 SHOP NOW I've added these straight to my wish list.

CHLOÉ Saada Suede-Trimmed Leather Slingback Ballet Flats in Black £725 SHOP NOW These also come in a rich burgundy shade.

Dolce & Gabbana Suede Mules With Logo Tag £675 SHOP NOW For a more casual look without compromising on style.

Gucci GG Leather-Trimmed Slingback Flats £580 SHOP NOW These might just be my favourite.

Proenza Schouler Spike Slingback Leather Flat £495 SHOP NOW Sometimes, less is more.

ALAÏA Le Cœur PVC Slingback Flats £1230 SHOP NOW A splurge, but one you're unlikely to regret.