Wait, You Think Ankle Boots Are Boring? These 6 Will Change Your Mind
So many of my friends ask me whether ankle boots are still in style. Spoiler: They are. Not only that, but they just might be the most important purchase you make this season. Here are six styles to consider before you take the plunge.
We’re officially in boot season. Of course, there are still days when a trainer feels right, or when a loafer worn with a really good pair of socks will work, but as the temperatures drop, boots inevitably become the most reliable option in our wardrobes. And while there’s nothing groundbreaking about declaring boots a winter essential, I do think there’s something interesting happening with one particular category: the ankle boot.
I’ve actually had friends ask me recently whether ankle boots are still in style, which makes me wonder why they think they might be "out" in the first place. I suspect it’s partly because they’ve become such a reliable wardrobe staple that we barely notice them anymore. When something is consistently there, season after season, it can start to feel almost invisible—and once you stop seeing something everywhere, it’s easy to assume it must no longer be relevant.
For the past few years, ankle boots have also felt slightly overlooked in favour of their longer counterparts. As skirts and dresses dominated the fashion conversation, knee-high and over-the-knee boots offered a sleeker, more continuous silhouette, avoiding that sometimes awkward interruption between the hem of a skirt or dress, a sliver of skin and the top of a shorter boot. Ankle boots certainly never disappeared, but they weren't always the most obvious shoe choice when it came to the items we'd pair them with.
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Now, the balance has shifted. Trousers and jeans are having a particularly strong fashion moment, from front-seam and pin-tuck denim to dark washes, brown corduroy, leather trousers and satin styles that are already creeping into party-adjacent looks. And when trousers are doing more of the heavy lifting in our outfits, ankle boots suddenly make a lot more sense. There’s no need for a boot to extend all the way up the calf when most of it is going to be hidden beneath a trouser leg.
Now, that doesn't mean skirts are going anywhere. In fact, they’re set to be a major story for spring/summer 2027, with pencil skirts in particular emerging as a key silhouette after a strong showing on the Prada runway. But for now, the trouser-heavy mood gives us a very good reason to look at ankle boots again—and there are some particularly good versions around.
I wear ankle boots constantly myself, so I’m always interested in the small details that can make one pair feel fresher than another. From polished brown leather to refined cowboy shapes and barely-there heels, these are the ankle boot trends 2026 that feel particularly worth knowing about.
6 Winter 2026 Ankle Boot Trends to Know
1. Angled Heel
One of the more directional ankle boot details to emerge for winter 2026 is the angled heel. The shape has become particularly recognisable thanks to Khaite's cult Arizona boot, but what was once closely associated with that distinctive silhouette is now appearing across a much broader range of ankle boots.
The appeal lies partly in the contrast: the boot itself tends to be sleek, close-fitting and almost sock-like, with little excess fabric or bulk, while the sculptural heel introduces an unexpected architectural element underneath. Crucially, these aren't towering heels—Khaite's Arizona sits at around four centimetres, and many of the newer styles follow a similarly low, walkable height. That makes the shape feel much more practical for everyday wear than its fashion-forward appearance might suggest.
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KHAITE
Leather ankle boots
Vagabond Shoemakers
Ilona Ankle Boots
Flattered
Xena Leather Burgundy Boots
2. Espresso Brown
Brown boots have been steadily making their way back into our wardrobes over the past few seasons, and by winter 2026, they feel less like a passing trend and more like a genuinely useful alternative to black. While a pair of black ankle boots will always earn their place in a wardrobe, brown offers a softer way to finish an outfit, particularly when you're working with the lighter neutral tones that have become such a fixture of modern dressing.
Think cream denim, beige tailoring, oatmeal knits and off-white trousers: against these shades, black leather can sometimes feel deliberately stark, whereas brown has a more seamless quality. Suede takes this even further, bringing an element of texture that feels particularly considered and winter. The result is an ankle boot that can look just as polished as its black counterpart, but with a slightly softer, more relaxed feel.
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Sézane
Marli Ankle Boots
The White Company
Leather Heel Ankle Boots
STAUD
Wally suede ankle boots
3. Loafer Booties
The loafer's winter transformation has been brewing for a few seasons now, but it's finally starting to feel like a category of its own. Gucci's horsebit boot has long been a fashion-person favourite, effectively taking the recognisable proportions and detailing of its iconic loafer and giving them a more practical cold-weather format. Now, we're seeing more brands embrace the idea in earnest, which is making me—and plenty of other ankle-boot devotees—look at the silhouette all over again.
What I enjoy about this trend is that it feels like a natural extension of the way we're already dressing. Loafers remain one of fashion's go-to flat shoes, so why abandon them entirely once the temperature drops? A loafer boot gives you much the same polished, slightly preppy feel, but with the coverage you actually want in winter. Details are key too—look for shearling, lace-ups or, indeed, a metal horsebit, to further elevate the boot.
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Gucci
Leather Boots with Horsebit
Reiss
Suede Loafer Ankle Boots in Chocolate
TOMMY HILFIGER
Monogram Suede Penny Loafer Boots
4. Micro Kitten
If the kitten heel is already barely there, the micro kitten heel takes things to their logical conclusion: a heel so tiny it is almost entirely unnecessary. And perhaps that's exactly why fashion people are embracing it. We're seeing ankle boots finished with little, stubby heels that offer virtually none of the height or drama of a traditional heel, but make enough of a visual statement to feel like a deliberate choice.
There's a charm to the pointlessness of it all. Much like the skinny scarves we're seeing threaded through outfits this season—too narrow to provide much warmth, but impossible not to notice—the micro kitten heel is less about function and more about adding a slightly unexpected detail. It's also one of the easiest ways to tap into a directional trend without making your outfit feel like a walking trend report.
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H&M
Heeled Leather Boots
Massimo Dutti
Leather Low-Heel Ankle Boot
Sezane
Isabella Ankle Boots
5. Mock Croc
Mock croc has been a recurring fixture in boot trends for a while now, most notably on knee-high styles, but for winter 2026 the texture is making its way firmly into ankle boots, too. Its appeal is easy to understand: there's something about that pronounced, tactile finish that instantly makes even a relatively simple boot feel more polished and considered.
Of course, we're talking about mock croc here (emphasis on the "mock"), but it would be remiss of me not to acknowledge the fact that they're inspired by real exotic skins, something that was much more commonplace in fashion not as long ago as you might think. Given the fact exotic skins were so expensive and largely considered a luxury commodity, mock croc accessories carry the same expensive-looking energy. On an ankle boot, I'd look for a finish with a subtle sheen rather than one that's completely matte. That slight gloss catches the light across the raised pattern and gives the surface a richer, more dimensional quality.
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Ralph Lauren
Francesca Croc-Embossed Leather Bootie
Toteme
Croco-Embossed Mid-Heel Boots
GABRIELA HEARST
Clayton 50 croc-effect leather ankle boots
6. Minimal Cowboy
The cowboy boot is taking a more sophisticated turn for winter 2026. Forget the heavily embellished, festival-ready styles of springtime's past; this season's iterations are pared back, polished and surprisingly easy to work into an everyday wardrobe. Look for clean silhouettes in chocolate brown, tan, black and softer beige, with decorative stitching kept to a minimum and suede finishes adding to the high-end feel.
There's practicality here, too. A sturdy block heel makes the cowboy boot much more appealing for navigating winter pavements than a narrow heel, while the ankle-to-mid-calf proportions make it particularly easy to wear with the trousers and jeans dominating wardrobes.
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Reformation
Dominique Ankle Boot
EMME PARSONS
Western Minori leather-trimmed stretch-grosgrain ankle boots
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.